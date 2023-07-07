Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023
Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 18:40
245 Leser

(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022 
07-Jul-2023 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
 
Audited Annual Report and Financial Statements 
for the year ended 31 December 2022 
 
 
Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) 
 
VVV Resources Limited, formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited ("The Company"), are pleased to take this opportunity to reflect 
on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
This past year has been a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the problems 
associated with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly, they were replaced by new challenges created 
by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the subsequent impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy 
scarcity and fears of global food shortages. 
 
The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal 
of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. However, 
during the reporting period, we were successful in raising proceeds amounting to GBP291,000 from private individuals. 
 
The Company's only current investment is a 51% holding of a privately held project in remote Western Australia. This 
project, known as Shangri La, comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage 
comprising gold, silver, and copper. 
 
On the 24 March 2022, the Company signed a conditional 'Share Purchase Agreement' ("SPA") with Cass Fze and Stella 
Investments Limited, both incorporated in the UAE, to acquire 100% of the share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources 
Limited, incorporated in the BVI. This overly complicated arrangement, on completion, would give the Company a 100% 
interest in a copper project known as Mitterberg, located in Austria, and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La 
project in Western Australia. However, conditions precedent of the SPA have not been met by the venders and therefore, 
as per the agreement, the SPA has not been completed and arguably no longer relevant to the Company. 
 
Due to personal circumstances, three key Directors of the Company resigned during 2022 and were replaced by Malcolm 
Macleod and Jim Williams in September and October respectively to compliment Mahesh Pulandaran. To satisfy corporate 
governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2022 amounted to GBP156,000 (2021: loss of GBP431,000) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2021: GBPNil). As at 31 
December 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP208,000 (2021: GBP87,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current year, same as the prior year. 
 
No dividends have been paid or proposed in either year. 
 
 
OUTLOOK 
 
Going forward, the Company is reviewing various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view to 
increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. 
 
We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 
 
 
Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM 
Executive Chairman 
 
7 July 2023 
 
                        + 65 6438 8995 
The Company 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) 
                        + 44 7774 274 836 
Jim Williams (Chairman) 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl              +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Financial statements Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended 
                                              Year ended 
                                              31 December 2022 31 December 
                                                      2021 
                                           Note GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue                                        4 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                                - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (139)      (431) 
Loss allowance for loan                                  (17)       - 
 
Operating loss                                    5  (156)      (431) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                    (156)      (431) 
 
Taxation                                       8  -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (156)      (431) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                              -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the      (156)      (431) 
company 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                               9  (7.46)      (22.87)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

31 December 31 December 
                            2022    2021 
                         Note GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 10  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            11  23     22 
Cash and cash equivalents               208     87 
                            231     109 
 
Total assets                      367     245 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables             12  (83)    (97) 
                            (83)    (97) 
 
Net current assets                   148     12 
 
Net assets                       284     148 
 
 
Equity 
Share capital                   13  -      - 
Share premium                   13  1,154    863 
Share based payment reserve              26     26 
Retained earnings                   (896)    (741) 
Total equity                      284     148

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Share  Share  Share based payment    Retained 
                                        reserve              Total 
                                capital premium              earnings 
                                GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000           GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
At 31 December 2020                      -    643   26            (310)  359 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (431)  (431) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (431)  (431)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
