Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.06.2023 | 15:36
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK's Best Multi-Site Restaurants Lauded at the QSR Media UK Awards

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen of the UK's top QSR brands were recognised during the recently concluded QSR Media UK Conference & Awards 2023, with platinum partner, Red Bull, in London.

An annual event, the QSR Media UK Conference & Awards brings together the most influential voices in the QSR and fast casual dining industry to discuss the biggest issues and opportunities in the sector. A day of networking and information sharing also celebrates the top brands in the industry through the QSR Media UK Awards.

The industry's top-performing brands were recognised for their efforts in areas including leadership initiatives, marketing, innovation, and sustainability.

The winners of the QSR Media UK Awards 2023 are:

Best Digital Initiative
Coco di Mama

Best Brand Transformation
Chicken Shop

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
Black Sheep Coffee

Best Marketing Campaign
Wingstop UK

Best New Concept
Caffè Carluccio's

Rising Star
Nicole Cockburn, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Best Innovation - Food and Beverage
LEON

Best Innovation - Health
LEON

Best Sustainability Initiative
Coco di Mama

Best Loyalty Program
Chicken Shop

Best Customer Experience
Subway®

Squad of the Year
Boost Juice Bars UK

Special Recognition Award
Chopstix

2023 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Tortilla

Editor's Choice
Chaiiwala

Editor's Choice
I am Döner

Editor's Choice
Papa Johns

Editor's Choice
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken

Editor's Choice
Burger King

Philippa Charlton, Editor, QSR Media UK, commented: "Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners! They proved that the QSR industry is adaptable to the ever-changing needs and demands of consumers. With their relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer experience, each winner has proven themselves to be the true trailblazers of the QSR world. They have not just served meals but crafted experiences that leave an indelible mark on the taste buds and hearts of their patrons".

Nicola Maree, National Account Manager for Red Bull, added: "It's an honour to be able to present and celebrate the wins of these brands who continuously showed creativity and a forward-thinking approach to serving their customers. Our thanks to QSR Media UK for organising this event to showcase these brands and discuss the future of the QSR industry."

About QSR Media

QSR Media UK is a news and research website dedicated to the quick service and fast casual dining sectors in the UK.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uks-best-multi-site-restaurants-lauded-at-the-qsr-media-uk-awards-301865854.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.