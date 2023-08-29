Global Spirits USA is operating as a normal online store and celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day with unwavering resilience and dedication.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - On the occasion of Ukrainian Independence Day, Global Spirits USA proudly announces its steadfast commitment to its homeland by donating over $5 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU). Despite the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict, Global Spirits USA continues to operate at full capacity while upholding its legacy of support for Ukraine.

Global Spirits USA Announces The Generous Donations Of $5M During Ukrainian War Effort

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/178491_1295cea234c8baa9_001full.jpg

The company's donation of over $5 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU) signifies its steady belief in the nation's strength and resilience. This generous contribution encompasses financial assistance, the production of thousands of bulletproof vests, the provision of vehicles and drones, and other measures to enhance ZSU's capabilities.

Renowned for its diverse portfolio of products manufactured in Ukrainian factories, Global Spirits USA has also navigated the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape. The company's commitment to Ukraine is exemplified by its decision to exit the Russian market on February 24, 2022. This strategic move reflects Global Spirits USA's dedication to preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.

For more information about Global Spirits USA and its commitment to Ukraine, please visit www.GlobalSpirits.store.

About Global Spirits USA

Global Spirits USA is a leading international alcohol holding company with a robust portfolio of vodka, brandy, bourbon, tequila, and wine brands. The company's products are exported to more than 87 countries, making it a global leader in the alcohol beverage production industry. With a direct-to-consumer approach, Global Spirits USA offers customers the convenience of accessing premium products without the added costs of third-party delivery services.

Contact Info:

Name: Alina Rabchanka

Email: info@globalspirits.com

Organization: Global Spirits USA

Address: 100 Church street, ste 823, New York, NY 10007

Phone: (332) 207-2239

Website: http://www.GlobalSpirits.store

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178491