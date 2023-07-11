Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (CSE: SPS) ("Sweet Poison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 12, 2023. Sweet Poison invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, Robert Eadie, in real time.

After Mr. Eadie's presentation, it is intended that he will open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Eadie will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please attend Sweet Poison's presentation which will be for 30 minutes at 1:45 - 2:15 Eastern Time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603282&tp_key=1cd1dcc46a&sti=sweetpoison

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Sweet Poison Spirits Inc.

Sweet Poison Spirits owns various formulas for Sweet Poison tequila and mezcal, and holds the worldwide distribution rights to Sweet Poison premium quality spirits. The Company is committed to respecting traditional and ancestral processes, sustainability and the environment. For more on Sweet Poison, visit www.sweetpoisonspirits.com.

