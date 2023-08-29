Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report -3

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report 29-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delivering Growth Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103 million in H1 2023 ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 29 August 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. H1 2023 EURmillion H1 2023 H1 2022 vs H1 2022 Hotel revenue1 284.8 220.2 +29% Hotel EBITDAR1 115.6 90.3 +28% Adjusted EBITDA1 103.4 83.5 +24% Profit before tax 50.4 52.0 -3% Basic earnings per share (cents) 18.8 21.0 -10% Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 18.4 13.1 +40% Free Cashflow1 59.2 56.6 +5% Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 26.5 25.4 +4% Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 109.41 88.61 +23% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 139.50 126.89 +10% Occupancy % 78.4% 69.8% Group key performance indicators ('Like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 112.09 91.28 as a percentage of 2022 equivalent levels 123%

CONTINUING EXCELLENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103.4 million in H1 2023

-- Hotel revenue1 growth of 29% to EUR284.8 million in H1 2023

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 RevPAR1 of EUR112.09 up 23% on H1 2022

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% up 1.0% on H1 2019 (40.4%)

-- H1 2023 Profit before tax of EUR50.4 million

-- H1 2023 Free Cashflow1 of EUR59.2 million (+5% on H1 2022)

-- Announcing today, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share, representing dividendpayment of c. EUR8.9 million

CONTINUING TO DELIVER ON OUR AMBITIOUS GROWTH STRATEGY

-- Growing asset portfolio - PPE now EUR1.6 billion, 11% increase since 31 December 2022 (EUR1.4 billion), 5% ofwhich relates to revaluation uplift on existing properties

-- Secured two London owned hotels YTD (one in February, one in July), adding 280 rooms to our UK portfoliofor consideration of GBP97.7 million (EUR112.3 million). Both hotels commenced trading under Dalata in July 2023,growing London room portfolio by 64%

-- Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London (157 rooms) to be completed in Q2 2024, bringing London room portfolioto 876

-- Three further leased hotels (677 rooms) under construction in key UK cities - Liverpool, Brighton, andManchester, expected to open in Q2 2024

-- Experienced and skilled Acquisitions and Development team with a track record of securing opportunitiesin competitive markets, targeting prime city locations with strong mix of corporate and leisure businessprincipally in the UK and continental Europe

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE WHILE MAINTAINING FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

-- EUR0.5 billion of property value growth since IPO

-- Low gearing position provides balance sheet strength and ability to drive growth, enabling opportunisticacquisitions

-- 11% Net Debt to Value1 (of owned hotel portfolio), with cash and undrawn facilities of EUR413.9 million

-- High quality leased hotel portfolio delivered H1 2023 EBITDA (after rent)1 of EUR17.5 million at 1.7x rentcover1

-- Balance Sheet NAV per share1 of EUR6.26 at 30 June 2023 (+11% on 31 December 2022: EUR5.63)

-- Normalised Return on Invested Capital1 of 13.3% in the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 (year ended 31December 2022: 11.6%)

-- Well positioned and fully hedged on term loan (GBP176.5 million), with interest rate swaps in place fixingSONIA benchmark rate between c. 1.3% and 1.4% until 26 October 2023, reducing to c. 1.0% from then on until 26October 2024

INVESTING IN OUR PEOPLE, OUR GREATEST ASSET

-- 519 employees currently on award-winning graduate and development courses, 59,375 Dalata Online coursescompleted in H1 2023

-- 285 internal promotions in H1 2023, growing portfolio creates excellent opportunities for future leadersof the business

-- Dalata Employer Brand launched earlier this year to position Dalata as clear employer of choice in eachof its markets

-- Awarded 'Investors in Diversity' Silver accreditation, having received Bronze last year

RELENTLESS FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY

-- Completed detailed assessment on how we may commit to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) undercurrent draft guidance and identified a pathway to deliver on near-term targets (2029 - 2033)

-- Aspire to commit to SBTi Building Sector targets, subject to the receipt and form of final guidanceexpected in Q4 2023 (the direct purchase of new green energy would need to be recognised as an applicable targetreduction, as accepted within other sector guidance). Actively engaged in the SBTi draft guidance consultationprocess

-- ESG Risk Rating ranked in top 10% in industry by Sustainalytics (July 2022: 37th percentile) and 'AA'rated by MSCI

-- 24% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold achieved in H1 2023 versus H1 2019 (target of20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026) due to increased sustainability focus and management

OUTLOOK

Following a very successful start to 2023, the Group is optimistic for the remainder of the year and its future growth prospects.

