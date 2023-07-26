Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -3

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jul-2023 / 18:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company annnounces that on 25 July 2023: i. Conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") to Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out in the notifications below. All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4p 'B' Ordinary shares. The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 24 July 2023, being GBP5.852 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5852 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares. Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2026 (as detailed in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. ii. Options were granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS") to Executive Directors and PDMRs, to the extent they are eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC, as set out in the notifications below. The options are granted over 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the closing price as at 24 July 2023, being GBP6.00. The options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, provided the participant is still an employee and subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria, and thereafter options will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary. As noted in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, prior to the grant, the Retail Director surrendered a vested option granted to him on 30 June 2014 under the ESOS and was eligible to recieve an award up to the maximum value set by HMRC. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 95,095 GBP5.852 237,739 GBP0.5852 ESOS 10,000 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification Finance Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 52,631 GBP5.852 131,578 GBP0.5852 ESOS 5,000 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification Retail Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -2-

Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 38,021 GBP5.852 95,052 GBP0.5852 ESOS 9,166 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 b) Nature of the transaction and under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Share 'B' Share Ord Price Ord Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Shares LTIP 36,739 GBP5.852 91,848 GBP0.5852 ESOS 5,833 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' ordinary Shares - unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) LTIP 17,173 GBP5.852 42,934 GBP0.5852 ESOS 10,000 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each instrument a) Identification code 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, b) Nature of the transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 Price Volume 'A' Ord Share 'B' Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -3-

LTIP 15,225 GBP5.852 38,063 GBP0.5852 ESOS 10,000 GBP6.00 - -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 260420 EQS News ID: 1689249 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)