Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
13.07.23
17:15 Uhr
24,350 Euro
+0,100
+0,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,20024,60019:15
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 18:37
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 
13-Jul-2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
Paris, July 13th, 2023 
 
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM 
 
 
Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 11 
th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 4th , 2023, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, dated of July 13, 
2023, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent 
investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum 
number of shares representing 7.71% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions. 
 
The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 
4th , 2023, was published on May 4th , 2023, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 50 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.23-0210. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See Kaufman & Broad's press release dated of May 4th , 2023.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

1679863 13-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.