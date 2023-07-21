Reliq Health Technologies Inc.: Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful AI Deployments with Key Clients

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has successfully deployed integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions with two of its key iUGO Care customers.



"Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are critical tools that allow healthcare providers to leverage the data they collect through our iUGO Care platform to provide predictive, proactive healthcare," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Using AI and ML enables the iUGO Care platform to analyze large, complex data sets to improve decision-making, diagnosis and treatment by identifying patterns in patient data. The AI system is trained by having access to thousands of sets of remote patient monitoring data, which allows it recognize warning signs very early and predict which patients are at risk of potentially serious complications. This, in turn, allows clinicians to appropriately allocate resources to the most at-risk patients, and proactively respond before a patient becomes acutely ill. We have initially deployed the AI and ML functionality with two of our key customers, Just Heart Cardiovascular Group in Baltimore, MD and digiiMed in Puerto Rico, but it will be available to all iUGO Care users going forward."

"Just Heart Cardiovascular Group is using Reliq's iUGO Care AI and ML capabilities to improve RPM adherence, and to develop a predictive model designed to slow heart failure progression, reduce hospitalization rates and decrease the annual cost of care. We have over four years of patient data that has been gathered using the iUGO Care platform, with tens of thousands of data points collected from a diverse population of cardiovascular patients," said Dr. Camellus O. Ezeugwu, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Medical Director at Just Heart Cardiovascular Group Inc. "This data coupled with AI and ML allows us to leverage the power of the iUGO Care platform to provide cutting-edge care to our patients, improving health outcomes and quality of life."

"digiiMed has been using Reliq's iUGO Care software and Care Management services for over three years now across multiple physician practices and Rural Health clinics. Reliq has been an invaluable partner in helping us to bring the latest advances in digital healthcare to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The patients we have on the iUGO Care platform have improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations, and their healthcare providers enjoy increased revenues while simultaneously lowering the overall cost to deliver their virtual healthcare services. We have taken the next step in our evolution of providing the best healthcare at the lowest cost by utilizing iUGO Care's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze vast amounts of patient data to more accurately prioritize those patients who are most at risk of developing complications. The earlier our doctors can intervene with medication adjustments or virtual visits, the lower the chance of a patient developing a serious complication that leads to a hospital stay," said Jose Alvarez, CEO of digiiMed. "It is very rewarding for our company to be able to bring next generation healthcare to Puerto Rico and the USVI through our partnership with Reliq Health."

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

