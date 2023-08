Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report 02-Aug-2023 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 31 March 2023 including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 6 September 2023 The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 March 2023 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com. The Company's 2023 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 6 September 2023 commencing at 3:00pm. As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM). The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary Halfords Group plc The Appendix to this announcement is a supplement to our preliminary statement of Financial Results made on 21 June 2023 (the "Final Results Announcement"). It contains the information required pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Final Results Announcement and should be read together with the Final Results Announcement. This information is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. Appendix The Chief Financial Officer's Report in the preliminary statement of the Final Results Announcement issued on 21 June 2023 includes a commentary on the principal commercial and financial risks and uncertainties to achieving the Group's objectives. Further details of other principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Halfords Group are set out on pages 76 to 81 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. Specific financial risks (e.g. credit risk, foreign currency) are detailed in note 21 to the Financial Statements on pages 198 to 202 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. The following is extracted in full and unedited form from the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. Our Principal Risks and Uncertainties Capability and Capacity to Effect Change Failure to build sufficient capacity and capability (in terms of our people, processes, and systems) to successfully implement the transformation required across the business, may result in the expected benefits of our strategy not being delivered, thereby risking the future sustainability of the business. Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Continue to align our change plan with the key . A dedicated Transformation and Change team lead by the Group Strategy Director and objectives of the corporate supported by experienced Programme and Project Managers has supported the successful strategy. delivery of change projects. . Further enhance tracking . The continued advancement of our change programme is managed through a Transformation and monitoring of project Board, providing the necessary governance for delivery of the strategy. The Transformation progress and delivery Board ensures there is a robust approval process for each project, allocates resource and through use of software. monitors progress. Programme and Project Managers are in place within the business to whom projects can be assigned and this has been supplemented by specialist resource to boost capability. In affecting change, Halfords is requiring all contributing colleagues to observe the principles of Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed ("RACI"). . Enhance change capability more broadly across the wider business.

Stakeholder Support and Confidence in Strategy

Failure to secure and maintain our stakeholders' (investors, suppliers, colleagues) support for our strategy, will mean they may lose confidence in the business and withdraw their resources.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Maintain progress on the delivery of our strategic objectives. . Throughout the year we have sought to engage internal and external stakeholders to ensure their . Continue to proactively engage with investors through scheduled understanding of our performance and strategy. events and transparent and regular communication, demonstrating progress against the targets laid out at our Capital Markets Day. . The CMD in April 2023 provided further support and understanding . Enhance understanding of colleague engagement through more regular surveys throughout the year and continuing our regular listening groups.

Value Proposition

If investment in our motoring product value proposition and group value perception is insufficient to retain existing customers and/or attract new ones, and/or we lose market share to online retailers and discounters, the impact could be a loss of sales volume. Pricing decisions will be important in the current environment. There is a risk that investing in price without a corresponding increase in volume leads to a diminution of financial returns and equally that increasing prices outside of market movements, could damage our value perception.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Maintaining an agile trading . Our strategy emphasises the importance of creating value for customers by plan, flexing promotions to respond delivering advice and services alongside the sale of a product and during the year to a changing customer landscape. we rolled out solution selling across the business to ensure that we were meeting customers needs. . Enhancing our financial services proposition to offer more flexible . We also invested to support customers in a cost of living crisis, reducing payment options to customers. thousands of prices across our motoring category and launching our "Never Beaten On Price" campaign on a number of fitted product categories, including tyres. In addition, we continued to improve our financial services offering, cycle to work proposition and pre-loved bike offer, making our products accessible to more . Growing and enhancing the customers. Motoring Loyalty Club to help even more customers enjoy savings and benefits. Our value proposition was further enhanced by the Motoring Loyalty Club, which grew to 1.7m members during the year. This provided members with access to a wide range of benefits and discounts. Introducing dynamic pricing in garages to enable customers to make their own choices around price and convenience.

