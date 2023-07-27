Second quarter 2023 results: "Navigating -4

DJ Second quarter 2023 results: "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment"

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Second quarter 2023 results: "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment" 27-Jul-2023 / 06:56 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Second quarter 2023 results1 "Navigating successfully a recessionary European environment" Luxembourg, July 27, 2023 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Highlights -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.8x in Q2 2023 compared to 2.1x in Q1 2023 -- Shipments of 550 thousand tonnes in Q2 2023, a 7% decrease compared to shipments of 591 thousand tonnes in Q1 2023 -- EBITDA of EUR 103 million in Q2 2023, compared to EBITDA of EUR 127 million in Q1 2023 -- Net income of EUR 43 million in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 132 million in Q1 2023 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.60 in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 1.83 in Q1 2023 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back amounted to EUR 1 million in Q2 2023, compared to EUR 85 million in Q1 2023 -- Net financial debt of EUR 461 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to EUR 419 million as of March 31, 2023

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey®?2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 16 million in Q2 2023 and a cumulative EUR 150 million already reached the target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023.

Prospects[1]

-- Q3 2023 EBITDA is expected to decrease versus Q2 2023 -- We guide for higher Q3 2023 net financial debt Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "We knew that the second quarter would be tough, but the actual situation in Europe has taken a turn for the worse. Persistent destocking caused demand at the seasonal peak to reach rock bottom and prices marked new all time lows. The resulting pressure on margins was further aggravated by substantial inventory valuation charges. In this perspective the second quarter demonstrates Aperam's resilience through its differentiated value chain. Our Recycling, Alloys and Brazil operations performed solidly and added stability. We expect the environment to remain extremely challenging. Additional self-help measures will be our key focus in the coming months to strengthen competitiveness, increase flexibility and improve results on top of the Leadership Journey?."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 1,702 1,876 2,457 3,578 4,722 Operating income 54 81 356 135 622 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 43 132 317 175 504 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.60 1.83 4.16 2.43 6.57 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.59 1.83 4.15 2.41 6.55 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 1 85 170 86 67 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 461 419 571 461 571 Adj. EBITDA 103 127 402 230 765 Exceptional items - - - - (53) EBITDA 103 127 402 230 712 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 187 215 633 202 585 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 187 215 633 202 544 Shipments (000t) 550 591 635 1,141 1,308

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.8x in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.1x in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023

Sales for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 9.3% at EUR 1,702 million compared to EUR 1,876 million for the first quarter of 2023. Shipments decreased from 591 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2023 to 550 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2023, due to an extremely low demand in Europe.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 103 million from EUR 127 million predominantly due to a price / cost squeeze, significant inventory valuation charges and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (49) million for the second quarter of 2023.

Aperam had an operating income for the second quarter of 2023 of EUR 54 million compared to an operating income of EUR 81 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the second quarter of 2023 were slightly negative at EUR (1) million. Cash cost of financing was EUR (7) million during the quarter.

Income tax expense was EUR (9) million during the second quarter of 2023.

The net result recorded by the Company was a profit of EUR 43 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a profit of EUR 132 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flows from operations for the second quarter of 2023 were at EUR 63 million, including a working capital decrease of EUR 3 million. CAPEX for the second quarter was EUR (58) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 1 million, compared to EUR 85 million for the first quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 1,050 1,233 1,643 2,283 3,166 EBITDA 52 80 328 132 600 Depreciation & amortization (26) (25) (25) (51) (50) Operating income 26 55 303 81 550 Steel shipments (000t) 373 399 432 772 877 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,713 2,982 3,709 2,852 3,529

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,050 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represents a 14.8% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,233 million for the first quarter of 2023. Steel shipments during the second quarter were 373 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 6.5% compared to shipments of 399 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Shipments in Brazil increased seasonally but shipments in Europe hit historically low levels for Q2. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 9.0% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 52 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 80 million for the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased as a price / cost squeeze, higher inventory valuation charges and lower volumes more than compensated cost improvements through the Leadership Journey?.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (26) million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 26 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 55 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Services & Solutions (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 539 671 832 1,210 1,677 EBITDA (7) 13 45 6 118 Depreciation & amortization (4) (3) (3) (7) (6) Operating income / (loss) (11) 10 42 (1) 112 Steel shipments (000t) 150 180 172 330 371 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,467 3,603 4,645 3,542 4,345

