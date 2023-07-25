The new partnership will give European companies one-stop-shop access to both Prove and LexisNexis Risk Solutions best-in-class digital identity and authentication technology to make customer experiences safer, easier and faster.

Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"), the global leader in digital identity, today announced a new strategic partnership with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions UK Ireland, part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX) and a leading provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, to equip European region businesses with best-in-class fraud prevention and digital identity authentication technology. The new partnership will give companies one-stop-shop access to both Prove's unique phone-centric identity and authentication solutions and LexisNexis Risk Solutions' robust suite of fraud intelligence solutions. This powerful combination of two leading identity authentication and fraud prevention specialists will enable businesses to better combat APP, impersonation and money mule fraud, while also speeding up and enhancing their customer experiences.

"The aim of this partnership is to equip companies with the capabilities that will drive customers towards a continuous path of safeguarded secure online experiences," said Steve Elliot, Managing Director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, UK Ireland. "The mobile channel is increasingly dominant as the main route for access to online services and this partnership will help further enhance fraud prevention technologies for clients to ensure their customers enjoy a safe and secure browsing experience with minimal threat from fraud."

The new partnership will give clients access to Prove's Mobile Auth, Trust Score® and Identity Verify products.

"As mobile device technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, so must our security practices," said Paul Busby, Senior Vice President, International GTM at Prove. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment in offering solutions that will meet the highest levels of compliance and security across all regions of the world."

Prove's solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including 9 of the top 10 U.S. banks, 2 of the top 5 U.K. banks, 2 of the top 3 global cryptocurrency exchanges, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S. To learn more about Prove, visit www.prove.com.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides a broad set of capabilities that successfully unify online and offline identity attributes to provide a complete view of customer risk, enabling highly successful risk-based authentication to help clients fight fraud, mitigate risk and remain compliant.

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove")

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernise how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove's phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove's platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

