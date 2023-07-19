Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023

Oscillate Plc - Investment Disposal: Igraine Plc



PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

Oscillate Plc announces that, on 14 July 2023, the Company disposed of its entire holding of 21,312,460 ordinary shares in Igraine Plc for gross cash consideration of £66,068.

This disposal is in line with the strategic options for the Company as explained in the announcement of 22 May 2023.

Oscillate will shortly post a circular to shareholders ("Circular") convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Inter-alia, the Circular will contain a resolution to be proposed at the AGM to place the Company into Members Voluntary Liquidation ('MVL'). ). The MVL is being proposed with a view to distributing the entirety of the cash and assets of the Company to shareholders in the most efficient manner. If that resolution approving the MVL is not passed at the AGM, the Directors will assume that shareholders wish the Company to continue to seek a reverse takeover transaction.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Oscillate plc:
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


