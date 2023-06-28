Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (TSXV: JK) (FSE: 68Z) ("JustKitchen" or the "Company"), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, announces, further to the Company's press release dated May 23, 2023, that it has entered into an amended and restated arrangement agreement (the "A&R Arrangement Agreement"), effective as of the date hereof, which amends and restates the previously announced arrangement agreement dated May 19, 2023 (the "Original Arrangement Agreement") among the Company, JustKitchen Co. Ltd. ("JK Taiwan"), the Company's wholly-owned Taiwanese subsidiary, and JF Investment Co., Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire (the "Transaction") all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Since the execution of the Original Arrangement Agreement, the Company has continued consultation with its advisors in Taiwan, which have advised the Company that the receipt of approval by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Commission (the "Taiwan Investment Commission") for the Transaction, as described in the Original Arrangement Agreement, may cause closing delay. As such, the A&R Arrangement Agreement has been entered into to reflect certain revisions to the Transaction structure regarding the consideration to be received by Electing Shareholders (as defined below) in order to accommodate the requirement to receive Taiwan Investment Commission approval in a more timely manner. All other terms and conditions of the A&R Arrangement Agreement are substantially similar to those of the Original Arrangement Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the A&R Arrangement Agreement, holders of Common Shares ("Shareholders") will be provided with the option to elect not to receive the cash consideration of CAD $0.09 for each Common Share held and instead receive shares of the Purchaser (the "Electing Shareholders") and hold such number of class A preferred shares of the Purchaser (the "Purchaser Shares") that will result in such Shareholder holding the same equity interest in the Purchaser following completion of the Transaction as the Shareholder held in the Company immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction.

Under the terms of the A&R Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to effect a post-closing reorganization, pursuant to which all of the continuing assets of the Company will be transferred to JK Taiwan pursuant the terms and conditions of an assignment and assumption agreement to be entered into between the Company and JK Taiwan and the Purchaser Shares will be exchanged for shares of JK Taiwan ("JK Taiwan Shares"). The ownership of Purchaser Shares and JK Taiwan Shares by the Electing Shareholders must be approved by the Taiwan Investment Commission.

Further details regarding the Transaction are set out in the Company's press release dated May 23, 2023 and the A&R Arrangement Agreement, each of which will be located under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing description of the A&R Arrangement Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the A&R Arrangement Agreement.

As a result of the revised Transaction structure, the Company has postponed its annual general and special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") that was originally scheduled for July 26, 2023 to August 4, 2023. Additional information regarding the Transaction will be contained in a management information circular (the "Circular") that the Company will prepare, file and mail to its securityholders in connection with the Meeting. All securityholders of the Company are urged to read the Circular once available as it will contain additional important information concerning the Transaction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. More particularly without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information regarding the anticipated timing of the Meeting and of the completion of the Transaction, and the completion of the Post-Closing Reorganization. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from JustKitchen's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, JustKitchen cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits JustKitchen will derive from them.

In respect of forward-looking statements and information concerning the timing of the completion of the proposed Transaction, JustKitchen has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Transaction, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the proposed Transaction. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the necessary regulatory, court and securityholder approvals, in the approval of the Taiwan Investment Commission, the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions for the completion of the proposed Transaction or the ability of the board to consider and approve, subject to compliance by JustKitchen of its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement, a superior proposal for JustKitchen. Although JustKitchen believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, that the proposed Transaction will be completed or that it will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. Accordingly, investors and others are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the proposed Transaction include, without limitation, failure of the parties to satisfy the conditions for the completion of the Transaction; termination of the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances; failure to complete the Arrangement or if completion of the Arrangement is delayed, there could be an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, operating results and the price of the Common Shares; the Company is restricted from taking certain actions while the Arrangement is pending; the Company's directors and officers may have interests in the Arrangement that are different from those of Shareholders; Shareholders will no longer hold an interest in the Company following the Arrangement; Electing Shareholders will receive shares of a private entity organized under the laws of Taiwan; and the Post-Closing Reorganization may not be completed following the completion of the Transaction. Consequently, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

