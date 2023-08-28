Capstone Therapeutics Corp: Capstone Holding Corp. Announces CFO Change

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2023 / Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCQB:CAPS) ("the Company")

Effective August 25, 2023, Omar Rabbani resigned in good standing as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Edward Schultz, formerly Director of Financial Reporting at the Company, has been elected by the Company's Board to serve as Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer effective August 25, 2023.

Please see the Company's Annual Report filed with the OTCQB Markets for further information.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Therapeutics was a biotechnology company committed to developing novel therapeutic peptides aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The drug development business has been discontinued and the Company's name changed to Capstone Holding Corp. The Company's primary business activities presently include the operations of TotalStone, LLC, a construction materials company, and managing its equity interest in Diamond Products, LLC through its ownership of Capstone Beta, LLC, a member of Diamond Products Holdings, LLC.

Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.capstonethx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations

(708) 371-0660

investorinquiries@capstonethx.com

SOURCE: Capstone Therapeutics Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777680/Capstone-Holding-Corp-Announces-CFO-Change