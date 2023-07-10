PHARNEXT: Pharnext shareholders approve the appointment of Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie to the Supervisory Board

PARIS, France, July 10, 2023, 08:30 am CET - Pharnext SA (FR001400GUN7 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the appointment of Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie to the Supervisory Board, at the last Annual General Meeting.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie has over 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. He has held a number of international management positions, notably at Pherecydes Pharma, Schering-Plough, Biogen and IDM, both in Europe and the United States.

For six years, he was Chairman of the Board of Pherecydes Pharma, a biotech company developing treatments for the resistant bacterial infections responsible for many serious infections, and led the company's IPO in 2021. He was also CEO of PathoQuest, a company developing NGS-based diagnostic technology for infectious diseases. Between 2006 and 2013, he was CEO of Neovacs, where he coordinated the IPO in 2010. Prior to this, he created and headed Biogen's subsidiaries in France and Benelux. During this period, he managed a sales force in the US, generating over $700 million, and held European-wide responsibilities in marketing, regulatory affairs and medical affairs.

M Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie is a graduate of the École Nationale Vétérinaire in Lyon and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Hugo Brugière, Pharnext management representative, commented: "It's a pleasure to welcome Guy-Charles to the Supervisory Board. With a remarkable career both in French and international, he brings extensive knowledge of the Biotech industry and will enrich the Board's missions. Notably, he will be able to bring his solid commercial experience to our strategic committee, so as to optimize the revenue potential of our drug candidate in discussions with potential future pharmaceutical partners. Pharnext project being able to interest such talent is enhancing our company's attractiveness."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400GUN7).

