Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
26.07.23
08:02 Uhr
6,550 Euro
-0,150
-2,24 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.07.2023 | 19:49
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -3-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Jul-2023 / 18:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 ("the Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
The Company annnounces that on 25 July 2023: 
 
 i. Conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") to 
  Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out in the notifications 
  below. 
 
All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4p 'B' Ordinary shares. 
 
The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 24 July 
2023, being GBP5.852 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5852 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares. 
 
Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period 
ending FY2026 (as detailed in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to 
Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full 
discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall 
gains. 
 
ii. Options were granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS") to Executive 
  Directors and PDMRs, to the extent they are eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC, as set out in the 
  notifications below. The options are granted over 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the 
  closing price as at 24 July 2023, being GBP6.00. The options will vest on their third anniversary of grant, provided 
  the participant is still an employee and subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria, and thereafter 
  options will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary. 
 
As noted in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, prior to the grant, the Retail Director surrendered a vested option 
granted to him on 30 June 2014 under the ESOS and was eligible to recieve an award up to the maximum value set by HMRC. 
 
Enquiries: 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Simon Emeny 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Chief Executive 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     95,095   GBP5.852  237,739   GBP0.5852 
                                 ESOS     10,000   GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Neil Smith 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Finance Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
 
                                 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     52,631   GBP5.852  131,578   GBP0.5852 
                                 ESOS     5,000    GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Retail Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
 
                                 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -2- 

Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     38,021   GBP5.852  95,052   GBP0.5852 
                                 ESOS     9,166    GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Dawn Browne 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        People & Talent Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
                                       Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                       Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
                                       2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       and under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                       P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 
 
                                       Price        Volume 
 
                                              'A'  Share 'B'  Share 
                                              Ord  Price Ord  Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            Shares    Shares 
                                       LTIP     36,739 GBP5.852 91,848 GBP0.5852 
                                       ESOS     5,833 GBP6.00 -   -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Peter Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Property Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' ordinary Shares - unlisted 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     17,173   GBP5.852  42,934   GBP0.5852 
                                 ESOS     10,000   GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Samantha Bourke 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Marketing Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares - unlisted 
                                 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -3- 

LTIP     15,225   GBP5.852  38,063   GBP0.5852 
                                 ESOS     10,000   GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2023

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260420 
EQS News ID:  1689249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
