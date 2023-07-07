DJ VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022

VVV Resources Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) VVV Resources Limited, formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited ("The Company"), are pleased to take this opportunity to reflect on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022. OPERATIONS REVIEW This past year has been a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the problems associated with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly, they were replaced by new challenges created by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the subsequent impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy scarcity and fears of global food shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. However, during the reporting period, we were successful in raising proceeds amounting to GBP291,000 from private individuals. The Company's only current investment is a 51% holding of a privately held project in remote Western Australia. This project, known as Shangri La, comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver, and copper. On the 24 March 2022, the Company signed a conditional 'Share Purchase Agreement' ("SPA") with Cass Fze and Stella Investments Limited, both incorporated in the UAE, to acquire 100% of the share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources Limited, incorporated in the BVI. This overly complicated arrangement, on completion, would give the Company a 100% interest in a copper project known as Mitterberg, located in Austria, and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La project in Western Australia. However, conditions precedent of the SPA have not been met by the venders and therefore, as per the agreement, the SPA has not been completed and arguably no longer relevant to the Company. Due to personal circumstances, three key Directors of the Company resigned during 2022 and were replaced by Malcolm Macleod and Jim Williams in September and October respectively to compliment Mahesh Pulandaran. To satisfy corporate governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 31 December 2022 amounted to GBP156,000 (2021: loss of GBP431,000) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2021: GBPNil). As at 31 December 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP208,000 (2021: GBP87,000). The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current year, same as the prior year. No dividends have been paid or proposed in either year. OUTLOOK Going forward, the Company is reviewing various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view to increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further news in due course. Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM Executive Chairman 7 July 2023

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Financial statements Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Year ended Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 4 Investment income - - Total revenue - Administration expenses (139) (431) Loss allowance for loan (17) - Operating loss 5 (156) (431) Finance costs - - Loss before taxation (156) (431) Taxation 8 - - Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (156) (431) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the (156) (431) company Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) 9 (7.46) (22.87)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments accounted for using the equity method 10 136 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 11 23 22 Cash and cash equivalents 208 87 231 109 Total assets 367 245 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 (83) (97) (83) (97) Net current assets 148 12 Net assets 284 148 Equity Share capital 13 - - Share premium 13 1,154 863 Share based payment reserve 26 26 Retained earnings (896) (741) Total equity 284 148

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Share Share Share based payment Retained reserve Total capital premium earnings GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2020 - 643 26 (310) 359 Loss for the period - - - (431) (431) Total Comprehensive Income - - - (431) (431)

