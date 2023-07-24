Arrow Financial Corporation: Arrow Reports $8.6 million in Q1 2023 Net Income and Grew Deposits by $48.0 Million

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.52 .
First-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics
- Total assets were $4.1 billion .
- Total deposits were $3.5 billion .
- Total loans reached a record high of $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.1 million from December 31, 2022 .
- Loan-to-deposit ratio was 85%.
- Tangible book value per share was $20.55, an increase of $0.60, or 3.01% compared to December 31, 2022 .
- On-balance sheet liquidity of $409 million, or 10%, of total assets; 5% cash and 5% unencumbered readily marketable securities.
- Additional $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity with FHLB, FRB and other bank lines.
- Immediately available liquidity provides in excess of 150% coverage of uninsured deposits.
- Nonperforming assets decreased to $11.3 million at March 31, 2023, represented 0.27% of period-end assets.
- Net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.10% as compared to 0.09% for the previous quarter.
- Revenue was $34.8 million .
- Net income was $8.6 million .
- Non-interest expenses of $22.3 million included $1.0 million in incremental expenses related to the delayed filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 10-K").
- Net interest margin was 2.96%.
- Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.87%.
- Return on average equity (ROE) was 9.66%.
"In the face of a challenging banking environment, Arrow continued to add to its deposit base and maintained a strong liquidity position while meeting the credit needs of our customers and communities," said Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco . "We remain committed to our long-term strategic initiatives of investing in our technology and our team so we can continue to enhance the customer experience and optimize operations. We look forward to continuing to focus on our customers and communities."
Arrow remains dedicated to developing its team and recently celebrated graduates from Arrow Leadership Academy and Upskill University, internal courses designed to support our culture of collaboration and continuous improvement. Our banks are working toward realizing operational efficiencies and customer-facing enhancements made possible by the completion of our core conversion in September 2022 . Our team has returned to our completely renovated downtown Glens Falls, New York headquarters and we look forward to welcoming our customers back to our newly renovated campus. The renovated Glens Falls campus now offers an energy-efficient, flexible and collaborative environment for our team and customers. This investment is important to our team culture, is a key part of the revitalization of downtown Glens Falls, and is a centerpiece of what community banking means to us -- accessible, long-lasting and friendly.
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million, down from $12.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to an increase in non-interest expense of $3.4 million, a decrease in non-interest income of $1.5 million and an increase in the provision for credit loss of $785 thousand .
Please see below for further detail.
Income Statement
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter was $28.1 million, up 1.0% from $27.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans were $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 23.9% from $25.7 million (29.23% excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") revenue) for the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to loan growth and higher market rates. PPP loans contributed $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The PPP program ended in 2022. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million versus the comparable quarter ending March 31, 2022, primarily due to higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.
- Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 2.96% for the quarter, compared to 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in net interest margin was primarily due to growth in loan balances with higher yields partially offset with higher costs of interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of the cost of interest bearing liabilities increasing at a faster pace than the yield on average earning assets.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Interest and Dividend Income
$ 36,110
$ 35,904
$ 28,947
Interest Expense
8,016
5,325
1,122
Net Interest Income
28,094
30,579
27,825
Average Earning Assets(1)
3,845,825
3,940,904
3,886,787
Average Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,782,299
2,891,092
2,855,884
Yield on Earning Assets(1)
3.81 %
3.61 %
3.02 %
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
1.17
0.73
0.16
Net Interest Spread
2.64
2.88
2.86
Net Interest Margin
2.96
3.08
2.90
Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income
$ -
$ -
$ 1,066
Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans
28,094
30,579
26,759
Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans
2.96 %
3.08 %
2.81 %
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
- Provision for Credit Losses: For the first quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses was $1.6 million, compared to $769 thousand in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the increase were higher loan charge-offs and a more challenging economic forecast.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.7 million, compared to $8.2 million in the comparable 2022 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities decreased by $321 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2022, driven primarily by market conditions. Fees and other services to customers decreased $200 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2022 driven primarily by lower volume of interchange transactions. Other operating income decreased $691 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decline in the gain on other assets of $463 thousand and a decrease in income earned on bank-owned life insurance of $181 thousand .