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 539 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 19.7% compared to sales of EUR 671 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, steel shipments were 150 thousand tonnes compared to 180 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 3.8% lower during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The EBITDA of the segment was negative at EUR (7) million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an EBITDA of EUR 13 million for the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased due to higher inventory valuation charges, lower realized prices and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (4) million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating loss of EUR (11) million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 10 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Alloys & Specialties(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 259 211 162 470 310 EBITDA 17 11 15 28 36 Depreciation & amortization (2) (3) (3) (5) (5) Operating income 15 8 12 23 31 Steel shipments (000t) 9 9 7 18 14 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 26,654 22,733 23,461 24,760 21,713

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 259 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 22.7% compared to EUR 211 million for the first quarter of 2023. Steel shipments increased by 5.6% during the second quarter of 2023 at 9 thousand tonnes. Average steel selling prices for the Alloys & Specialties' segment were 17.2% higher during the second quarter of 2023.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 17 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to EUR 11 million for the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA increased due to the combined effect of a lower inventory valuation charge and a favorable margin development.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter of 2023 was EUR (2) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 15 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Recycling & Renewables (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q2 23 Q1 23 Q2 22 H1 23 H1 22 Sales 529 562 788 1,091 1,523 Adjusted EBITDA 29 45 39 74 53 Exceptional items - - - - (53) EBITDA 29 45 39 74 - Depreciation, amortization and impairment (16) (15) (15) (31) (28) Operating income / (loss) 13 30 24 43 (28) Shipments (000t) 351 375 363 726 758 Average selling price (EUR/t) 1,507 1,499 2,171 1,503 2,009

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 529 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 5.9% compared to EUR 562 million sales for the first quarter of 2023. Shipments decreased by 6.4% during the second quarter of 2023 to 351 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 0.5% higher during the second quarter of 2023.

EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 29 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 45 million in the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA decreased on the back of lower realized prices and lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter of 2023 was EUR (16) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating income of EUR 13 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of EUR 30 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Recent developments during the quarter

-- On June 8, 2023, Aperam announced the expansion of its forest business by pursuing its strategy ofinvesting in sustainable new business models. The Company had concluded a partnership for the expansion of itsforests for charcoal production with Ferbasa - one of the world's leading producers of ferroalloys. This expansion,as announced in the second quarter of 2022, is in line with Aperam's strategy to grow BioEnergia - its existingforest operations by 20% and to expand into new business models focusing on energy transition. On July 5, 2023, thefinal approvals have been received from the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") and theCompany is now finalizing its legal internal procedures to incorporate the new partnership.

-- On July 13, 2023, Aperam announced that it received the highest rating from EcoVadis, a recognition ofits strong sustainability management system. The Company has been upgraded by EcoVadis sustainability assessment tothe platinum medal, its highest rating. This places Aperam within the top 1% sustainability performers worldwide.It is a clear recognition of our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

-- On July 20, 2023, IperionX Limited ("IperionX") (NASDAQ:IPX, ASX: IPX) and Aperam Recycling through itsAmerican entity ELG Utica Alloys ("ELG") have executed an agreement to create a low-carbon 100% closed looptitanium supply chain. ELG will supply clean titanium scrap metal and IperionX will use its patented titaniumprocessing technologies to produce low-carbon titanium metal for a more sustainable and fully circular supplychain.

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q2-2023 (Link to Q2 2023 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial performance at the following time:

Date New York London Luxembourg Thursday, 07:00 12:00 13:00 27 July 2023

Link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20230728_1/

The dial-in numbers for the call are: France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166; USA: +1 786 697 3501; UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

The conference password is Aperam.

