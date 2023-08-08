Rubber Coated Fabric Market worth $7,787 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Rubber Coated Fabric Market by Type, Application (Protective Suits & Gloves, Boats & Gangway Bellows, Transmission & Conveyor Belts), End-use (Protective Clothing, Industrial, Transportation & Watercraft), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 6,357 million in 2023 to USD 7,787 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Rubber-coated fabrics are often used for the production of protective clothes and equipment, including raincoats, rain boots, gloves, and aprons. The cloth is made waterproof and resistant to chemicals and moisture due to the rubber coating.

By type, the synthetic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The types of rubber coated fabric include synthetic and natural. Synthetic rubber is produced via chemical techniques, as opposed to natural rubber, which comes from latex. Innovative compositions that offer improved adhesion, abrasion resistance, temperature resistance, and flexibility are being created by manufacturers. These developments broaden the capabilities and range of applications for the synthetic rubber coated fabric segment, fueling the growth of this segment.

By end-use, the industrial segment was the second largest in 2022, by value.

Some of the industrial uses of rubber coated fabric include flexible connectors, expansion joints, vibration isolation devices, seals, gaskets, and diaphragms. It is suitable for applications which require both rigidity and flexibility due to its mechanical strength. Industrial belting, diaphragms and seals can be made from it. Rubber coated fabric can withstand mechanical strain, tension, and movement, ensuring dependable operation in commercial machinery and equipment, thus increasing its demand.

By application, the boats & gangway bellows is estimated to be the largest segment during 2023 to 2028, by value.

Rubber coated fabric has good waterproofing qualities, which makes it suitable for use in boats & gangway bellows. The fabric's integrity and durability in marine situations are ensured by the rubber coating, which acts as a barrier against water penetration. The requirement for dependable waterproofing solutions that can endure exposure to water, humidity, and severe weather conditions is what drives the market for rubber-coated fabric in this application.

North America was the largest region in the rubber coated fabric market in 2022, by value.

The development of technology and innovation across several industries are characteristics of North America. Manufacturers of rubber coated fabrics in the region make research and development investments to improve the performance qualities of their goods. The rubber coated fabric market in North America is expanding as a result of technological developments in rubber coating formulas, manufacturing techniques, and product improvements.

Market Players

The major players operating in the rubber coated fabric market include Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Colmant Coated Fabrics (France), The Rubber Company (England), White Cross Rubber Products Limited (England), Caodetex S.A. (Argentina), Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Fothergill Group (England), Arville Textiles Limited (England), Zenith Rubber (India), Bobet Company (France), and others.