Dalata's 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 is expected to be EUR140 for the July/August period, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2022. 'Like for like' RevPAR1 in July/August is expected to be 5% ahead of 2022 levels in Dublin, 8% in Regional Ireland and 5% in the UK. Recent hotel portfolio additions continue to perform well, with Clayton Hotel London Wall and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London opening under Dalata brands in July.

The Group has entered into fixed pricing contracts for approximately 80% of its projected gas and electricity consumption until December 2024. Gas and electricity costs (net of energy supports received) for the first six months of 2023 amounted to approximately EUR15 million, based on expected consumption levels we expect a reduction in these costs to approximately EUR14 million for the second half of 2023 given improved pricing.

Recovery of international travel, including resurgent UK Airport traffic statistics and record numbers at Dublin Airport, provides a positive backdrop for the markets in which we operate. While we continue to monitor potential slowdowns in demand as a result of high inflation levels, we are not seeing any such indicators.

As announced previously, the Board has adopted a progressive dividend policy with payment based on a percentage of profit after tax. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share payable on 6 October 2023 to all ordinary shareholders on the share register at close of business on the record date of 15 September 2023.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"Our performance year to date has been exceptional, thanks to all of our teams throughout the business, whose commitment and dedication are evident in the results announced today and in the continuous delivery of our ambitious growth strategy.

We have continued to expand our asset portfolio with the two recent high-quality acquisitions in London which are both performing well. This speaks to the strength of our balance sheet and our development team's ability to identify and deliver additional rooms in times of market volatility and uncertainty. Since IPO, we have delivered EUR0.5 billion in property value growth on our developments and acquisitions. In addition, we have our growing leased portfolio which is currently delivering EUR17.5 million EBITDA (after rent)1 in H1 2023 equating to a very strong 1.7x rent cover1. As we open our current pipeline and secure new opportunities, I am confident that we will continue to create further value through the combined strength of our development and operating teams supported by our investment capacity. Our firepower potential provides scope to grow our property assets by EUR750 million in the medium term beyond our currently announced pipeline.

The Group has delivered a record set of financial results and reported excellent customer and employee satisfaction scores. We have responded effectively to the challenge of rising costs through cost and revenue management initiatives, a focus on reducing utility consumption and adopting innovation across all areas of the business. Our ongoing investment in consumer research ensures that customer insights are continuously used to inform and guide decisions, from hotel designs to the food and beverage offerings we serve our customers. As a result of these efforts, we achieved a 'like for like' hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% in H1 2023, exceeding the equivalent H1 2019 margin by 1.0%. As a company, we have taken a reasonable approach to pricing; our average room rate1 in Dublin during the four-month period from May to August was EUR177. We remain mindful that the current cost environment is highly dynamic, and our innovation and cost management measures will need to keep pace.

I am delighted to report that Dalata has recently been awarded the 'Investors in Diversity' Silver mark, which is one of many areas of focus in our continued efforts to deliver on our commitments to grow responsibly. Sustainability continues to be central to our strategy, and we achieved a 24% reduction on our Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold in H1 2023 versus H1 2019, remaining on-track to exceed our short-term target of a 20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026.

I look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence in our ability to continue to create opportunities, to grow and to create value for our shareholders whilst ensuring that our hotels continue to provide an excellent customer experience and a great place to work."

