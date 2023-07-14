BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: Conversion of convertible notes pursuant to financing arrangement between BBS and Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, 14 July 2023 14:00 p.m.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Conversion of convertible notes pursuant to financing arrangement between BBS and Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc ("BBS" or the "Company") has received a request by Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes into Company shares at a conversion price of EUR 0.441 per share.
The Conversion price according to the terms and conditions is "90% of the lowest volume weighted average price of a trading day during ten trading days before the applicable subscription notice".
The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 113,378 of treasury shares to Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. After the transfer, the Company will hold a total of 228,087 treasury shares in its possession.
BBS in brief
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is aorthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our developed product, ARTEBONE®, is in the final stages of product development, and we are seeking the CE marking to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ 20 people.
BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.
More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi