VVV Resources Limited: Audited Annual Report to -3

Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 18:40
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
07-Jul-2023 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
 
Audited Annual Report and Financial Statements 
for the year ended 31 December 2022 
 
 
Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) 
 
VVV Resources Limited, formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited ("The Company"), are pleased to take this opportunity to reflect 
on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
This past year has been a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the problems 
associated with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly, they were replaced by new challenges created 
by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the subsequent impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy 
scarcity and fears of global food shortages. 
 
The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal 
of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. However, 
during the reporting period, we were successful in raising proceeds amounting to GBP291,000 from private individuals. 
 
The Company's only current investment is a 51% holding of a privately held project in remote Western Australia. This 
project, known as Shangri La, comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage 
comprising gold, silver, and copper. 
 
On the 24 March 2022, the Company signed a conditional 'Share Purchase Agreement' ("SPA") with Cass Fze and Stella 
Investments Limited, both incorporated in the UAE, to acquire 100% of the share capital of Anthony Vartkes Resources 
Limited, incorporated in the BVI. This overly complicated arrangement, on completion, would give the Company a 100% 
interest in a copper project known as Mitterberg, located in Austria, and the remaining 49% interest in the Shangri La 
project in Western Australia. However, conditions precedent of the SPA have not been met by the venders and therefore, 
as per the agreement, the SPA has not been completed and arguably no longer relevant to the Company. 
 
Due to personal circumstances, three key Directors of the Company resigned during 2022 and were replaced by Malcolm 
Macleod and Jim Williams in September and October respectively to compliment Mahesh Pulandaran. To satisfy corporate 
governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2022 amounted to GBP156,000 (2021: loss of GBP431,000) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2021: GBPNil). As at 31 
December 2022, the Company had cash balances of GBP208,000 (2021: GBP87,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current year, same as the prior year. 
 
No dividends have been paid or proposed in either year. 
 
 
OUTLOOK 
 
Going forward, the Company is reviewing various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view to 
increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. 
 
We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 
 
 
Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM 
Executive Chairman 
 
7 July 2023 
 
                        + 65 6438 8995 
The Company 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) 
                        + 44 7774 274 836 
Jim Williams (Chairman) 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl              +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Financial statements Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended 
                                              Year ended 
                                              31 December 2022 31 December 
                                                      2021 
                                           Note GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue                                        4 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                                - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (139)      (431) 
Loss allowance for loan                                  (17)       - 
 
Operating loss                                    5  (156)      (431) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                    (156)      (431) 
 
Taxation                                       8  -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (156)      (431) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                              -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the      (156)      (431) 
company 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                               9  (7.46)      (22.87)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

31 December 31 December 
                            2022    2021 
                         Note GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 10  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            11  23     22 
Cash and cash equivalents               208     87 
                            231     109 
 
Total assets                      367     245 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables             12  (83)    (97) 
                            (83)    (97) 
 
Net current assets                   148     12 
 
Net assets                       284     148 
 
 
Equity 
Share capital                   13  -      - 
Share premium                   13  1,154    863 
Share based payment reserve              26     26 
Retained earnings                   (896)    (741) 
Total equity                      284     148

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Share  Share  Share based payment    Retained 
                                        reserve              Total 
                                capital premium              earnings 
                                GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000           GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
At 31 December 2020                      -    643   26            (310)  359 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (431)  (431) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (431)  (431)

Issue of share capital                     -    220   -             -    220 
Share based payments                      -    -    -             -    - 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -    220   -             -    220 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2021                      -    863   26            (741))  148 
Loss for the period                        - -   - (156) (156) 
Total Comprehensive Income                          (156) (156) 
Issue of share capital                      - 291  - -   291 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - 291  - -   291 
 
At 31 December 2022                        - 1,154 26 (896) 284

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended Year ended 
                           31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 
                           GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating loss                    (156)    (431) 
Share based payment charge              -      - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities         -      - 
(Increase) in trade and other receivables       (1)     (4) 
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables    (13)    30 
 
Net cash outflow in operating activities       (170)    (405) 
 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital                291     220 
Issue costs                      -      - 
 
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities  291     220 
 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents       121     (185) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   87     272 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period      208     87

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

General information 
1 
 
       VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the 
       British Virgin Islands ("BVI") under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as amended). The address of 
       its registered office is Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, 
       British Virgin Islands. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market as operated by 
       Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"). The Company's registered number is 1960948 and its place of business is 
       65 Chulia Steet, OCBC Centre #42-06, Singapore 049513. Its principal activity is that of an investment 
       vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and 
       Base Metals sectors. 
 
       The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Ltd) for the year ended 31 
       December 2022 were authorised for issue by the Board on 7 July 2023 and the statements of financial 
       position signed on the Board's behalf by Mahesh Pulandaran. 
 