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

HALF YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 Hotel revenue1 284.8 220.2 Hotel EBITDAR1 115.6 90.3 Hotel variable lease costs (1.8) (1.3) Hotel EBITDA1 113.8 89.0 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant and 0.6 0.6 equipment) Central costs (7.4) (4.9) Share-based payments expense (3.6) (1.2) Adjusted EBITDA1 103.4 83.5 Adjusting items2 1.4 17.9 Group EBITDA1 104.8 101.4 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (15.4) (14.2) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (14.9) (13.0) Operating profit 74.5 74.2 Interest on lease liabilities (20.9) (17.9) Other interest and finance costs (3.2) (4.3) Profit before tax 50.4 52.0 Tax charge (8.4) (5.3) Profit for the period 42.0 46.7 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 18.8 21.0 Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic 18.4 13.1 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 40.6% 41.0% Relative to H1 2019 Hotel EBITDAR margin +20bps +60 bps Group KPIs (as reported) Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 109.41 88.61 Occupancy 78.4% 69.8% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 139.50 126.89 'Like for like' Group KPIs1 RevPAR (EUR) 112.09 91.28 RevPAR as a percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 123% Occupancy 79.7% 71.3% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.66 127.98 Quarterly 'like for like' Group KPIs1 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 89.60 134.34 RevPAR as a percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 144% 112% Occupancy 72.2% 87.1% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 124.07 154.26

Summary of hotel performance

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, the Group generated hotel revenue1 of EUR284.8 million, representing an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase is driven by strong performance at existing hotels, growing hotel revenue1 by EUR44.5 million in H1 2023 which reflected both the Q1 2023 recovery versus Q1 2022 (which had some Covid restrictions) in addition to ongoing room rate growth. The seven hotels added to the portfolio during 2022, together contributed a period-on-period increase of EUR24.6 million as they ramped up or delivered a full period of trading. This was partially offset by the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London in June 2022, resulting in reduced hotel revenue1 of EUR2.2 million.

'Like for like' Group RevPAR1 for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was EUR112.09, up from EUR91.28 (+23%) for the same period in 2022. RevPAR growth has been driven by sustained demand across domestic customer segments along with a strong return of international visitors.

The Group's decentralised model has been highly successful in managing the challenging inflationary environment through the use of dynamic pricing, innovation, cost management and an increase in sustainability initiatives delivering a reduction in utility consumption per room sold. Hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the first half of 2023 was 1.0% ahead of margins achieved for the same period in 2019 on a 'like for like'1 basis.

EURmillion Hotel revenue1 Adjusted EBITDA1 Six months ended 30 June 2022 220.2 83.5 Hotels added during 2022 24.6 12.0 Hotel exits (2.2) 0.3 Movement at 'like for like' hotels1 44.5 27.9 Effect of FX (2.3) (0.7) Covid- 19 government support - (15.0) Movement in other income and group expenses - (4.6) Six months ended 30 June 2023 284.8 103.4

PERFORMANCE REVIEW | SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. As a single property, Clayton Hotel D'sseldorf has been included in the Dublin region. 1. Dublin Portfolio3

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 112.7 82.7 Food and beverage revenue 26.6 20.6 Other revenue 10.1 7.4 Hotel revenue1 149.4 110.7 Hotel EBITDAR1 68.9 54.3 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 46.1% 49.1% Performance statistics ('like for like')4 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022

RevPAR (EUR) 131.04 104.49 Occupancy 83.2% 75.0% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 157.47 139.32 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like')4 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 102.42 159.36 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 158% 111% Dublin owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 18 17 Room numbers at period end 4,831 4,690

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf3. Ten hotels are owned and eight are operated under leases. Maldron Hotel Merrion Road (140 rooms) opened in August 2022.

The Dublin region delivered hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR68.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, growing 27% from EUR54.3 million in the first half of 2022 which included Covid-19 related government supports of EUR9.0 million. On a 'like for like'4 level, hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 of 46.9% was close to equivalent 2019 levels of 47.3%, despite the impact of increased gas and electricity costs.

Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf continues to perform well, achieving rent cover1 of 1.4x for the first six months of 2023.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, hotel revenue1 for the Dublin portfolio was EUR149.4 million, up EUR38.8 million (+35%) on the same period in 2022. 'Like for like'4 hotels contributed EUR25.1 million of this uplift, while additions to the portfolio during 2022 added further revenues of EUR13.7 million.

The continued normalisation of international trade levels in conjunction with ongoing domestic leisure demand in Dublin, resulted in strong hotel performance across the city. 'Like for like'4 Occupancy in Q2 2023 was 90.6%, marginally above occupancy levels for the equivalent period in 2022. The average room rate1 in Q2 2023 was 11% higher than Q2 2022 on a 'like for like'4 basis, benefiting from strong events in the period such as the US Presidential visit and the Champions Cup rugby final. The Dublin market had 17 compression nights (occupancy greater than 95%) in Q2 2023, while our Dublin portfolio had 32 equivalent nights, showcasing strong demand in the city. In addition, hotel room supply in Dublin continues to be constrained with an estimated 10% of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees.

