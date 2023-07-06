Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Inc. Initiates Corporate Rebranding and Ticker Symbol Change to Support Global Expansion of Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR) is thrilled to announce significant developments and strategic initiatives related to its flagship brand, Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka®":

The company has engaged its corporate lawyer, Jonathan Liendwan, to commence the process of a corporate name change and the assignment of a new ticker symbol, taking immediate steps to ensure the successful implementation of these changes.

LRGR is pursuing a name change that accurately represents its evolving business objectives and strategic vision. The new name will embody the spirit of expansion plans for Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka and reinforce the company's commitment to delivering an ultra-premium vodka product while achieving sustainable growth in the spirits industry. Additionally, LRGR will adopt a new ticker symbol in conjunction with the name change.

Robert Rico, CEO of Luminar Media Group, expressed great optimism about the future and the exciting prospects ahead. "We are embarking on a transformative journey that we believe will establish LRGR as a prominent player in the alcohol beverage and distribution sectors. The name change and new ticker symbol will align our corporate goals and strategic direction with Royale de Monte Carlo and its affiliated brands and assets. These initiatives will also enable us to explore strategic opportunities within the spirits industry and aim for a senior listing, benefiting our shareholders and further propelling our growth trajectory. Notably, there will be no reverse splits as part of the name change. We are truly thrilled about these developments and eagerly anticipate what lies ahead. Stay tuned and keep connecting the dots."

LRGR will keep its valued shareholders and the investment community updated on the progress of the name change and new ticker symbol. Regular updates will be provided through press releases, regulatory filings, the company's official website, and its social media accounts.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium vodka renowned for its icy coolness and exquisitely smooth taste, offering euphoric pleasure to discerning palates. Crafted and produced by fifth-generation master distillers located in the heart of France's world-famous Cognac region, Royale de Monte Carlo has been honored as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM.

For more information, please visit https://royaledemontecarlo.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Rico

305-283-9237

info@royaledemontecarlo.com

www.royaledemontecarlo.com

INSTAGRAM: @royaledemontecarlovodka

Facebook: https://fb.com/royaledemontecarlovodka

Twitter: https://twitter.com/montecarlovodka

