1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energia Announces Six-Month Period and Second Quarter 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2023.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, which is then translated into AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, for our affiliates, Transener and TGS, their figures are adjusted for inflation as of June 30, 2023, and then translated into US$ at the period's closing FX. The reported figures in US$ from previous periods remain unchanged.

Second quarter 2023 ('Q2 23') main results[1]

Sales amounted to US $464 million[2], similar to the second quarter 2022 ('Q2 22'), explained by improved natural gas prices and sold volumes, the incorporation of Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC') and Arauco Wind Farm[3] ('PEA') and higher sales of reforming volumes, offset by lower petrochemical and crude oil prices and lesser legacy energy income.

Operating performance highlighted by reforming and Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB')'s Combined Cycle ('CCGT'):

Pampa's main operational KPIs
 Q2 23 Q2 22 Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
 5,218 4,477 +17%
Gross margin (US$/MWh) 22.6 22.1 +2%
Oil and gas
Production (k boe/day)
 67.3 64.6 +4%
Gas over total production 92% 92% +0%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.7 4.4 +7%
Average oil price (US$/bbl) 65.1 72.6 -10%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
 106 91 +17%
Average price (US$/ton) 1,240 1,738 -29%

Adjusted EBITDA[4] reached US $222 million, 13% lower than Q2 22, explained by reductions of 53% in holding and others, 48% in petrochemicals, 4% in oil and gas, and 1% in power generation.

The profit attributable to the Company's shareholders rose 156%, reaching US$166 million, mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and, to a lesser extent, depreciation over the monetary liability net position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests due to higher stock of AR$-debt and higher income tax charges.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US $787 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 1.1x.

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$97 million. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] PEMC is consolidated since Pampa holds full ownership on August 2022; in process of divestment. PEA was acquired on December 2022.

[4] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3.1 of the Earnings Release.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions)

Figures in million As of 06.30.2023 As of 12.31.2022
AR$ US$ FX 256.7 AR$ US$ FX 177.16
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
 585,004 2,279 383,464 2,165
Intangible assets
 25,252 98 24,364 138
Right-of-use assets
 1,982 8 1,521 9
Deferred tax asset
 8,491 33 6,326 36
Investments in joint ventures and associates
 240,004 935 159,833 902
Financial assets at amortized cost
 25,853 101 18,000 102
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
 7,053 27 4,867 27
Other assets
 121 0 91 1
Trade and other receivables
 6,660 26 3,415 19
Total non-current assets
 900,420 3,508 601,881 3,397

Inventories
 47,714 186 30,724 173
Financial assets at amortized cost
 3,006 12 1,357 8
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
 169,968 662 103,856 586
Derivative financial instruments
 146 1 161 1
Trade and other receivables
 116,646 454 83,328 470
Cash and cash equivalents
 50,749 198 18,757 106
Total current assets
 388,229 1,512 238,183 1,344

Assets classified as held for sale
 46,631 182 - -

Total assets
 1,335,280 5,202 840,064 4,742
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
 669,365 2,608 403,463 2,277

Non-controlling interest
 1,684 7 1,157 7

Total equity
 671,049 2,614 404,620 2,284

LIABILITIES
Provisions
 38,250 149 26,062 147
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
 37,356 146 31,728 179
Deferred tax liabilities
 17,596 69 19,854 112
Defined benefit plans
 8,362 33 4,908 28
Borrowings
 333,830 1,300 237,437 1,340
Trade and other payables
 8,485 33 3,757 21
Total non-current liabilities
 443,879 1,729 323,746 1,827

Provisions
 1,003 4 779 4
Income tax liabilities
 4,493 18 927 5
Taxes payables
 7,398 29 4,966 28
Defined benefit plans
 928 4 1,021 6
Salaries and social security payable
 5,404 21 5,627 32
Derivative financial instruments
 133 1 318 2
Borrowings
 91,688 357 48,329 273
Trade and other payables
 74,368 290 49,731 281
Total current liabilities
 185,415 722 111,698 630

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
 34,937 136 - -

Total liabilities
 664,231 2,588 435,444 2,458

Total liabilities and equity
 1,335,280 5,202 840,064 4,742

Consolidated income statement

(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2023 and 2022, in millions)

First half Second quarter
Figures in million
2023 2022 2023 2022
AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$
Sales revenue
 194,256 895 99,523 874 110,341 464 55,512 462
Local market sales
 154,309 708 78,708 688 86,900 363 44,999 372
Foreign market sales
 39,947 187 20,815 186 23,441 101 10,513 90
Cost of sales
 (117,939) (555) (60,896) (540) (67,401) (290) (34,652) (294)
Gross profit
 76,317 340 38,627 334 42,940 174 20,860 168
Selling expenses
 (7,723) (34) (3,721) (33) (4,530) (18) (1,658) (12)
Administrative expenses
 (19,564) (89) (7,326) (63) (11,254) (48) (3,797) (31)
Exploration expenses
 (1,750) (7) (15) - (1,702) (7) (7) -
Other operating income
 14,289 61 4,357 36 9,430 45 3,057 25
Other operating expenses
 (7,375) (35) (2,632) (23) (3,530) (22) (964) (8)
Impairment of financial assets
 (937) (3) (519) (4) (646) (3) (392) (3)
Rec. of imp. (impairm.) of int. assets & inventories
 (323) (1) (4,384) (35) (734) (3) (4,375) (35)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
 8,570 34 6,861 57 5,370 19 4,179 32
Operating income
 61,504 266 31,248 269 35,344 137 16,903 136
Financial income
 428 2 450 5 235 2 204 2
Financial costs
 (41,078) (188) (8,794) (78) (26,367) (112) (4,599) (39)
Other financial results
 55,461 254 (4,170) (35) 40,818 170 (3,881) (33)
Financial results, net
 14,811 68 (12,514) (108) 14,686 60 (8,276) (70)
Profit before tax
 76,315 334 18,734 161 50,030 197 8,627 66
Income tax
 (7,087) (29) (29) 6 (7,730) (33) (376) 1
Net income for the period
 69,228 305 18,705 167 42,300 164 8,251 67
Attributable to the owners of the Company
 69,097 305 18,469 165 42,179 164 8,165 66
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
 131 - 236 2 121 0.1 86 1
Net income per share to shareholders
 50.36 0.22 13.37 0.12 31.01 0.12 5.92 0.05
Net income per ADR to shareholders
 1,259.06 5.56 334.34 2.99 775.35 3.01 147.92 1.20
Average outstanding common shares1
 1,372 1,372 1,381 1,381 1,360 1,360 1,380 1,380.0
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
 1,360 1,360 1,380 1,380 1,360 1,360 1,380 1,380.0

Note: 1 It considers the shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of June 30, 2022 and 2023 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a video conference to discuss Pampa's Q2 23 results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q2023VC. The video conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

  • investor@pampaenergia.com
  • ri.pampaenergia.com/en
  • www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv
  • www.sec.gov

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773350/Pampa-Energia-Announces-Six-Month-Period-and-Second-Quarter-2023-Results

