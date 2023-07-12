DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 1ST HALF 2023 RESULTS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 1ST HALF 2023 RESULTS 12-Jul-2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S Press release Press release Paris, 12 July 2023 1st Half 2023 Results -- 1st half year 2023 results in line with expectations -- Outlook for 2023: ? Net income Group share expected to increase by approximately 20% ? Very solid financial structure, with a positive net cash outlook(b) of around EUR50M at the end of 2023 ? Expected revenue growth of 6 to 10% -- Main elements of Business activity (H1 2023 vs. H1 2022) ? Global orders: 527.7 vs EUR653.2M (incl. VAT) Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the 1st half of fiscal year 2023 O/w housing: 503.2 vs EUR624.7M (from December 1st to 31 May 2023). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive (incl. VAT) Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said: O/w Commercia property: 24.5 vs EUR28.5M (incl. VAT) " The commercial and financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023 are in line with those of the 1st quarter. ? Take-up rate period Housing: Housing reservations in volume were down 11.4% in the first half, compared to an 5.3 vs. 4.4 months (rolling 12 estimated decline to date of around 40%(c) for the market as a whole. months) Kaufman & Broad continued to favor bulk sales to institutional investors, which -- Main financial represented 76% of its reservations in volume during the 1st half, compared to 44% in items (H1 2023 vs. H1 2022 the 1st half of 2022. unless otherwise specified) In addition, the group has tightened its already high requirements in terms of pre-marketing rates in order to better secure the margins of its operations. This will ? Revenue: result in probable delays in the purchase of land - and therefore in activity - from the 2023 financial year to the 2024 financial year, which leads to a revenue growth 848.8 Vs EUR574.4M forecast for the fiscal year of between 6 and 10%. O/w housing: 461.0 vs. EUR481.6M ? Gross margin: Finally, the group still relies on a land reserve which remains at high levels and a 141.7 vs. EUR99.6M Housing Backlog of around two years of activity. ? EBIT margin(a): 8.0 % vs. 7.5% ? COI (EBIT): 67.7 vs. EUR42.8M On the other hand, the financial results reflect the launch of the works of the A7/A8 ? Attributable operation of Austerlitz, which continue to proceed according to the schedule and thus income: contribute to the significant increase in the turnover of Kaufman & Broad and its results. 38.5 vs. EUR22.7M ? Net cash (b ): EUR101.7M The very solid financial structure is strengthening with a net cash position(b) of ? Financial EUR101.7 million as of May 31, 2023 after payment of EUR49,5 million dividends. capacity: EUR517.1M The year 2023 presents itself as a period of adjustment of the parameters of the -- Main development housing market due to the very rapid increase in rates observed over the last twelve indicators (end of May 2023 months, which is reflected in a drop in the volumes of short-term reservations. vs. end of May 2022) However, structurally unsatisfied demand continues to accumulate, fueled by demographic and sociological fundamentals. Added to this are the consequences of the energy transition on the planned reduction of the stock of lower thermal quality housing. ? Global backlog: 2,814.0 Vs EUR3402.4M In this context, Kaufman & Broad relies on its ability to adapt its offer to new market conditions, its very strong balance sheet as well as the high level of its Backlog and Of which housing: EUR2,148.9 vs. its property portfolio to get through the coming period and, beyond that, take full EUR2,326.3M advantage of the recovery in a healthier market. ? Land portfolio Housing: 34,694 vs. 35,037 units at the end of May 2022

All of these factors led the Group to specify the outlook announced at the end of last January for the whole of 2023: ? Attributable net income is expected to increase by around 20%, ? The Current operating income (COI) rate is expected to be around 8%, ? Revenue is expected to grow by 6 to 10%, ? Positive net cash(b ) is expected to be around 50 million euros. '

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing Division

In the 1st half of 2023, home reservations amounted to 503.2 million euros (including VAT), down 19.4% from 624.7 million euros in 2022. In volume terms, they stood at 2,235 units in 2023, down 11.5% from 2,525 in 2022.

The programme run off period was 5.3 months as of 31 May 2023 (on a rolling twelve-month basis), up 0.9 months from the same period in 2022 (4.4 months).

The commercial offering, with 95% of housing units located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 2,618 units at the end of May 2023 (2,265 units at the end of May 2022).

Customer Breakdown

First time buyers' reservations accounted for 12% of sales in the 1st half of 2023, compared with 17% in 2022. First time buyers accounted for 6% of sales, compared with 12% in 2022.

Reservations made to investors accounted for 13% of sales (of which 5% for Pinel alone), compared with 39% in May 2022. Block sales accounted for 70% of reservations in value (including VAT), compared with 31% over the same period in 2022.

-- Commercial Property

In the 1st half of 2023, the commercial property division recorded net orders of EUR24.5 million including VAT, compared with EUR28.5 million including VAT in the 1st half of 2022.

Kaufman & Broad currently has about 106,800 m ² of office space and about 178,100 sq.m of logistics space on the market or under study. In addition, 136,350 sq.m. of office space is currently under construction or start up in the coming months, as well as nearly 21,400 sq.m. of logistics space. Finally, there are still 20,300 sq.m of office space to be signed.

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of May 31, 2023, Backlog housing stood at EUR2,148.9 million (exclusive of tax) compared to EUR2,326.3 million (exclusive VAT) for the same period in 2022, i.e., 22.8 months of activity compared to 26.1 months of activity at the end of May 2022. In the 1st half of 2023, Kaufman & Broad had 145 housing programs under marketing, representing 2,618 housing units (154 programs and 2,265 housing units in the 1st half of 2022).

The land portfolio represents 34,694 units, up 2.0% compared to the end of November 2022 (34,009 units). At the end of May 2023, it represented over 6 years of business activity.

In addition, 85% of the housing portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 29,591 housing units at the end of May 2023.

In third quarter of 2023, the group plans to launch 21 new programs, including 2 in the Paris area representing 157 units and 19 in the regions representing 1,140 units.

In the 1st half of 2023, the Backlog of the Commercial Division was EUR665.1 million excluding tax compared to EUR1,076.4 million excluding tax for the same period in 2022.

-- Financial results

-- Activity

Total sales amounted to EUR848.8 million (excluding Vat) at May 31, 2023, compared with EUR574.4 million in 2022.

Housing revenue amounted to EUR461.0 million (excluding VAT), compared to 481.6 million euros (excluding VAT) in 2022. It represents 54.3% of the group's total revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business was EUR428.4 million (excluding VAT) (vs. EUR461.7 million (excluding VAT) at the 1 st half of 2022).

Revenue for the Commercial property division was EUR381.0 million (excluding Vat), compared to EUR87.3 million (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2022.

Other activities generated revenues of EUR6.9 million (excluding VAT) (of which EUR3.7 million related to the operation of student managed residences compared to EUR3.2 million in 2022) and EUR5.5 million at May 31, 2022.

-- Profitability data

Gross profit amounted to EUR141.7 million in the 1st half of 2023, compared to EUR99.6 million in 2022. The gross margin was 16.7% compared to 17.3% in 2022.

Current operating expenses amounted to 7EUR3.9 million (8.7% of revenue), compared to EUR56.8 million in the same period in 2022 (9.9% of revenue). Current operating income amounted to EUR67.7 million, compared to EUR42.8 million in 2022. Current operating income margin stood at 8.0%, compared with 7.5% in 2022.

In the 1st half of 2023, consolidated net income amounted to EUR46.0 million, compared with EUR31.4 million in 2022. Non-controlling interests amounted to EUR7.5 million in the 1st half of 2023 compared to EUR8.7 million in 2022.

Attributable net income was EUR38.5 million, compared with EUR22.7 million in 2022.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) at the end of May 2023 was 1EUR01.7 million, compared with a net financial debt of EUR67.8 million at the end of November 2022. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR267.1 million at the end of May 2023, compared with EUR101.0 million at November 30, 2022. Financial capacity amounted to EUR517.1 million at May 31, 2023, compared with EUR351.0 million at the end of November 2022.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)