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.3 million, an increase of 17.7% from $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to $1.0 million of additional legal and professional fees associated with the delay in the filing of the 2022 Form 10-K. In addition, other operating expenses included a credit for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures of $68 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 versus a larger credit of $316 thousand recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Technology and equipment spending increased $638 thousand from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by management's commitment to invest in new technology to enhance the customer experience and optimize operations. Salaries and benefits have increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 as a result of pension and other benefit expenses. In the first quarter of 2023, non-interest expenses increased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to the factors described above, there was a charge for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures of $197 thousand for the fourth quarter.
- Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2022, primarily the result of lower pre-tax income.
Balance Sheet
- Total Assets: Total assets were $4.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $41.8 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower cash balances as pandemic era excess deposits decreased. Assets increased $145.1 million, or 3.7%, compared to December 31, 2022 driven by an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity as evidenced by our higher cash balances.
- Investments: Total investments were $745.1 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $40.3 million, or 5.1%, compared to March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $5.9 million, or 0.8%, compared to December 31, 2022. While the rising rate environment led to an increase in unrealized losses within the available-for-sale portfolio versus the same period last year, unrealized losses within the available-for-sale portfolio decreased by $8.2 million versus December 31, 2022, as interest rates declined in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in investments in the first quarter, as compared to the same period last year, was primarily driven by Arrow's decision to fund loan growth from cash flows from amortizing and maturing investments.
- Loans: Total loans reached a record high of $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million, as compared to December 31, 2022, and $268.1 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2022. Residential real estate loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, or 0.9%, as compared to December 31, 2022 and $114.0 million, or 11.8%, as compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $8.2 million, or 0.8%, in the first quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $4.0 million, or 0.5%, in the first quarter of 2023, driven primarily by commercial real estate loans.
- Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $30.8 million on March 31, 2023, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2022 . Asset quality remained stable at March 31, 2023 . Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 0.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 . Nonperforming assets of $11.3 million at March 31, 2023, represented 0.27% of period-end assets, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022 .
- Deposits: At March 31, 2023, deposit balances were $3.5 billion . Deposits in the first quarter of 2023 increased by $48.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased by $169.0 million, or 4.5%, from the prior-year level as pandemic era excess deposits exited the system and due to competitive pressures from the rising rate environment. Municipal deposits increased $110.5 million in the first quarter, as compared to December 31, 2022, and decreased $22.1 million from March 31, 2022. Non-municipal deposits decreased $62.5 million for the quarter and $147.0 million from March 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 22.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 23.9% at December 31,2022, and 21.9% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, total time deposits were $301.8 million compared to $209.4 million at December 31, 2022 and $177.0 million at March 31, 2022, as a result of successful campaigns to grow certificate of deposit balances.
- Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $363.4 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $9.8 million, or 2.8%, from the December 31, 2022 level of $353.5 million, and an increase of $6.1 million, or 1.7%, from the prior-year level. The increase in stockholders' equity over the first three months of 2023 principally reflected the following factors: the addition of $8.6 million of net income for the period, gains in other comprehensive income of $5.7 million from favorable mark-to-market activity within the available for sale securities portfolio and issuance of $0.9 million of common stock through employee benefit and dividend reinvestment plans reduced by cash dividends of $4.5 million and repurchases of common stock of $0.8 million . Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.34% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.15%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company ("GFNB") and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company ("SNB"), continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Additional Commentary
- Leadership Change: Effective May 13, 2023, Arrow's board of directors appointed David S. DeMarco to serve as President and CEO.
- Cash and Stock Dividends: On March 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023, Arrow distributed quarterly cash dividends of $0.27 per share.
- Industry Recognition: In the first quarter of 2023, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank rating for the 57th consecutive quarter.