Brand Appeal and Market Share

Investment in awareness of our brand and our services is insufficient to increase our brand relevance, in which case we will be unable to maintain and grow our customer base or improve our customer shopping frequency and spend and correspondingly build market share.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Continuing to drive personalisation and relevance through effective use of data . During the year we grew market share across our core categories of Motoring and CRM, as we begin to know more about Product, Cycling and Tyres, supported by a strong customer proposition, customers vehicles than they do. investment in price, our Motoring for Less campaign, and a range of enhancements to our on line customer journey. . Enhancing the cycle to work platform to make the proposition accessible to more . The integration of National Tyres and the acquisition of Lodge Tyres during companies, particularly SMEs. the year gave customers access to even more touch points at which to enjoy our products and services. . Extending ranges in categories such as car parts where market share is currently . The Motoring Loyalty Club bought hundreds of thousands of new customers to low. Halfords, increasing brand appeal through our free and premium propositions. . Continuing to grow the Motoring Loyalty Club and starting work to develop a Cycling Loyalty Club. Climate Change and Electrification The climate crisis is already having a profound effect through extreme weather events - floods, drought and raising sea levels - all of which have the ability to disrupt our supply chains and impact our ability to operate our business effectively. These risks have been assessed in detail and whilst flooding is likely to impact select Halfords stores and garages across the UK, our most material climate related risks and opportunities are in response to the evolving regulatory landscape; in particular, the ban on new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles being sold in the UK from 2030 as part of the UK Government's net zero ambitions. More sustainable mobility options, including Electric Vehicles, E-Bikes and E-Scooters are therefore going to be crucial over the next decade as the country prepares for the shift away from conventional fuel sources and transition to a lower carbon economy. This transition will impact our motoring and cycling business in the short, medium and long-term. Failure to respond adequately to the demand for sustainable mobility options through our products and servicing offers could lead to a loss in confidence, market position and revenue. Our service proposition does not match customer demand for electrification solutions in motoring and cycling, leading to profound disruption in our core markets. Failure to deliver against our climate strategy and net zero targets, leading to a loss in confidence from our stakeholders and potential reputational damage. Failure to respond adequately to the demand for sustainable mobility options through our products and servicing offers could lead to a loss in confidence, market position and revenue. Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Halfords has an ESG Committee that meets regularly to monitor legislative . Our e mobility proposition continues to changes, climate related due diligence and reporting requirements as well as evolve to support sustainable choices, monitoring of the regulatory environment for changes to policies around e.g., with new options like EV servicing on the sale of ICE vehicles, tax breaks for e-mobility or infrastructure drive through Halfords Mobile Experts. developments. Reporting and risk management follow a roadmap to support the requirements of the Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). Strong progress has been made and will continue in the collection of supply chain emissions, to measure, monitor and reduce our scope 3 emissions - which . Our investment in training and make up a significant proportion of our overall carbon footprint. equipment continues to ensure we lead as the No. 1 choice for electric mobility. . A Robust Electrification strategy is in place, challenges, performance and successes are analysed, and strategy regularly adjusted as appropriate. There . Our climate strategy is on track with is regular landscape monitoring for electric vehicles (EVs) both from a over delivery of our ambitious scope 1 manufacturing side and consumer uptake side so that we can appropriately and 2 targets and excellent progress respond to the rise of e-mobility. against scope 3, exceeding our data capture target in FY23.

Sustainable Business Model

Alongside pre-existing changes in customer habits and expectations, the recent spike in UK supply chain and consumer inflation is creating challenging economic conditions. Unless we can continue to mitigate the significant levels of cost inflation (through cost mitigation and savings, growth in new business areas, and increasing selling prices), we will be unable to maintain a sustainable business model.

Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . Cost Transformation programme to . Service related sales now account for 48% of the Group's Revenue, resulting focus on short, medium and long-term in more stable revenue streams and reduced exposure to discretionary cost reduction opportunities. expenditure. . Externally supported better buying . Freight costs were well managed throughout the year to remain below spot program in place, supporting prices, through successful negotiation. significant reduction in the cost of goods for resale. . During the year, our cost and efficiency program delivered over GBP20m of savings, exceeding the FY23 target of GBP15m. . Fixed cost contracts entered into for inflationary cost categories - e.g. Freight and Utilities. . Detailed price/elasticity analysis helped to optimise consumer pricing decisions. . Rental costs reduced through property renegotiations; underperforming stores/ garages closed at lease renewal. . Longstanding supplier relationships were optimised to extract value from supplier contributions/support. . Productivity analysis ongoing through digital technology. . US Dollar hedging programme helped to mitigate significant weakening of sterling, resulting in no adverse cost headwinds from FX in FY23. . Group Data Platform identifying sales, cost and productivity opportunities. . Energy cost increases in FY23 were fully mitigated through buying ahead at October 2021 pricing . FX hedging programme in place . Debt facilities extended. Regulatory and Compliance A failure to adhere to our legal and/or regulatory obligations for some, or all, of the Group's activities leads to an inability to meet our responsibilities to stakeholders and/or the imposition of financial penalties, placing a strain on the business. Current Mitigation Focus in 2024 . There is continual monitoring of legal and regulatory developments for all . Continued monitoring of legal and regions where the Group operates. A suite of policies sets out the Group's regulatory developments for all regions commitment to conduct its business with honesty and integrity. The senior where the Group operates. leadership team communicates tone from the top to provide guidance to colleagues on all policy commitments. . Improved Policy and procedures. . Compliance training is provided to new colleagues as required with refresher courses thereafter. Regular horizon scanning is undertaken to capture new regulations and requirements. During the year, a Finance Risk Committee was . Compliance Monitoring and Review. established to focus on all aspects of financial risk and compliance.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2023 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)