[Press Release] SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 -2

DJ [Press Release] SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 Interim Results

EQS Newswire / 20/08/2023 / 22:42 UTC+8 Press Release (For immediate release) (Stock code: 2386) SEG Announces 2023 Interim Results Promoting High-Quality Development for Stability and Sustainability Launching the First Share Repurchase Since Listing (21 August 2023, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Reporting Period"). During the first half of 2023, the world economic recovery continued to come under pressure, crude oil prices fluctuated downward, and consumption in the chemical market was sluggish, which brought great challenges to the development of the industry and the Company's operation. In the face of difficulties and challenges, the Group adhered to market-oriented, customer-centric, and strived to create sound business performance and achieved a series of new development achievements. During the Reporting Period, the Group recognized the total revenue of RMB24.830 billion, and the net profit was RMB1.317 billion. The value of new contracts amounted to RMB37.731 billion, exceeding the half year target with strong continuation in domestic and overseas markets. In terms of value realization - the Group is committed to sharing the company's development achievements with shareholders. In view of the Group's profitability, shareholder returns and the needs for future development, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB0.119 per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 40% and maintain dividend stability. In order to improve the quality as an issuer and promote the realization of the Company's value, and according to the authorization granted at the shareholder meeting, the Board approved a share repurchase implementation plan on August 18. The Company planned to repurchase the Company's shares at an appropriate time in the near future. This is the first time the Company has launched a share repurchase plan since it went public in 2013, showing the determination of the Board to enhance corporate value and confidence in the Company's medium and long-term development. In terms of technology innovation - the Group signed 230 new technology development contracts and 36 new licensing and service contracts, the total amount of technology development and licensing contracts reached RMB494 million. In additional to the RTC industrial demonstration plant achieved significant breakthrough, the pilot plant for direct olefin production from syngas of the Group was successfully operated in Yangzi Petrochemical, and the indicators of one-way conversion rate and olefin selectivity of the reaction reached advanced levels. This technology has the advantages of simplified process flow and low equipment investment, and will consolidate the Group's advantages in the field of coal chemicals. On LNG cold energy utilization technology and green hydrogen industry chain reserved technology, the Group is prepared for enriching energy and chemical supply under the global carbon reduction policy. In terms of safety, quality and environmental protection - the Group took "strengthening process control" as the main line, and promoted the system in depth, strengthened the ability of all employees, grasped the implementation of the whole process, and built barriers in an all-round way. Strive to promote the deep integration of QHSE management system with production and operation, resolved major HSE risks through comprehensive management and special actions, and improve the inherent and sensory quality of the projects. The Group continued to promote green enterprise actions, and built a fully enclosed anti-corrosion plant in Zhenhai and other projects to solve the problem of unorganized VOCs emissions from the prefabrication plant of the project;; successfully planted more than 15,000 trees in the yellow sand surrounding the camp of the Saudi Executive Center, and built an oasis, which could play the role of sewage utilization, emission reduction and carbon reduction, and sand fixation and soil protection. During the first half of 2023, the Company's cumulative safety man-hours were 128 million, an increase of 7.9% over the same period last year. No quality, safety or environmental accidents occurred, and the Company's safety, high-quality and clean production situation was stable and controlled. In terms of market expansion - during the Period, the Group strived to forge ahead and expand the market. The value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB37.731 billion. Domestically, the Group's dominant position in the refining and chemical engineering market has been continuously consolidated with approximately RMB29.949 billion in new contracts signed during the first half. We signed a batch of contracts for front-end project construction consultation and design, including Luoyang Ethylene, Maoming Ethylene and CNOOC Shell Phase III, and EPC main contracting and construction contracts for several large-scale park projects, including PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project, Zhenhai Refining and Chemical High-end Synthetic New Materials Project, CNOOC Daxie Petrochemical Upgrading, Renovation and Expansion Project and the EPC Contracting and construction contract of the multi-bid sections of the BASF integration project. During the first half, total value of new contracts from non-Sinopec Group amounted to RMB22.958 billion, representing 60.8% of total new contracts, deepening the cooperation with non-Sinopec Group project owners led by PetroChina and CNOOC. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 73 new contracts related to emerging business, with a new contract value of approximately RMB2.021 billion, and the expansion of emerging business continued to accelerate. the Group's new contracts signed overseas amounted to approximately USUSD1.112 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 107.1%. In the first half of the year, the Group's network in international operations was further expanded, and maintained high-frequency interactions on pre-project planning, front-end engineering services and EPC implementation with national oil companies such as Saudi Aramco, Sabek, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, and Kazakhstan; Carried out high-level mutual visits with TR, TCM, Saipan, JGC and other international engineering companies to discuss cooperation intentions and deepen strategic partnerships. In terms of project execution - during the Reporting Period, the Group made every effort to ensure the smooth operation of 1,242 ongoing projects, among which 1,108 are domestic and 34 are overseas. All project sites were under control in terms of progress, expenditure, safety, quality and environmental protection. Domestically, the Group promoted the construction of key projects with high quality. Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Project successfully entered the peak period of engineering construction. ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project, PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project, Yulong Petrochemical and other projects advanced efficiently. Huajin, Luoyang and Maoming Ethylene and other major projects have completed the preliminary design work on schedule. Overseas, the Group's performance management, cost management, compliance management and risk control capabilities have been comprehensively improved. At present, the Company's Saudi project group has a total of 19 projects in execution, with a total contract value of USD1.9 billion, and the proportion of localized labor exceeds 85%; projects including ExxonMobil Singapore CRISP integration, Thailand's clean energy, Algeria's LNG storage tanks and MTBE were progressing well. Chairman of SEG, Mr. JIANG Dejun said: "Facing the future, the growth momentum of the world economy needs to be restored, and more inclusive and balanced development opportunities are needed. As an important engine of economic development, the construction of the energy and chemical industry on a global scale is still flourishing and ascending. At the same time, climate change has become an imminent challenge facing the world. The realistic pressure of abnormal climate requires us to work harder, create more paths for sustainable development, and accelerate the implementation of a series of technology reserves of the Group in the fields of carbon reduction and green environmental protection. Facing this important opportunity, the new Board will strengthen overall coordination and planning, enhance strategic guidance, and move forward steadfastly along the road of product excellence, brand excellence, innovation leadership and modern governance to achieve world-class level. The company will continue to improve corporate governance to ensure the standardized procedures of the Board. The company will continue to strengthen strategic planning and establish clear development goals for the new stage. The Group will continue to promote scientific and technological innovation, and play the dual roles of 'raising questions' and 'providing solutions'. The Group will take the initiative to take up the industry reform and actively lead the engineering industry to a new industry. The Group will vigorously implement 'global development' and actively promote the internationalization of operations. The Group will actively exert its listing functions and strive to achieve diversified value creation. We believe that a cleaner, greener and lower-carbon energy and chemical industry will provide stronger momentum for global development, and will also convey the strong yearning of more countries for a better living. With the strong support of shareholders and the society, and with the relentless efforts of the Board, the management and all employees, SEG will create greater value for shareholders, society and employees!" Business Review and Highlights Strive to forge ahead and expand the market

