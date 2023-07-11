Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has now completed 7 site surveys at a Western Canadian grocery chain. A follow on to this will be site surveys for 4 additional grocery stores to be completed in the next few weeks.

Site surveys are a key step in deploying AirTest's wireless Demand Control Ventilation strategy. The stores surveyed to date have confirmed significant over-ventilation, leading to the potential for substantial reduction of heating and cooling costs for the stores. These measures will also reduce the stores' carbon footprint.

Lorne Stewart, President of AirTest, commented, "with the site surveys now confirming over-ventilation and the potential for rapid deployment of our system, these stores and others like them, can stand to benefit from the Company's revolutionary DCV system. In addition, there is added motivation right now from the local utilities companies to drop demand and usage. DCV is low hanging fruit with our technology, due to easy implementation. This chain is well respected as a leader in innovation and is likely to roll the technology through all of their locations. We expect that these results will be repeatable at grocery stores throughout North America."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173005