Transition S.A. (Euronext Paris: TRAN) (the "Company" or "Transition") announces the results of the redemption requests relating to the Company's class B preferred shares (the "Class B Shares") during the period from 21 June 2023 to 20 July 2023 (the "Redemption Period"), in the context of the proposed business combination with Arverne Group S.A.S. (the "Business Combination

It represents a new and important step in the Business Combination process, which was described in greater detail in the press release issued at the joint initiative of the Company and Arverne Group S.A.S. on 16 June 2023.

At the end of the Redemption Period, Transition received redemption requests from shareholders (the "Dissenting Shareholders") representing 15,246,672 Class B Shares (or 73.8% of the Class B Shares issued).

At the date of completion of the Business Combination, the merged entity will benefit from (i) the funds immediately available in the escrow account opened by Transition with Caisse d'Epargne CEPAC, net of expenses used to redeem the Class B Shares, will represent an amount of approximately EUR 54 million, (ii) the funds raised under the private placement with institutional investors (known as the "PIPE") in an amount secured to date of EUR 63 million, (iii) funds held by Transition, excluding the funds held in escrow, amounting to approximately EUR 0.2 million to date, and (iv) the amount of the subscription to the convertible bonds (issued in March 2023 and subscribed to by two of the three founders of Transition for an amount of EUR 15 million), enabling to meet the minimum "Available Cash" condition of EUR 130 million provided for in the Business Combination agreement.

In accordance with the provisions of Transition's articles of association, in order to benefit from the redemption of all or part of their Class B Shares, each Dissenting Shareholder shall:

have submitted, during the Redemption Period, a redemption order for all or part of its Class B Shares to its financial intermediary, in accordance with Euroclear securities transaction processing standards;

possess, by 20 July 2023, full and complete ownership of the number of Class B Shares for which it has requested redemption;

not have transferred, as of the date of the redemption of the Class B Shares by Transition, full ownership of the number of Class B Shares for which redemption was requested.

In addition, the Business Combination, whose terms must be approved by the special meeting of shareholders holding Class B Shares (to be held on 26 July 2023), must be completed by 21 December 2023 at the latest.

Class B Shares held by Transition shareholders who have failed to notify their intermediary of a redemption order during the aforementioned period will not be redeemed by Transition.

The redemption price for a Class B Share is EUR 10.00.

Transition will redeem Class B shares within a period ending no later than the thirtieth (30th) calendar day from the date on which the Merger is completed, or the next business day if that date is not a business day. The Board of Directors will determine the redemption date for the Class B shares and proceed with the redemption within the specified timeframe, and will have the power to delegate such authority in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, after acknowledging that all necessary redemption criteria have been met.

The Class B Shares repurchased by Transition as described above will be cancelled immediately after their redemption through a reduction of Transition's share capital, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including Article L. 228-12-1 of the French Commercial Code. The Board of Directors will record the number of Class B shares redeemed and cancelled and make the necessary amendments to Transition's articles of association.

An amount corresponding to the total redemption price of the Class B shares redeemed in this manner will be deducted from the share capital up to the amount mentioned in the previous paragraph. The remainder will be allocated to distributable reserves (as defined in Article L. 232-11 of the French Commercial Code), in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