Contacts

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®

-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

June 30, March 31, June 30, (in million of EURO) 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents (C) 429 442 485 Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables 1,888 1,902 2,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160 179 307 Total Current Assets & Working Capital 2,477 2,523 2,892 Goodwill and intangible assets 456 451 454 Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets) 1,984 1,913 1,780 Investments in associates, joint ventures and other 3 3 3 Deferred tax assets 90 90 102 Other non-current assets 119 118 112 Total Assets (net of Trade Payables) 5,129 5,098 5,343 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (B) 260 233 292 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 445 412 568 Total Current Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables) 705 645 860 Long-term debt, net of current portion (A) 630 628 764 Deferred employee benefits 136 138 148 Deferred tax liabilities 133 132 149 Other long-term liabilities 62 74 76 Total Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables) 1,666 1,617 1,997

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 3,456 3,474 3,339 Non-controlling interest 7 7 7 Total Equity 3,463 3,481 3,346 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (excluding Trade Payables) 5,129 5,098 5,343 Net Financial Debt (D = A+B-C) 461 419 571

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in million of EURO) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales 1,702 1,876 2,457 3,578 4,722 Adjusted EBITDA (E = C-D) 103 127 402 230 765 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 6.1% 6.8% 16.4% 6.4% 16.2% Exceptional items (D) - - - - (53) EBITDA (C = A-B) 103 127 402 230 712 EBITDA margin (%) 6.1% 6.8% 16.4% 6.4% 15.1% Depreciation and amortization (B) (49) (46) (46) (95) (90) Operating income (A) 54 81 356 135 622 Operating margin (%) 3.2% 4.3% 14.5% 3.8% 13.2% Financing income / (costs), (net) (1) 86 68 85 44 Income before taxes and non-controlling interests 53 167 424 220 666 Income tax expense (9) (35) (107) (44) (162) Effective tax rate % 18.3% 20.5% 25.2% 20.0% 24.3% Net income including non-controlling interests 44 132 317 176 504 Non-controlling interests (1) - - (1) - Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 43 132 317 175 504 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.60 1.83 4.16 2.43 6.57 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.58 1.83 4.15 2.41 6.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 72,205 72,184 75,693 72,195 76,602 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in 72,776 72,525 76,034 72,776 76,943 thousands)

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in million of EURO) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income 54 81 356 135 622 Depreciation and amortization 49 46 46 95 90 Change in working capital 3 (23) (122) (20) (491) Income tax paid (14) (15) (21) (29) (42) Interest paid, (net) - (4) - (4) (1) Exceptional items - - - - 53 Other operating activities (net) (29) 53 (36) 24 (65) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (A) 63 138 223 201 166 Purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX) (58) (44) (47) (102) (92) Purchase of biological assets and other investing (4) (9) (6) (13) (7) activities (net) Net cash used in investing activities (B) (62) (53) (53) (115) (99) (Payments to) / Proceeds from payable to banks and long 25 (60) (61) (35) 64 term debt Purchase of treasury stock (share buy back) - - (26) - (100) Dividends paid (36) (36) (39) (72) (78) Other financing activities (net) (5) (3) (3) (8) (6) Net cash used in financing activities (16) (99) (129) (115) (120) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2 (1) (6) 1 14 Change in cash and cash equivalent (13) (15) 35 (28) (39) Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back (C = 1 85 170 86 67 A+B)

Appendix 1a - Health & Safety statistics

Three Months Ended Health & Safety Statistics June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Frequency Rate 2.8 2.1 1.4

Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Appendix 1b - Key operational and financial information

