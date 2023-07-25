Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 07:34
Q2 2023: Continued growth in mobile postpaid customers and improved trends in financial results

DJ Q2 2023: Continued growth in mobile postpaid customers and improved trends in financial results 

Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results 
Q2 2023: Continued growth in mobile postpaid customers and improved trends in financial results 
2023-07-25 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 . The Q2 2023 results showed continued growth in the mobile postpaid segment with a net gain of +24,000 
  mobile postpaid^1) subscriptions. Less aggressive promotions for the main brand and the gradual withdrawal of the 
  UPC brand resulted in a net loss of 2,800 Internet subscriptions in the broadband segment. 
 . Fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) continues to grow. As of June 30, 2023, 58% of fixed-broadband customers 
  were also using a mobile postpaid offer (+0.8% YoY). 
 . As expected, the financial results in Q2 2023 were again impacted by the effect of rightpricing. The 
  changes in the fixed-line customer base were also apparent in the previous quarter. But this effect has continued 
  to diminish as expected and was partially offset by lower costs to capture^3) compared to Q2 2022. The guidance for 
  the 2023 financial year is confirmed as unchanged. 
 . Revenue^2) decreased slightly in Q2 2023 (-1.0%) on a rebased basis compared to the same period in 2022 
  primarily due to the decline in the fixed-line segment, reaching CHF 733.6 million. 
 . Segment Adjusted EBITDA^2) fell slightly in Q2 2023 (-0.1%) on a rebased basis compared to the same 
  period in 2022, reaching CHF 258.0 million (including costs to capture^3)). Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions^2) 
  4) increased by +2.9% in Q2 2023 on a rebased basis compared to the same period in 2022 to a total of CHF 147.9 
  million. 
 . There were continued high levels of investment of CHF 110.1 million in infrastructure, product 
  innovations and digital services in Q2 2023. 
«Since the start of the year we've been making the promotions for the main brand less aggressive and are now also 
seeing this reflected in a calming of the market. Despite this, in the second quarter of 2023 we recorded continued net 
growth in mobile postpaid customers, continued B2B growth, stable mobile revenue and improved trends in the financial 
results. The impact of rightpricing among our existing fixed-line customers continues to diminish. At the same time, 
we're focusing on retaining value in the customer base and creating targeted incentives to generate a high degree of 
loyalty. As a result, six months into the year everything is going to plan and we're very much in line with the 
guidance for the full year 2023, which we can confirm as unchanged,» sums up André Krause, CEO of Sunrise. 
 
Operating results 
After a solid start to 2023, Sunrise recorded continued growth in its customer base in the mobile postpaid segment in 
Q2 2023, with a net increase of +24,000 mobile postpaid1) subscriptions. The lower net growth in the mobile postpaid 
segment compared to the previous quarters is due primarily to the promotions aimed at new customers being less 
aggressive, with Sunrise also creating more incentives to increase customer loyalty. Sunrise is therefore implementing 
its strategy of enhancing its position in the market by emphasizing the added value of its services and further 
increasing the value of its existing customer base. 
The slight decline of 2,800 Internet subscriptions in the broadband segment compared to the same period in 2022 is due 
to the impact of rightpricing in the Consumer Fixed business and the gradual withdrawal of the UPC brand. As 
anticipated, this effect continued to diminish in Q2 2023 and is expected to decline further in the second half of the 
year. In addition, the less aggressive promotions have had an impact in the broadband segment. 
The impact of the inflation-related price increase on July 1 was limited in both the mobile and broadband segments and 
is fully in line with expectations. The intensified measures to increase customer loyalty and retain value in the 
customer base, as well as the marketing measures that are planned for the second half of the year, are expected to have 
a positive impact on achieving the guidance for 2023 as a whole. 
As of the end of June 2023, there were a total of 2.803 million mobile RGUs (3.246 million including second SIM cards), 
1.188 million Internet RGUs (1.251 million including SMEs) and 1.230 million TV RGUs (1.293 million including SMEs). 
FMC penetration reached 58%, which was up +0.8% compared to the same period in 2022. FMC rate growth continues to be 
driven by sales (upselling and cross-selling) of convergent products in the existing customer base. 
 