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2023 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

DJ [Press Release] SEG (2386.HK) Announces 2023 -2-

During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB37.731 billion, achieving more than half of the time and completing the target. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed approximately RMB29.949 billion in new contracts in China, maintaining its overall competitiveness in the domestic market. We signed a batch of contracts for front-end project construction consultation and design, including Luoyang Ethylene, Maoming Ethylene and CNOOC Shell Phase III, and EPC main contracting and construction contracts for several large-scale park projects. Representative new contracts include the EPC Contracting for multiple sets of equipment for Zhenhai Refining and Chemical High-end Synthetic New Materials Project with a contract value of approximately RMB3.288 billion; the EPC project of ethylene plant of PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project with a contract value of approximately RMB3.173 billion; and the EPC Contracting and construction contract of the multi-bid sections of the BASF integration project with a contract value of approximately RMB1.755 billion; the EPC Contracting of Qingdao Refining and Chemical Liquefied Gas Safety Improvement Project with a contract value of approximately RMB1.353 billion; the EPC Contracting of polypropylene of CNOOC Daxie Petrochemical Upgrading, Renovation and Expansion Project with a contract value of approximately RMB1.673 billion; the EPC Contracting of Changling Refining and Petrochemical 1 million t/a continuous reforming combined plant with a contract value of approximately RMB873 million. During the Reporting Period, the Group's new contracts signed overseas amounted to approximately USUSD1.112 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 107.1%, maintaining a strong market development momentum. Representative new contracts include the tank farm of the Saudi AMIRAL project and the EPC Contracting for the integration project with the SATORP refinery with a contract value of approximately USUSD727 million, and the offshore [technology+] high-end engineering services have achieved good results and successfully signed a number of front-end service contracts such as the pre-design of the ADNOC project in the United Arab Emirates, the technical consultation of the Mozyr polypropylene project in Belarus, and the process package design of the New Logan polystyrene project in Vietnam. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 73 new contracts in the new energy, new materials and other new fields, with a new contract value of approximately RMB2.021 billion, and the expansion of emerging business continued to accelerate. Smooth and orderly implementation of projects -- Tianjin Nangang Ethylene Project was in the peak stage of construction, and the overall progress was over 80%. -- Baling Caprolactam Project was in the final stage of construction, and the overall progress was over 90%. -- Zhenhai Refining and Chemical High-end Synthetic New Materials Project was in the civil construction stage, and the overall progress was over 30%. -- PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project wasin the detailed design stage, and the overall progress was over 10%. -- Longkou LNG Project was in the stage of rapid construction, and the overall progress was over 60%. -- Tianjin LNG Project (Phase II) was in the final stage of construction, and the overall progress was over 90%. -- Shandong LNG Project (Phase III) was in the final stage of construction, and the overall progress was over 90%. -- Wenzhou LNG Project has been delivered. -- Kuqa Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project has been delivered and hydrogen gas was successfully produced, achieving full procedure integration. -- Saudi Aramco crude oil transportation pump station upgrade and renovation project was in the peak stage of construction, and the overall progress was over 60%. -- ExxonMobil Singapore CRISP integration project was in the installation stage of steel structure, main gallery, etc., and the overall progress was over 10%. Vigorously promote scientific and technological breakthroughs During the Reporting Period, the Group has made prominent achievements in research and development of science and technology. The Group signed 230 new technology development contracts and 36 new licensing and service contracts, the total amount of technology development and licensing contracts reached RMB494 million. During the Reporting Period, the Group filed 405 new patent applications, among which, 292 were invention patents, accounting for 72.1%; 271 newly licensed patents, 147 of which were invention patents, accounting for 54.2%, patent quality has been continuously optimized. During the Reporting Period, the Group received a total of 36 science and technology progress awards in scientific and technical innovation and engineering construction fields at the provincial and above level. Among these awards, we