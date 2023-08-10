Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A2QNED | ISIN: KYG9451V1095 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.08.23
22:00 Uhr
9,640 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 22:00
39 Leser
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.: Vinci Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend Of Us$0.20 Per Share For The Second Quarter 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on August 24, 2023 . This dividend will be paid on September 08, 2023 .

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our second quarter 2023 results resonate the growth seen across the platform over the last twelve months. Vinci declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per share and Adjusted Distributable Earnings of R$70.4 million, or R$1.30 per share in the quarter, an increase of 18% in our cash earnings per share year-over-year. As we enter a new easing cycle for interest rates, momentum is appealing for all our strategies. Vinci is very well positioned to take the most out of the market opportunity and we could not be more excited about the future ahead."

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, special situations, infrastructure, hedge funds, investment products and solutions, and retirement services, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact
 Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact
Danthi Comunicações
Carla Azevedo ( [email protected] )
+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact
 [email protected]
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

SOURCE Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.

© 2023 PR Newswire