Food and beverage revenue reached EUR26.6 million for the first half of 2023 and was 20% ahead of the first half of 2022 on a 'like for like'4 basis due to higher occupancies.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 33.7 26.9 Food and beverage revenue 14.3 12.1 Other revenue 4.6 3.9 Hotel revenue1 52.6 42.9 Hotel EBITDAR1 15.9 14.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 30.2% 34.5% Performance statistics ('like for like') Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 99.74 79.57 Occupancy 77.6% 68.0% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 128.59 117.09 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like') Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 78.53 120.72 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 146% 115% Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 13 13 Room numbers at period end 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

The Regional Ireland portfolio performed very strongly, generating hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR15.9 million in H1 2023 (+8% on H1 2022, which included Covid-19 related government support of EUR4.7 million). Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 30.2% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 was 5.7% ahead of the hotel EBITDAR margin1 the first six-month period of 2019 of 24.5%, representing strong conversion of RevPAR growth and management of rising costs.

Hotel revenue1 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 was EUR52.6 million, which is an increase of EUR9.7 million (+23%) on H1 2022. Demand from the domestic market remains strong, while an increase in the number of overseas visitors, particularly from North America, has resulted in higher guest volumes. Occupancy in Q2 2023 was 87.8%, representing 105% of Q2 2022 occupancy levels. The average room rate1 of EUR137.52 in Q2 2023 reflects a 10% increase on the same period in 2022. Like Dublin, a significant number of rooms are currently being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees.

Food and beverage revenue was EUR2.1 million (+18%) higher for the first six months of 2023, reflecting increased occupancy levels.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 56.5 42.9 Food and beverage revenue 12.2 10.3 Other revenue 3.8 3.1 Hotel revenue1 72.5 56.3 Hotel EBITDAR1 26.9 18.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 37.1% 32.0% Performance statistics ('like for like')5 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (GBP) 81.02 67.33 Occupancy 75.9% 68.2% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 106.68 98.72 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like')5 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (GBP) 69.07 92.84 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 130% 114% UK owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 16 15 Room numbers at period end 3,962 3,659

The UK hotel portfolio comprises 11 Clayton hotels and five Maldron hotels with two hotels situated in London, 11 hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Six hotels are owned, nine are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Clayton Hotel Glasgow City (303 rooms) opened in October 2022. Post-period end, Clayton Hotel London Wall (89 rooms) and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park (191 rooms) both commenced trading for Dalata in July 2023.

The UK portfolio performed very well in the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 with hotel EBITDAR1 growth of 50% to GBP26.9 million (H1 2022: GBP18.0 million which included Covid related government supports of GBP1.1 million). Hotel EBITDAR margin1 also improved from 32.0% in H1 2022 to 37.1% in H1 2023, driven by the continued maturation of the portfolio, in particular, the four UK hotels added during the prior year (three in H1 2022, one in H2 2022) which achieved a higher margin as they ramped up.

The UK portfolio reached hotel revenue1 of GBP72.5 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, up GBP16.2 million (+29%) on the same period in 2022. The four hotels added since January 2022 resulted in hotel revenue1 uplifts of GBP9.6 million, while the 'like for like'5 UK portfolio added further hotel revenue1 growth of GBP8.5 million. These uplifts were offset by the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel in June 2022 which reduced revenues by GBP1.9 million.

'Like for like' RevPAR5 growth of 20% for the first six months of 2023 was driven by our London hotels which had been slower to recover from the impact of Covid due to a larger corporate and international travel segment when compared to our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels. 'Like for like' RevPAR5 in Q2 2023 at our London hotels was 123% of equivalent levels in 2022, outperforming in both occupancy and average room rate1. Meanwhile, 'like for like' RevPAR5 in Q2 2023 at our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels was 112% of the same period in 2022.

For the six-month period ended 2023, food and beverage revenue exceeded equivalent 2022 levels by GBP1.2 million (+14%) on a 'like for like'5 basis.

Central costs

