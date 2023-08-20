DJ [Press Release] SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 Interim Results

EQS Newswire / 20/08/2023 / 22:42 UTC+8 Press Release (For immediate release) (Stock code: 2386) SEG Announces 2023 Interim Results Promoting High-Quality Development for Stability and Sustainability Launching the First Share Repurchase Since Listing (21 August 2023, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Reporting Period"). During the first half of 2023, the world economic recovery continued to come under pressure, crude oil prices fluctuated downward, and consumption in the chemical market was sluggish, which brought great challenges to the development of the industry and the Company's operation. In the face of difficulties and challenges, the Group adhered to market-oriented, customer-centric, and strived to create sound business performance and achieved a series of new development achievements. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognized the total revenue of RMB24.830 billion, and the net profit was RMB1.317 billion. The value of new contracts amounted to RMB37.731 billion, exceeding the half year target with strong continuation in domestic and overseas markets. In terms of value realization - the Group is committed to sharing the company's development achievements with shareholders. In view of the Group's profitability, shareholder returns and the needs for future development, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB0.119 per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 40% and maintain dividend stability. In order to improve the quality as an issuer and promote the realization of the Company's value, and according to the authorization granted at the shareholder meeting, the Board approved a share repurchase implementation plan on August 18. The Company planned to repurchase the Company's shares at an appropriate time in the near future. This is the first time the Company has launched a share repurchase plan since it went public in 2013, showing the determination of the Board to enhance corporate value and confidence in the Company's medium and long-term development. In terms of technology innovation - the Group signed 230 new technology development contracts and 36 new licensing and service contracts, the total amount of technology development and licensing contracts reached RMB494 million. In additional to the RTC industrial demonstration plant achieved significant breakthrough, the pilot plant for direct olefin production from syngas of the Group was successfully operated in Yangzi Petrochemical, and the indicators of one-way conversion rate and olefin selectivity of the reaction reached advanced levels. This technology has the advantages of simplified process flow and low equipment investment, and will consolidate the Group's advantages in the field of coal chemicals. On LNG cold energy utilization technology and green hydrogen industry chain reserved technology, the Group is prepared for enriching energy and chemical supply under the global carbon reduction policy. In terms of safety, quality and environmental protection - the Group took "strengthening process control" as the main line, and promoted the system in depth, strengthened the ability of all employees, grasped the implementation of the whole process, and built barriers in an all-round way. Strive to promote the deep integration of QHSE management system with production and operation, resolved major HSE risks through comprehensive management and special actions, and improve the inherent and sensory quality of the projects. The Group continued to promote green enterprise actions, and built a fully enclosed anti-corrosion plant in Zhenhai and other projects to solve the problem of unorganized VOCs emissions from the prefabrication plant of the project;; successfully planted more than 15,000 trees in the yellow sand surrounding the camp of the Saudi Executive Center, and built an oasis, which could play the role of sewage utilization, emission reduction and carbon reduction, and sand fixation and soil protection. During the first half of 2023, the Company's cumulative safety man-hours were 128 million, an increase of 7.9% over the same period last year. No quality, safety or environmental accidents occurred, and the Company's safety, high-quality and clean production situation was stable and controlled. In terms of market expansion - during the Period, the Group strived to forge ahead and expand the market. The value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB37.731 billion. Domestically, the Group's dominant position in the refining and chemical engineering market has been continuously consolidated with approximately RMB29.949 billion in new contracts signed during the first half. We signed a batch of contracts for front-end project construction consultation and design, including Luoyang Ethylene, Maoming Ethylene and CNOOC Shell Phase III, and EPC main contracting and construction contracts for several large-scale park projects, including PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical High-end Synthetic New Materials Project, CNOOC Daxie Petrochemical Upgrading, Renovation and Expansion Project and the EPC Contracting and construction contract of the multi-bid sections of the BASF integration project. During the first half, total value of new contracts from non-Sinopec Group amounted to RMB22.958 billion, representing 60.8% of total new contracts, deepening the cooperation with non-Sinopec Group project owners led by PetroChina and CNOOC. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 73 new contracts related to emerging business, with a new contract value of approximately RMB2.021 billion, and the expansion of emerging business continued to accelerate. the Group's new contracts signed overseas amounted to approximately USUSD1.112 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 107.1%. In the first half of the year, the Group's network in international operations was further expanded, and maintained high-frequency interactions on pre-project planning, front-end engineering services and EPC implementation with national oil companies such as Saudi Aramco, Sabek, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, and Kazakhstan; Carried out high-level mutual visits with TR, TCM, Saipan, JGC and other international engineering companies to discuss cooperation intentions and deepen strategic partnerships. In terms of project execution - during the Reporting Period, the Group made every effort to ensure the smooth operation of 1,242 ongoing projects, among which 1,108 are domestic and 34 are overseas. All project sites were under control in terms of progress, expenditure, safety, quality and environmental protection. Domestically, the Group promoted the construction of key projects with high quality. Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Project successfully entered the peak period of engineering construction. ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project, PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project, Yulong Petrochemical and other projects advanced efficiently. Huajin, Luoyang and Maoming Ethylene and other major projects have completed the preliminary design work on schedule. Overseas, the Group's performance management, cost management, compliance management and risk control capabilities have been comprehensively improved. At present, the Company's Saudi project group has a total of 19 projects in execution, with a total contract value of USD1.9 billion, and the proportion of localized labor exceeds 85%; projects including ExxonMobil Singapore CRISP integration, Thailand's clean energy, Algeria's LNG storage tanks and MTBE were progressing well. Chairman of SEG, Mr. JIANG Dejun said: "Facing the future, the growth momentum of the world economy needs to be restored, and more inclusive and balanced development opportunities are needed. As an important engine of economic development, the construction of the energy and chemical industry on a global scale is still flourishing and ascending. At the same time, climate change has become an imminent challenge facing the world. The realistic pressure of abnormal climate requires us to work harder, create more paths for sustainable development, and accelerate the implementation of a series of technology reserves of the Group in the fields of carbon reduction and green environmental protection. Facing this important opportunity, the new Board will strengthen overall coordination and planning, enhance strategic guidance, and move forward steadfastly along the road of product excellence, brand excellence, innovation leadership and modern governance to achieve world-class level. The company will continue to improve corporate governance to ensure the standardized procedures of the Board. The company will continue to strengthen strategic planning and establish clear development goals for the new stage. The Group will continue to promote scientific and technological innovation, and play the dual roles of 'raising questions' and 'providing solutions'. The Group will take the initiative to take up the industry reform and actively lead the engineering industry to a new industry. The Group will vigorously implement 'global development' and actively promote the internationalization of operations. The Group will actively exert its listing functions and strive to achieve diversified value creation. We believe that a cleaner, greener and lower-carbon energy and chemical industry will provide stronger momentum for global development, and will also convey the strong yearning of more countries for a better living. With the strong support of shareholders and the society, and with the relentless efforts of the Board, the management and all employees, SEG will create greater value for shareholders, society and employees!" Business Review and Highlights Strive to forge ahead and expand the market

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2023 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)