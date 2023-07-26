Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP: Evolve Transition Announces NYSE American Removal of Trading Suspension

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ("Evolve" or the "Partnership") today announced that on July 25, 2023, it received a letter from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") informing Evolve that it has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to low selling price as described in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"). As a result, the staff of NYSE Regulation has withdrawn its delisting determination and will be lifting the trading suspension on the Partnership's common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership ("common units") on the NYSE American. The common units will commence trading on the NYSE American on Monday, July 31, 2023 under the symbol "SNMP."



Notwithstanding the lifting of the trading suspension, Evolve continues to remain subject to its previously disclosed plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards, which was accepted by the NYSE American on February 21, 2023. As noted in its February 23, 2023 press release, Evolve has been granted a target completion date of June 6, 2024 to implement its plan and regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide.

If the Partnership is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by June 6, 2024, or if it does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the NYSE American may again initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Partnership intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listings standards by such date; however, there is no assurance the Partnership will be able to accomplish this.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to Evolve's future strategy, future uses of capital, future operations, plans and objectives of management or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Evolve's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Evolve that may cause Evolve's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, please read Evolve's filings with the SEC, with particular attention to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in Evolve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on Evolve's website at www.evolvetransition.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Evolve or persons acting on Evolve's behalf. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Evolve disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is a publicly-traded limited partnership formed in 2005 focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. Evolve owns natural gas gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities in South Texas and continues to pursue energy transition infrastructure opportunities.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about Evolve can be found in our documents on file with the SEC which are available on our website at www.evolvetransition.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

Charles C. Ward

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

ir@evolvetransition.com

(713) 800-9477