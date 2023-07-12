374Water Inc.: CORRECTING AND REPLACING: 374Water's AirSCWO Technology Becomes Net Positive Energy Producer

'HEC-Prime' engine generates commercial volume of electricity from processed waste

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global social impact and cleantech company offering a revolutionary commercial waste management solution for the environment, is proud to announce that its AirSCWO units will include its newly launched HEC-Prime engine that converts waste steam and gasses into renewable energy.

Offering proprietary technology and design, the HEC-Prime was developed in partnership with Swedish-based energy company Maston Group, exclusively for 374Water. The solution consists of five pistons and turbines that collect the high-pressure mix gas (steam) to rotate and spin a shaft connected to a generator unit.

"HEC-Prime is a global breakthrough solution to our energy and resource crisis," said Kobe Nagar, 374Water CEO. "We are excited to bring this technology to the market and offer our customers a highly sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective source of electricity for their energy needs."

Electricity is one of three byproducts of the AirSCWO process, along with clean water and minerals, designating the HEC-Prime as an integral part of a larger system that produces these derivatives. The first of its kind, the technology provides a sustainable solution to energy and resource scarcity, furthering 374Water's objective to promote a circular economy.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

Investor Contact:

Heather Crowell

ir@374water.com

Media Contact:

Christian Rizzo

media@374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767305/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-374Waters-AirSCWO-Technology-Becomes-Net-Positive-Energy-Producer