About Arrow
Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York . Arrow is the parent of GFNB and SNB. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's 2022 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended:
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 31,886
$ 30,719
$ 25,739
Interest on Deposits at Banks
479
1,274
198
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
2,948
3,121
2,189
Exempt from Federal Taxes
797
790
821
Total Interest and Dividend Income
36,110
35,904
28,947
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest Bearing Checking Accounts
370
344
163
Savings Deposits
5,587
4,101
417
Time Deposits over $250,000
574
226
28
Other Time Deposits
474
234
109
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
-
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
793
200
187
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
169
172
169
Interest on Financing Leases
49
48
49
Total Interest Expense
8,016
5,325
1,122
NET INTEREST INCOME
28,094
30,579
27,825
Provision for Credit Losses
1,554
1,409
769
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT
26,540
29,170
27,056
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,275
2,257
2,596
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,595
2,710
2,795
Insurance Commissions
1,520
1,680
1,511
Net (Loss) Gain on Securities
(104)
48
130
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
4
3
52
Other Operating Income
387
467
1,078
Total Non-interest Income
6,677
7,165
8,162
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,947
11,603
11,286
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,628
1,481
1,598
Technology and Equipment Expense
4,417
4,316
3,779
FDIC Assessments
479
283
307
Other Operating Expense
3,825
3,109
1,975
Total Non-interest Expense
22,296
20,792
18,945
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
10,921
15,543
16,273
Provision for Income Taxes
2,359
3,456
3,698
NET INCOME
$ 8,562
$ 12,087
$ 12,575
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
16,552
16,535
16,511
Diluted
16,564
16,589
16,566
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.52
$ 0.73
$ 0.76
Diluted Earnings
0.52
0.73
0.76
1 2022 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31, 2022
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 25,107
$ 31,886
$ 38,964
Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks
178,365
32,774
448,614
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
565,693
573,495
582,428
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $164,439 at March 31, 2023;
167,347
175,364
196,661
Equity Securities
2,070
2,174
1,877
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
10,027
6,064
4,491
Loans
3,005,352
2,983,207
2,737,267
Allowance for Credit Losses
(30,784)
(29,952)
(27,661)
Net Loans
2,974,568
2,953,255
2,709,606
Premises and Equipment, Net
58,233
56,491
48,481
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
1,400
1,500
1,818
Other Assets
109,947
114,633
101,589
Total Assets
$ 4,114,630
$ 3,969,509
$ 4,156,402
LIABILITIES
Non-interest Bearing Deposits
788,690
836,871
813,066
Interest Bearing Checking Accounts
958,490
997,694
1,154,068
Savings Deposits
1,497,326
1,454,364
1,571,274
Time Deposits over $250,000
122,827
76,224
48,288
Other Time Deposits
179,016
133,211
128,677
Total Deposits
3,546,349
3,498,364
3,715,373
Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances
35,000
27,000
-
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
107,800
27,800
25,000
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
5,106
5,119
5,156
Other Liabilities
37,004
37,688
33,630
Total Liabilities
3,751,259
3,615,971
3,799,159
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
-
-
-
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares
21,424
21,424
20,800
Additional Paid-in Capital
400,944
400,270
378,758
Retained Earnings
69,499
65,401
62,328
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(43,983)
(49,655)
(20,797)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,870,935 Shares at March 31, 2023;
(84,513)
(83,902)
(83,846)
Total Stockholders' Equity
363,371
353,538
357,243
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,114,630
$ 3,969,509
$ 4,156,402
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Net Income
$ 8,562
$ 12,087
$ 12,163
$ 11,974
$ 12,575
Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments
(76)
35
70
114
96
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,553
16,552
16,523
16,503
16,493
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
16,552
16,535
16,512
16,494
16,511
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
16,564
16,589
16,558
16,535
16,566
