SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Further Expansion in the U.S.

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, announced new roll-out contracts in several retail verticals: convenience stores, grocery retail and home improvement specialty retail. Following the Walmart announcement, the first semester wins will bring the installed base in North America to approx. 6,000 stores, and strengthen SES-imagotag's leadership position in the region.

A leading U.S. Convenience Store Chain to deploy VUSION in 800+ stores.

SES-imagotag signed a contract with one of the largest US convenience store chains to deploy the VUSION IoT Cloud platform and smart labels at more than 800 locations. The agreement between the two companies spans over the next 12 to 18 months. VUSION will enable the retail chain to better manage its stores by centrally automating and controlling prices and promotions, and by streamlining its operations. The C-Store chain will also benefit from the Cloud to manage and monitor centrally its IoT at all times.

Further deployment of a leading U.S. regional grocery retailer to reach 350 supermarkets.

After a successful first roll-out phase, one of the largest US regional grocers has signed a new agreement to further deploy the VUSION IoT Cloud platform and digital tags to reach a total of 350 locations. By leveraging VUSION, this grocery retailer is now able to automate manual processes and redeploy associates to focus on higher-value customer facing activities.

New roll-out of a non-food specialist retailer in 250 showrooms.

A leading US specialty retailer in home improvement also adopted SES-imagotag's VUSION IoT Cloud platform and ESLs to enhance the customer experience in over 250 of its showrooms nationwide. Leveraging the IoT solutions provided by SES-imagotag, the retailer's customers will now benefit from a more intuitive online to offline shopping experience through real-time product pricing, stock levels, and detailed product information.

Philippe Bottine, CEO of SES-imagotag North America commented: « Our growth in North America has accelerated in H1, and across many verticals: general merchandise, grocery, convenience stores, specialty retail. Our footprint in North America will expand to approx. 6,000 stores thanks to the recent deals signed in the U.S. In addition to the major contract signed with Walmart, which is a key component of our strategy in North America, I am especially excited to enter the very high-potential market of convenience stores, to further accelerate our footprint in the strategic market of regional grocers and to further expand into another new specialty retail market which adds to our rapidly increasing customer portfolio. North America will concentrate a large part of the Group's growth in the years to come, and play a decisive part to achieve our Vusion '27 strategic plan."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision, and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

