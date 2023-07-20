Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 10:58
SIP Purchase, PDMR and Total Voting Rights

DJ SIP Purchase, PDMR and Total Voting Rights 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
SIP Purchase, PDMR and Total Voting Rights 
20-Jul-2023 / 09:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", or the "Company") 
 
Share Incentive Plan Purchase 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, 
received notification on 19 July 2023 from Cytec Solutions Corporate Trustees Limited (the "SIP Trustee") in relation 
to the issue and allotment of 22,692 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for the benefit 
of participants of the OTAQ Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"), including a Person Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities in the Company ("PDMR") outlined below in accordance with the rules of the SIP (the "SIP Award"). 
 
The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which each participating 
employee will acquire Ordinary Shares at the prevailing market price per share using contributions deducted from 
pre-tax salary in each calendar month ("Partnership Shares"), with each participating employee being awarded one 
Ordinary Share for each Partnership Share ("Matching Shares"), using newly issued shares. 
 
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMR at a price of 6.83 pence per Ordinary Share, and the 
number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustee to the PDMR for no consideration, is set out against their name 
in the table below. 
               Number of     Number of    Total beneficial holding  Percentage beneficial holding 
Name     Title     Partnership    Matching Shares following Admission    following Admission 
               Shares 
       Chief 
Philip Newby* Executive   2,196       2,196      1,420,640         1.11% 
       Officer 
       Chief 
Harald Rotsch Technology   2,196       2,196      2,423,734         1.89% 
       Officer

*Philip Newby's beneficial holding includes 349,606 Ordinary Shares held by his wife, Diane Newby

The SIP Award has been satisfied by the issue of 22,692 new Ordinary Shares (the "SIP Shares") to the SIP Trustee. The SIP Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue. Application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the SIP Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 8.00 am on 24 July 2023.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 127,999,065 Ordinary Shares in issue, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 127,999,065.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries: 

OTAQ PLC                        +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name 
a)                                       Philip Newby 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                        OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                        213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        Ordinary shares of 1 penny each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                        ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
 
 
 
 
                                        Price(s) 
                                                Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        6.83p     2,196 
 
                                        Nil      2,196 
 
                                        Price(s) 
       Aggregated information                            Aggregated volume (s) 
d) 
 
                                              4,392 
                                       3.42p

e) Date of the transaction

18 July 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name 
a)                         Harald Rotsch 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status           Chief Technology Officer and PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                          Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                          OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                          213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 1 penny each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                          ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                         Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no 
                          consideration), respectively, under the OTAQ SIP. 
 
 
 
                          Price(s) 
                                 Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                          6.83p     2,196 
 
                          Nil      2,196 
 
                          Price(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