Successful segmentation strategy 
The main brand Sunrise: Sunrise offers an unrivalled range of entertainment and, especially during the summer months 
when people tend to watch less TV, Sunrise Moments provides unforgettable live experiences at music festivals and other 
events. This also helps to boost customer loyalty. 
Sunrise has also bolstered its prepaid offers. Whether for alarm systems, GPS trackers, smartwatches, kids' phones, 
tablets or smartphones, the new «Unlimited 365 days» packages are available for a variety of applications. With «Europe 
7 days» and «Europe 30 days», Sunrise was also the first telecom provider in Switzerland to launch two prepaid packages 
that combine Switzerland and Europe for flat-rate surfing. And all Sunrise prepaid customers now benefit from the 
advantages of the largest 5G network in Switzerland at no extra cost. 
yallo continues its success as the full-service provider for price-conscious, digitally savvy customers, gaining market 
share and playing a significant part in making Sunrise successful. The focus is not just on new customers. With 
exclusive «Member» offers, yallo is now also rewarding its existing customers. 
Sunrise Business was again able to secure many new subscriptions and contract renewals/upgrades, e.g., Heineken 
Switzerland (contract renewal for Business mobile postpaid subscriptions as well as an offer for employees beginning 
this summer) and BKW (new subscription for mobile data for smart-meter solution). In addition, two new solutions that 
make it easier, more efficient and secure for businesses to make calls were launched on the market: 
 . Operator Connect integrates fixed-line calling into Microsoft Teams as a purely cloud-based service, 
  which means companies no longer need to invest in hardware. 
 . The Business Ready Mobile option allows small companies to benefit from selected corporate services, such 
  as 24/7 professional support, an infrastructure check and licenses for a security solution to tackle cyber threats. 
 
 
Financial results 
In Q2 2023, revenue declined slightly to CHF 733.6 million (-1.0%) on a rebased basis compared to the same quarter in 
2022. This decline is mainly attributable to lower revenues in the Consumer Fixed segment due to ARPU pressure on the 
main brand offerings. It was partially offset by continued strong growth of the secondary brands (yallo, Lebara and 
swype as the «flanker brands») and growth in the B2B segment, including wholesale. Revenue in the Consumer Mobile 
segment remained stable. 
The individual business units contributed to the quarterly results as follows: Consumer Mobile CHF 295.7 million (+0.1% 
YoY on a rebased basis); Consumer Fixed (including Internet, TV, telephony and other services) CHF 286.2 million (-3.8% 
YoY on a rebased basis); B2B CHF 140.8 million (+3.3% YoY on a rebased basis); and other revenue CHF 10.9 million. 
In Q2 2023, Segment Adjusted EBITDA2) decreased slightly on a rebased basis by -0.1% compared to 2022 to reach 
CHF 258.0 million, including CHF 2.5 million of costs to capture3). The decrease in Segment Adjusted EBITDA2) on a 
rebased basis is mainly due to the decline in revenue that was partially offset by lower costs to capture. 
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions2)4) increased in Q2 2023 on a rebased basis by +2.9% YoY to a total of CHF 147.9 
million, including CHF 13 million of costs to capture. This is primarily due to the largely stable Segment Adjusted 
EBITDA trend and lower P&E additions on a rebased basis driven by lower costs to capture and integration costs. 
Continued high levels of investment amounting to CHF 110.1 million (15% of revenue) were made in networks, product 
innovations and digital services, including CHF 10.1 million of costs to capture in P&E additions. 
 
                    Three months        Six months 
                    to June 30, 2023      to June 30, 2023 
In CHF million, exception % figures      On a rebased basis2)     On a rebased basis2) 
Revenue                 733.6 (1.0%)        1,480.7 (1.3%) 
Consumer Mobile             295.7 0.1%         601.1  (0.4%) 
Consumer Fixed             286.2 (3.8%)        567.0  (4.4%) 
B2B                   140.8 3.3%         281.7  1.9% 
Other                  10.9 (6.0%)        30.9  16.9% 
 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA^2)       258.0 (0.1%)        501.3  (4.7%) 
 
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions^2)4) 147.9 2.9%         253.4  (7.1%)

Confirmation of FY 2023 financial guidance: . Low single-digit decline in revenue . Low to medium single-digit decline in Segment Adjusted EBITDA2) (including costs to capture3)) . Opex and Capex costs to capture3) CHF 50 million (CHF 10 million in Opex) . Property and equipment additions as a percentage of revenue (including costs to capture3)) 15-17% . Adjusted FCF2): Between CHF 320-350 million (growth vs. 2022)

The detailed financial results for Sunrise can be found in the UPC Holding Q2 2023 Fixed Income Release.

Acquisition of local partner cable networks

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