       Investing policy 
       The investment strategy of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return 
       achieved primarily through capital appreciation. The Directors believe that there are numerous investment 
       opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in 
       North America and Australia. 
 
       The Board, through its extensive network of contacts, has identified a number of potentially interesting 
       investment opportunities, although formal discussions in respect of any of these opportunities have not 
       yet commenced. 
 
       The Company is likely to be an active investor and acquire control of certain target companies although 
       it may also consider acquiring non-controlling shareholdings. The proposed investments to be made by the 
       Company may be in either quoted or unquoted securities and made by direct acquisition of an interest in 
       companies, partnerships or joint ventures, or direct interests in projects and can be at any stage of 
       development. Accordingly, the Company's equity interest in a proposed investment may range from a 
       minority position to 100 per cent. ownership and a controlling interest. 
 
       If the Company takes a controlling stake, the acquisition could trigger a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 
       of the AQSE Exchange Rules. 
 
       The Directors intend to acquire one or more investments in quoted or unquoted businesses or companies (in 
       whole or in part) thereby creating a platform for further investments. The Company may need to raise 
       additional funds for these purposes and may use both debt and/or equity. 
 
       The Directors and the Technical Adviser believe that their broad, collective experience, together with 
       their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable 
       investment opportunities. External advisers and investment professionals, over and above the Technical 
       Adviser, will be engaged as necessary to assist with sourcing and due diligence of prospective 
       opportunities. The Directors will also consider appointing additional directors with relevant experience 
       if the need arises. 
 
       It is anticipated that returns to Shareholders will be delivered primarily through an appreciation in the 
       price of the Ordinary Shares rather than capital distribution via regular dividends. In addition, there 
       may be opportunities to spin out businesses in the form of distributions to Shareholders or make trade 
       sales of business divisions and therefore contemplate returns via special dividends. Given the nature of 
       the investment strategy, the Company does not intend to make additional regular and periodic disclosures 
       or calculations of net asset value outside of the requirements for a AQSE Growth Market traded company. 
       It is anticipated that the Company will hold investments for the medium to long term, although where 
       opportunities exist for shorter term investments, the Company may undertake such investments. Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Investing policy (continued) 
       In compliance with Rule 51 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, if the Company (as an Investment Vehicle) has not 
       substantially implemented its investing policy after the period of one year following Admission, it will 
       seek Shareholder approval in respect of the subsequent year for the further pursuit of its investment 
       strategy. 
 
       Pursuant to Rule 52 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, the Company (as an Investment Vehicle), is required to 
       substantially implement its investment strategy within a period of two years following Admission. In the 
       event that the Company has not undertaken a transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of 
       the AQSE Exchange Rules, or if it has otherwise failed to substantially implement its investment strategy 
       within such two year period, AQSE Exchange will suspend trading of the Company's Issued Share Capital in 
       accordance with Rule 78 of the AQSE Exchange Rules. If suspension occurs, the Directors will consider 
       returning the Company's cash to Shareholders after deducting all related expenses. 
 
 
       The Directors intend to review the investment strategy on an annual basis and, subject to their review 
       and in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Directors intends to adhere to the investment 
       strategy. Changes to the investment strategy may be prompted, inter alia, by changes in government 
       policies or economic conditions which alter or introduce additional investment opportunities. It is the 
       intention of the Directors to invest the Company's cash resources, as far as practicable, in accordance 
       with the investment strategy. However, due to market and other investment considerations, it may take 
       some time before the cash resources of the Company are fully invested. 
 
       It is intended that the funds initially available to the Company will be used to meet general working 
       capital requirements, to undertake due diligence on potential target acquisitions and to make investments 
       in accordance with the investment guidelines described above. 
 
 
       Statement of compliance with IFRS 
       The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting 
       Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the 
       BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as amended). The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company 
       are set out below. 
 
       Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the measurement to 
       fair value of assets and financial instruments as described in the accounting policies below, and on a 
       going concern basis. 
 
       The financial report is presented in Pound Sterling (GBP) and all values are rounded to the nearest 
       thousand pounds (GBP'000) unless otherwise stated.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company 
 
       During the financial year, the Company has adopted the following new IFRSs (including amendments thereto) 
       and IFRIC interpretations that became effective for the first time. 
 
       Standard                               Effective date, annual period 
                                          beginning on or after 
       Applying IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' with IFRS 4 'Insurance    1 January 2018 
       Contracts' (Amendments to IFRS 4) 
       Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021 (Amendment to 1 April 2021 
       IFRS 16) 
       Reference to the Conceptual Framework (Amendments to IFRS 3)     1 January 2022 
       Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use     1 January 2022 
       (Amendments to IAS 16) 
       Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (Amendments to IAS 1 January 2022 
       37) 
       Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020           1 January 2022

Their adoption has not had any material impact on the disclosures or amounts reported in the financial

statements.