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.52
$ 0.73
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
$ 0.76
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.52
0.73
0.74
0.72
0.76
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.270
0.270
0.262
0.262
0.262
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 40,436
$ 143,499
$ 209,001
$ 232,545
$ 410,644
Investment Securities
813,461
845,859
821,052
822,112
797,347
Loans
2,991,928
2,951,547
2,872,066
2,804,180
2,678,796
Deposits
3,480,279
3,614,945
3,598,519
3,569,754
3,582,256
Other Borrowed Funds
100,596
63,304
50,125
50,140
68,596
Shareholders' Equity
359,556
351,402
361,675
357,228
370,264
Total Assets
3,978,851
4,074,028
4,047,738
4,012,999
4,054,943
Return on Average Assets, annualized
0.87 %
1.18 %
1.19 %
1.20 %
1.26 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
9.66 %
13.65 %
13.34 %
13.44 %
13.77 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
10.33 %
14.62 %
14.27 %
14.40 %
14.72 %
Average Earning Assets
$ 3,845,825
$ 3,940,905
$ 3,902,119
$ 3,858,837
$ 3,886,787
Average Paying Liabilities
2,782,299
2,891,092
2,781,985
2,808,287
2,855,884
Interest Income
36,110
35,904
34,207
30,593
28,947
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
202
279
268
269
270
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
36,312
36,183
34,475
30,862
29,217
Interest Expense
8,016
5,325
3,306
1,555
1,122
Net Interest Income
28,094
30,579
30,901
29,038
27,825
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
28,296
30,858
31,169
29,307
28,095
Net Interest Margin, annualized
2.96 %
3.08 %
3.14 %
3.02 %
2.90 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
2.98 %
3.11 %
3.17 %
3.05 %
2.93 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Non-interest Expense
$ 22,296
$ 20,792
$ 21,448
$ 20,345
$ 18,945
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
45
47
48
48
49
Net Non-interest Expense
$ 22,251
$ 20,745
$ 21,400
$ 20,297
$ 18,896
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 28,296
$ 30,858
$ 31,169
$ 29,307
$ 28,095
Non-interest Income
6,677
7,165
7,827
7,744
8,162
Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities
(104)
48
95
154
130
Net Gross Income
$ 35,077
$ 37,975
$ 38,901
$ 36,897
$ 36,127
Efficiency Ratio
63.43 %
54.63 %
55.01 %
55.01 %
52.30 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 363,371
$ 353,538
$ 345,550
$ 356,498
$ 357,243
Book Value per Share 1
21.95
21.36
20.91
21.60
21.66
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
23,273
23,373
23,477
23,583
23,691
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
20.55
19.95
19.49
20.17
20.22
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.13 %
9.80 %
9.71 %
9.60 %
9.37 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.34 %
13.32 %
13.14 %
13.14 %
13.48 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.03 %
14.01 %
13.85 %
13.86 %
14.23 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.15 %
15.11 %
14.93 %
14.93 %
15.33 %
Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.
$ 1,672,117
$ 1,606,132
$ 1,515,994
$ 1,589,178
$ 1,793,747
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 363,371
$ 353,538
$ 345,550
$ 356,498
$ 357,243
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible
23,273
23,373
23,477
23,583
23,691
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 340,098
$ 330,165
$ 322,073
$ 332,915
$ 333,552
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,553
16,552
16,523
16,503
16,493
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 20.55
$ 19.95
$ 19.49
$ 20.17
$ 20.22
Net Income
8,562
12,087
12,163
11,974
12,575
Return on Average Tangible Equity
10.33 %
14.62 %
14.27 %
14.40 %
14.72 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 36,110
$ 35,904
$ 34,207
$ 30,593
$ 28,947
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)
202
279
268
269
270
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)
$ 36,312
$ 36,183
$ 34,475
$ 30,862
$ 29,217
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 28,094
$ 30,579
$ 30,901
$ 29,038
$ 27,825
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)
202
279
268
269
270
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)
$ 28,296
$ 30,858
$ 31,169
$ 29,307
$ 28,095
Average Earning Assets
$ 3,845,825
$ 3,940,905
$ 3,902,119
$ 3,858,837
$ 3,886,787
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
2.98 %
3.11 %
3.17 %
3.05 %
2.93 %
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Total Risk Weighted Assets
$ 2,909,610
$ 2,883,902
$ 2,856,224
$ 2,790,520
$ 2,661,952
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
388,228
384,003
375,394
366,798
358,738
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.34 %
