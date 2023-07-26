Fundraising Momentum Continues Following Successful Tech Tackles London, Which Raised £100,000 for Children with Cancer UK

Please replace the release dated July 26, 2023 with the following corrected version to change the event date in the headline and second paragraph to Nov. 7th.

The updated release reads:

SAVE THE DATE: TECH TACKLES BOSTON 2023 SCHEDULED FOR NOV. 7TH

Fundraising Momentum Continues Following Successful Tech Tackles London, Which Raised £100,000 for Children with Cancer UK

Hack/Reduce, a Boston-based non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy, today announced the date for Tech Tackles Boston 2023 (TTC Boston), and shared the final results from TTC London, held this past May.

Tech Tackles Cancer Boston

The ninth annual Tech Tackles Cancer Boston charity concert event will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Sinclair in Cambridge, MA. The event will pit local area technology executives against one another in a live karaoke showdown, backed by a professional band. Awards will be presented for the best performances, and the executive that raises the most money.

Last year's TTC Boston raised more than $350,000 for two Boston-area philanthropies, St. Baldricks and One Mission, who support those affected by pediatric cancer and help fight pediatric cancer-related causes. These two charities will also be the beneficiaries of the funds raised by this year's event.

More information about TTC Boston will be announced in the coming months, including details on featured singers, sponsors and ticket sales. To get involved in this year's event, please contact Tech Tackles Cancer at nicole@hackreduce.org.

Tech Tackles Cancer London

At this year's TTC London, which took place on May 24, 2033 at the Omeara nightclub in London, more than 250 attendees, 16 sponsors and 10 singers raised over £100,000 for Children with Cancer UK, one of the leading childhood cancer charities in the UK, with a vision of a world where every child survives cancer.

Corporate sponsors for TTC London 2023 included Alphasoc, AtScale, DLA Piper, Highland Europe, Immersive Gamebox, Infinidat, MMC Ventures, Pure Storage, Snowplow, Striim, and Tamr. The event was hosted by Virgin Radio broadcaster and host Rich Williams.

The awards handed out at the event were:

Best Vocals: Katie Hester, Head of Brand and Content, Astrato by Vizlib

Best Stage Presence: Michal Peleg, Head of People, Tyk

Most Money Raised: Yali Sassoon, Co-Founder and CSO, Snowplow.io

"Eliminating childhood cancer is a cause near and dear to my heart, and it's very encouraging to see how the London technology community came together to support such a worthy charity," said Christopher Lynch, founder of Tech Tackles Cancer and the CEO of AtScale. "I'd like to thank our performers, sponsors and attendees for making this first annual event such a tremendous success. I can't wait to see what next year will bring!"

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is a program run by Hack/Reduce, a non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.