Standards issued but not yet effective:

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, several new, but not yet effective,

Standards and amendments to existing Standards, and Interpretations have been published by IASB. None of

these Standards or amendments to existing Standards have been adopted early by the Company.

Management anticipates that all relevant pronouncements will be adopted for the first period beginning

on or after the effective date of the pronouncement. New Standards, amendments and Interpretations not

adopted in the current year have not been disclosed as they are not expected to have a material impact on

the Company's financial statements. 

Standard                                 Effective date, annual period 
                                            beginning on or after 
       Amendments to IFRS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting     1 January 2023 
       Estimates and Errors 
       Amendments to IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (Amendments to IFRS 17     1 January 2023 
       Insurance Contracts and IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts) 
       Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current: Amendments to  1 January 2023 
       IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements 
       Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases                       1 January 2024

The adoption of these standards is not expected to have any material impact on the financial

statements of the Company.

Going Concern

The Directors noted the losses that the Company has made for the period ended 31 December 2022. The

Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts extending to 31 December 2024 which show that, in order for

the company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned

exploration expenditure, additional cash will be required.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The Directors are in discussions with potential investors and are confident that they will be successful in raising the necessary additional funds.

The ability to successfully raise additional finance is subject to uncertainty. However, the Directors believe this uncertainty will be successfully resolved and the company will raise sufficient cash to enable the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. They have, therefore, prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

The financial statements do not reflect any adjustments that would be required to be made if they were prepared on a basis other than the going concern basis. 

2       Significant accounting policies 
 
 
       Finance costs / investment revenue 
       Borrowing costs are recognised as an expense when incurred. 
 
 
       Investment revenue is recognised as the Company becomes entitled to such revenue. Dividends are 
       accounted for on receipt thereof. 
 
       Share capital 
       Financial instruments issued by the Company are treated as equity only to the extent that they do not 
       meet the definition of a financial liability. The Company's ordinary shares are classified as equity 
       instruments. 
 
       Share-based payments 
       Where equity settled share options are awarded to directors, the fair value of the options at the date 
       of grant is charged to the statement of comprehensive income over the vesting period. Non-market 
       vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of equity instruments expected to 
       vest at each balance sheet date so that, ultimately, the cumulative amount recognised over the vesting 
       period is based on the number of options that eventually vest. 
 
       Fair value measurement 
       IFRS 13 establishes a single source of guidance for all fair value measurements. IFRS 13 does not 
       change when an entity is required to use fair value, but rather provides guidance on how to measure 
       fair value under IFRS when fair value is required or permitted. The resulting calculations under IFRS 
       13 affected the principles that the Company uses to assess the fair value, but the assessment of fair 
       value under IFRS 13 has not materially changed the fair values recognised or disclosed. IFRS 13 mainly 
       impacts the disclosures of the Company. It requires specific disclosures about fair value measurements 
       and disclosures of fair values, some of which replace existing disclosure requirements in other 
       standards. 
 
       The company has no assets or liabilities at fair value 
 
       Financial instruments 
 
       Financial investments 
       Non-derivative financial assets comprising the Company's strategic financial investments in entities 
       not qualifying as subsidiaries, associates or jointly controlled entities. These assets are classified 
       as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. They are carried at fair value with changes 
       in fair value recognised through the income statement. Where there is a significant or prolonged 
       decline in the fair value of a financial investment (which constitutes objective evidence of 
       impairment), the full amount of the impairment is recognised in the income statement. 
 
       The company has no assets or liabilities at fair value. 
 
 
 
       Notes to the financial statements (continued) 
       __________________________________________________________________________________ 
       Trade and other receivables 
       Trade receivables are measured at initial recognition at fair value, and are subsequently measured at 
       amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Trade and other receivables are accounted for 
       at original invoice amount less any provisions for doubtful debts. Provisions are made where there is 
       evidence of a risk of non-payment, taking into account the age of the debt, historical experience and 
       general economic conditions. If a trade debt is determined to be uncollectable, it is written off, 
       firstly against any provisions already held and then to the statement of comprehensive income. 
       Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously provided for are credited to the statement of profit or 
       loss and other income. 
 
       Appropriate allowances for estimated irrecoverable amounts are recognised in profit or loss in 
       accordance with the expected credit loss model under IFRS 9. For trade and other receivables which do 
       not contain a significant financing component, the Company applies the simplified approach. This 
       approach requires the allowance for expected credit losses to be recognised at an amount equal to 
       lifetime expected credit losses. For other debt financial assets the Company applies the general 
       approach to providing for expected credit losses as prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits for the 
       recognition of an allowance for the estimated expected loss resulting from default in the subsequent 
       12-month period. Exposure to credit loss is monitored on a continual basis and, where material, the 
       allowance for expected credit losses is adjusted to reflect the risk of default during the lifetime of 
       the financial asset should a significant change in credit risk be identified.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
