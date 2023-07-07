VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to -2

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to 31 December 2022 07-Jul-2023 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Resources Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) VVV Resources Limited, formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited ("The Company"), are pleased to take this opportunity to reflect on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022. OPERATIONS REVIEW This past year has been a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the problems associated with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly, they were replaced by new challenges created by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the subsequent impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy scarcity and fears of global food shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. However, during the reporting period, we were successful in raising proceeds amounting to GBP291,000 from private individuals. The Company's only current investment is a 51% holding of a privately held project in remote Western Australia. This project, known as Shangri La, comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver, and copper. On the 24 March 2022, the Company signed a conditional 'Share Purchase Agreement' ("SPA") with Cass Fze and Stella Investments Limited, both incorporated in the UAE, to acquire 100% of the share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources Limited, incorporated in the BVI. This overly complicated arrangement, on completion, would give the Company a 100% interest in a copper project known as Mitterberg, located in Austria, and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La project in Western Australia. However, conditions precedent of the SPA have not been met by the venders and therefore, as per the agreement, the SPA has not been completed and arguably no longer relevant to the Company. Due to personal circumstances, three key Directors of the Company resigned during 2022 and were replaced by Malcolm Macleod and Jim Williams in September and October respectively to compliment Mahesh Pulandaran. To satisfy corporate governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 31 December 2022 amounted to GBP156,000 (2021: loss of GBP431,000) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2021: GBPNil). As at 31 December 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP208,000 (2021: GBP87,000). The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current year, same as the prior year. No dividends have been paid or proposed in either year. OUTLOOK Going forward, the Company is reviewing various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view to increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further news in due course. Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM Executive Chairman 7 July 2023 + 65 6438 8995 The Company Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) + 44 7774 274 836 Jim Williams (Chairman) AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Financial statements Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Year ended Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 4 Investment income - - Total revenue - Administration expenses (139) (431) Loss allowance for loan (17) - Operating loss 5 (156) (431) Finance costs - - Loss before taxation (156) (431) Taxation 8 - - Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (156) (431) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the (156) (431) company Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) 9 (7.46) (22.87)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments accounted for using the equity method 10 136 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 11 23 22 Cash and cash equivalents 208 87 231 109 Total assets 367 245 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 (83) (97) (83) (97) Net current assets 148 12 Net assets 284 148 Equity Share capital 13 - - Share premium 13 1,154 863 Share based payment reserve 26 26 Retained earnings (896) (741) Total equity 284 148

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Share Share Share based payment Retained reserve Total capital premium earnings GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2020 - 643 26 (310) 359 Loss for the period - - - (431) (431) Total Comprehensive Income - - - (431) (431)

Issue of share capital - 220 - - 220 Share based payments - - - - - Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the - 220 - - 220 Company At 31 December 2021 - 863 26 (741)) 148 Loss for the period - - - (156) (156) Total Comprehensive Income (156) (156) Issue of share capital - 291 - - 291 Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - 291 - - 291 At 31 December 2022 - 1,154 26 (896) 284

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (156) (431) Share based payment charge - - Issue of shares to settle liabilities - - (Increase) in trade and other receivables (1) (4) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (13) 30 Net cash outflow in operating activities (170) (405) Financing activities Issue of share capital 291 220 Issue costs - - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 291 220 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 121 (185) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 87 272 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 208 87

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________

General information 1 VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as amended). The address of its registered office is Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market as operated by Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"). The Company's registered number is 1960948 and its place of business is 65 Chulia Steet, OCBC Centre #42-06, Singapore 049513. Its principal activity is that of an investment vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sectors. The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) for the year ended 31 December 2022 were authorised for issue by the Board on 7 July 2023 and the statements of financial position signed on the Board's behalf by Mahesh Pulandaran. Investing policy The investment strategy of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return achieved primarily through capital appreciation. The Directors believe that there are numerous investment opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in North America and Australia. The Board, through its extensive network of contacts, has identified a number of potentially interesting investment opportunities, although formal discussions in respect of any of these opportunities have not yet commenced. The Company is likely to be an active investor and acquire control of certain target companies although it may also consider acquiring non-controlling shareholdings. The proposed investments to be made by the Company may be in either quoted or unquoted securities and made by direct acquisition of an interest in companies, partnerships or joint ventures, or direct interests in projects and can be at any stage of development. Accordingly, the Company's equity interest in a proposed investment may range from a minority position to 100 per cent. ownership and a controlling interest. If the Company takes a controlling stake, the acquisition could trigger a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of the AQSE Exchange Rules. The Directors intend to acquire one or more investments in quoted or unquoted businesses or companies (in whole or in part) thereby creating a platform for further investments. The Company may need to raise additional funds for these purposes and may use both debt and/or equity. The Directors and the Technical Adviser believe that their broad, collective experience, together with their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable investment opportunities. External advisers and investment professionals, over and above the Technical Adviser, will be engaged as necessary to assist with sourcing and due diligence of prospective opportunities. The Directors will also consider appointing additional directors with relevant experience if the need arises. It is anticipated that returns to Shareholders will be delivered primarily through an appreciation in the price of the Ordinary Shares rather than capital distribution via regular dividends. In addition, there may be opportunities to spin out businesses in the form of distributions to Shareholders or make trade sales of business divisions and therefore contemplate returns via special dividends. Given the nature of the investment strategy, the Company does not intend to make additional regular and periodic disclosures or calculations of net asset value outside of the requirements for a AQSE Growth Market traded company. It is anticipated that the Company will hold investments for the medium to long term, although where opportunities exist for shorter term investments, the Company may undertake such investments. Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Investing policy (continued) In compliance with Rule 51 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, if the Company (as an Investment Vehicle) has not substantially implemented its investing policy after the period of one year following Admission, it will seek Shareholder approval in respect of the subsequent year for the further pursuit of its investment strategy. Pursuant to Rule 52 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, the Company (as an Investment Vehicle), is required to substantially implement its investment strategy within a period of two years following Admission. In the event that the Company has not undertaken a transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, or if it has otherwise failed to substantially implement its investment strategy within such two year period, AQSE Exchange will suspend trading of the Company's Issued Share Capital in accordance with Rule 78 of the AQSE Exchange Rules. If suspension occurs, the Directors will consider returning the Company's cash to Shareholders after deducting all related expenses. The Directors intend to review the investment strategy on an annual basis and, subject to their review and in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Directors intends to adhere to the investment strategy. Changes to the investment strategy may be prompted, inter alia, by changes in government policies or economic conditions which alter or introduce additional investment opportunities. It is the intention of the Directors to invest the Company's cash resources, as far as practicable, in accordance with the investment strategy. However, due to market and other investment considerations, it may take some time before the cash resources of the Company are fully invested. It is intended that the funds initially available to the Company will be used to meet general working capital requirements, to undertake due diligence on potential target acquisitions and to make investments in accordance with the investment guidelines described above. Statement of compliance with IFRS The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as amended). The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out below. Basis of preparation