Quarter Ending Stainless & Electrical Services & Alloys & Recycling & Others & Steel Solutions Specialties Renewables Eliminations Total June 30, 2023 Operational information 373 150 9 351 (333) 550 Shipment (000t) Average selling price 2,713 3,407 26,654 1,507 3,095 (EUR/t) Financial information (EURm) Sales 1,050 539 259 529 (675) 1,702 EBITDA 52 (7) 17 29 12 103 Depreciation & (26) (4) (2) (16) (1) (49) amortization Operating income / 26 (11) 15 13 11 54 (loss) Quarter Ending Stainless & Electrical Services & Alloys & Recycling & Others & Steel Solutions Specialties Renewables Eliminations Total March 31, 2023 Operational information 399 180 9 375 (372) 591 Shipment (000t) Average 2,982 3,603 22,733 1,499 3,174 selling price (EUR/t) Financial information (EURm) Sales 1,233 671 211 562 (801) 1,876 EBITDA 80 13 11 45 (22) 127 Depreciation & (25) (3) (3) (15) - (46) amortization Operating income / 55 10 8 30 (22) 81 (loss)

Appendix 2 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in million of EURO) June June June 30, March 31, June 30, 30, 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income 44 132 317 176 504 Exceptional items - - - - 53 (Recognition) / derecognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses - - - - (9) carried forward Deferred tax effect on exceptional items - - - - (12) Adjusted Net income 44 132 317 176 536 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.60 1.83 4.16 2.43 6.57 Adjusted Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.60 1.83 4.16 2.43 7.00

Appendix 3 - Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Adjusted EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment losses and exceptional items.

Adjusted EBITDA/tonne: calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Adjusted Net Income: refers to reported net income less exceptional items, reversal of provisions for liabilities and charges, recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward, reversal of current income tax on interest on PIS/Cofins in Brazil and deferred tax effect on exceptional items.

Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share: refers to Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted average common shares outstanding.

Average selling prices: calculated as sales divided by shipments.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

CAPEX: relates to capital expenditures and is defined as purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses and impairment losses.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Exceptional items: consists of (i) inventory write-downs equal to or exceeding 10% of total related inventories values before write-down at the considered quarter end (ii) restructuring (charges)/gains equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter, (iii) capital (loss)/gain on asset disposals equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter or (iv) other non-recurring items equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter.

Financing costs, (net): Net interest expense, other net financing costs and foreign exchange and derivative results.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back: net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

Gross financial debt: long-term debt plus short-term debt.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalent and undrawn credit lines.

LTI frequency rate: Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Net financial debt: long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net financial debt/EBITDA or Gearing: Refers to Net financial debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA calculation.

Shipments: information at segment and group level eliminates inter-segment shipments (which are primarily between (i) Recycling & Renewables and Stainless & Electrical Steel (ii) Stainless & Electrical Steel and Services & Solutions) and intra-segment shipments, respectively.

Working capital: trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade accounts payable.

1 The financial information in this press release and Appendix 1 has been prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted in the European Union. While the interim financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Unless otherwise noted the numbers and information in the press release have not been audited. The financial information and certain other information presented in a number of tables in this press release have been rounded to the nearest whole number or the nearest decimal. Therefore, the sum of the numbers in a column may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column. In addition, certain percentages presented in the tables in this press release reflect calculations based upon the underlying information prior to rounding and, accordingly, may not conform exactly to the percentages that would be derived if the relevant calculations were based upon the rounded numbers.

2 The Leadership Journey® is an initiative launched on December 16, 2010, and subsequently accelerated and increased, to target management gains and profit enhancement. The fourth phase of the Leadership Journey® is targeting EUR 150 million gains for the period 2021 - 2023 via a combination of cost, growth and mix improvement measures. Some additional investments, as announced in 2021 as part of the Strategy 2025 program, have been accelerated to achieve earnings growth already in 2022 contributing to the ongoing Leadership Journey Phase 4.

3 This press release also includes Alternative Performance Measures ("APM" hereafter). The Company believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance the understanding of its financial position and provides additional information to investors and management with respect to the Company's financial performance, capital structure and credit assessment. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with and not as an alternative for, Aperam's financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures applied by other companies. The APM's used are defined under Appendix 3 "Terms & definitions".

[1] The outlook for the quarter depends on the future development of metal and product prices. Both are assumed as constant at their current level.

