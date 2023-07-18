Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA Biotherapeutics Subsidiary LineaRx to Participate in Upcoming mRNA Industry Conferences

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced the participation of LineaRx, Inc., its majority-owned biotherapeutics subsidiary, in upcoming mRNA industry conferences in Boston:

July 26 - 28, the mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and The Westin Boston Seaport.

September 26 - 28, the mRNA Process Development & Manufacturing Summit at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

"We are eager to introduce our newly launched Linea IVT platform and engage therapy developers on our platform's capacity to accelerate mRNA development," stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. "Having established a strong track record of delivering high-quality IVT templates, when paired with our recently acquired, high-performance RNA polymerase, we believe we can offer mRNA therapy developers unparalleled manufacturing efficiencies while significantly reducing double-stranded RNA as an unwanted by-product. We look forward to engaging existing template customers and prospective platform partners on how we can empower them to produce better mRNA faster from early product development to clinical trial volumes and commercial scale manufacturing."

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA and include Applied DNA's beliefs and expectations, and statements about the benefits sought to be achieved in the acquisition of Spindle Biotech and the potential effects of the acquisition on Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from the LineaIVT platform, the fact that there has never been a commercial drug product utilizing PCR-produced DNA technology and/or the LineaIVT platform approved for therapeutic use, the cutting-edge scientific nature of the LineaIVT platform, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 14, 2022, as amended, its 10-Q filed on February 9, 2023, and May 11, 2023, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

LineaRx/LineaIVT Platform Contact: Brian Viscount, 631-240-8877, brian.viscount@adnas.com

Web: www.adnas.com

Twitter: @APDN

###

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768588/Applied-DNA-Biotherapeutics-Subsidiary-LineaRx-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-mRNA-Industry-Conferences