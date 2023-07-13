Today,Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company, announced it will partner globally with Corona, an AB InBev global brand, to create unique travel experiences and help LDA+ (over legal drinking age) guests disconnect and reconnect with nature. The collaboration, set to launch later this year in Selina properties around the world, will promote sustainability through activations, cleanups, education, music, art and events.

"We are excited to bring our global Corona brand to more people around the world through this partnership," said Thiago Zanettini, Global Vice President of Commercial Marketing, AB InBev. "Travel is part of Corona DNA so by bringing unique experiences and activations to Selina hotels we will help more people enjoy the outdoors and reconnect with nature."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Corona, to bring our guests even more unforgettable travel experiences," said Ariel Levinsohn, VP Brand Creative of Selina. "Corona's global reputation for quality and authenticity makes this a great collaboration, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

The partnership will only be activated outside of the United States and the rollout will have a phased approach. In the first stage, the collaboration will focus on raising awareness and promoting sustainability practices in hotel environments. The second phase Selina locations will host a range of co-branded events and activations as part of the Corona Sunsets Festival including beach parties, music and cultural events. Guests at Selina properties will also gain access to exclusive experiences and discounts on Corona products, while Corona fans will gain the opportunity to explore Selina's unique accommodations and community spaces.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