won 5 first prizes, 4 second prizes and 2 third prizes of Sinopec Science and Technology Progress Award; 1 national patent silver award; 2 National Excellent Design Awards; 19 provincial and ministerial level excellent design awards. The Group's engineering technology innovation closely focuses on the Company's strategy and market demand, and key scientific research projects have been steadily advanced, and new progress has been made in key core technology research. During the Reporting Period, the Group carried out special work on oil refining and chemical industry chain and technology chain combing, providing forward-looking guidance for the next step of technology upgrading and development. At the same time, the Company will study and judge the situation in a timely manner according to the requirements of industry development, carry out the work of "extended chain", "complementary chain" and "strong chain", and do a good job in technology development and market development strategic deployment. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on the transformation of traditional technologies and the goal of "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality", and achieved major breakthroughs in engineering transformation. The world's first set of 3 million t/a RTC (RESIDUUM TO CHEMICALS) industrial demonstration unit was successfully put into operation, realizing the leapfrog progress of catalytic cracking technology in China, and providing strong technical support for the transformation and upgrading of refining and chemical from traditional fuel refineries to chemical refineries. It will also lay a solid foundation for the Group to expand market development and contract engineering projects in this field. During the Reporting Period, China's first 10,000-ton green hydrogen demonstration project - Kuqa photovoltaic green hydrogen demonstration project, was successfully put into operation, the project has a hydrogen production scale of 20,000 t/a, and green hydrogen is supplied to Tahe Refining and Chemical nearby, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 485,000 tons per year. This project marks the first time in China to realize the whole industrial chain of 10,000-ton green hydrogen and green hydrogen refining and chemical projects, providing a replicable and replicable demonstration case for the development of green hydrogen industry, and is of great significance to the rapid development of green hydrogen industry. As at the end of the Reporting Period, another 30,000-ton wind, solar, electricity and green hydrogen project undertaken by the Group - Ordos Green Hydrogen Project has entered the project implementation stage. During the Reporting Period, the pilot plant for direct olefin production from syngas of the Group was successfully operated in Yangzi Petrochemical, and the indicators of one-way conversion rate and olefin selectivity of the reaction reached advanced levels, laying a solid foundation for the industrial application of this technology. Compared with the indirect Methanol To Olefin (MTO) technology using synthetic gas, this technology has the advantages of simplified process flow and low equipment investment. This technology will consolidate the Group's advantages in the field of coal chemicals, and will also lay the foundation for the Group's subsequent contract of related technology and engineering business. During the Reporting Period, the Group's 150,000-ton/year CHPPO unit was successfully put into operation in Tianjin Sinopec, which further enriched the Group's epoxy technology; the first domestic micro-interface enhanced diesel hydrogenation technology was successfully put into operation in Jinling Sinopec, achieving significant energy savings and carbon reductions. We completed the development of the process package of the kiloton-level liquid polyolefin technology industrialization test device, and promoted the development of polyolefin synthesis technology towards high performance and multi-function; developed cold energy power generation, thermal seawater desalination, electrolytic seawater hydrogen production and other application scenarios, reserve LNG cold energy utilization technology improved the efficiency of LNG cold energy utilization; we actively extended the green hydrogen industry chain, reserved green synthetic ammonia and green methanol technology, and prepared for enriching energy and chemical supply under the global carbon reduction policy. Continuous enhancement of project execution capability During the Reporting Period, the Group continuously improved its production and operation capabilities, the Group has executed 1,242 projects in China and foreign countries, all projects under implementation domestically and overseas were under control in terms of progress, expenditure, safety, quality and environmental protection. Domestically, the Group fully leverages the advantages of group organization construction, projects such as Hainan Ethylene, Structural

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2023 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)