13.32 %
13.14 %
13.14 %
13.48 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 40,436
$ 479
4.80 %
$ 410,644
$ 198
0.20 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
652,743
2,948
1.83
618,806
2,189
1.43
Exempt from Federal Taxes
160,718
797
2.01
178,541
821
1.86
Loans
2,991,928
31,886
4.32
2,678,796
25,739
3.90
Total Earning Assets
3,845,825
36,110
3.81
3,886,787
28,947
3.02
Allowance for Credit Losses
(29,792)
(27,165)
Cash and Due From Banks
30,518
37,654
Other Assets
132,300
157,667
Total Assets
$ 3,978,851
$ 4,054,943
Deposits:
Interest Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 964,735
370
0.16
$ 1,027,740
163
0.06
Savings Deposits
1,474,251
5,587
1.54
1,557,855
417
0.11
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
94,415
574
2.47
70,101
28
0.16
Other Time Deposits
148,302
474
1.30
131,592
109
0.34
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
2,681,703
7,005
1.06
2,787,288
717
0.10
Short-Term Borrowings
40,138
490
4.95
-
-
FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt
55,356
472
3.46
63,444
356
2.28
Finance Leases
5,102
49
3.89
5,152
49
3.86
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,782,299
8,016
1.17
2,855,884
1,122
0.16
Non-interest bearing deposits
798,576
794,968
Other Liabilities
38,420
33,827
Total Liabilities
3,619,295
3,684,679
Stockholders' Equity
359,556
370,264
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,978,851
$ 4,054,943
Net Interest Income
$ 28,094
$ 27,825
Net Interest Spread
2.64 %
2.86 %
Net Interest Margin
2.96 %
2.90 %
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 40,436
$ 479
4.80 %
$ 143,499
$ 1,274
3.52 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
652,743
2,948
1.83
679,390
3,121
1.82
Exempt from Federal Taxes
160,718
797
2.01
166,468
790
1.88
Loans
2,991,928
31,886
4.32
2,951,547
30,719
4.13
Total Earning Assets
3,845,825
36,110
3.81
3,940,904
35,904
3.61
Allowance for Credit Losses
(29,792)
(29,069)
Cash and Due From Banks
30,518
30,736
Other Assets
132,300
131,457
Total Assets
$ 3,978,851
$ 4,074,028
Deposits:
Interest Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 964,735
370
0.16
$ 1,082,267
344
0.13
Savings Deposits
1,474,251
5,587
1.54
1,548,293
4,101
1.05
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
94,415
574
2.47
65,897
226
1.36
Other Time Deposits
148,302
474
1.30
131,331
234
0.71
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
2,681,703
7,005
1.06
2,827,788
4,905
0.69
Short-Term Borrowings
40,138
490
4.95
8,424
92
4.33
FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt
55,356
472
3.46
49,767
280
2.23
Finance Leases
5,102
49
3.89
5,113
48
3.72
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
2,782,299
8,016
1.17
2,891,092
5,325
0.73
Non-interest bearing deposits
798,576
787,157
Other Liabilities
38,420
44,377
Total Liabilities
3,619,295
3,722,626
Stockholders' Equity
359,556
351,402
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,978,851
$ 4,074,028
Net Interest Income
$ 28,094
$ 30,579
Net Interest Spread
2.64 %
2.88 %
Net Interest Margin
2.96 %
3.08 %
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
Loan Portfolio
Commercial Loans
$ 135,917
$ 140,293
$ 155,467
Commercial Real Estate Loans
715,357
707,022
638,437
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
851,274
847,315
793,904
Consumer Loans
1,073,369
1,065,135
976,648
Residential Real Estate Loans
1,080,709
1,070,757
966,715
Total Loans
$ 3,005,352
$ 2,983,207
$ 2,737,267
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 29,952
$ 29,232
$ 27,281
Loans Charged-off
(1,328)
(1,261)
(829)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
606
572
440
Net Loans Charged-off
(722)
(689)
(389)
Provision for Credit Losses
1,554
1,409
769
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
$ 30,784
$ 29,952
$ 27,661
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 10,852
$ 10,757
$ 9,750
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
241
1,157
55
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
62
69
74
Total Nonperforming Loans
11,155
11,983
9,879
Repossessed Assets
144
593
180
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 11,299
$ 12,576
$ 10,059
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.10 %
0.09 %
0.06 %
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.21 %
0.19 %
0.12 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
1.02 %
1.00 %
1.01 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
275.97 %
249.95 %
280.00 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.37 %
0.40 %
0.36 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.27 %
0.32 %
0.24 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation