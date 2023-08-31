Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Innocan veröffentlicht bahnrechende wissenschaftliche Studie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PE65 | ISIN: NO0010844038 | Ticker-Symbol: AD5B
Tradegate
30.08.23
11:56 Uhr
6,835 Euro
-0,040
-0,58 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADEVINTA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADEVINTA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9006,92007:49
6,8206,93007:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2023 | 07:10
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ADEVINTA IBERICA SLU: Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports strong results in Q2; improves outlook for 2023

  • +14% year-on-year revenue growth in Core markets, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de
  • Total consolidated revenues at €465m, up +12%1 yoy
  • Total consolidated EBITDA of €177m and reported margin of 38.0%
  • 2023 outlook improved and long term ambition confirmed

Oslo, 31 August 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) ("Adevinta' or "the Company") reported another set of strong results in the second quarter of 2023, with a 14% year-on-year revenue growth for its Core Markets. This can be attributed to outstanding performance of mobile.de, supported by continued strong results in other segments.

  • Online classifieds revenues improved by 17%, once again supported by continued strong double-digit revenue growth in Mobility, mostly driven by mobile.de, which benefited from the successful new price increase implemented in April 2023, the recovery of dealer listings, mainly driven by the easing of comparatives and lower demand whilst we also saw sustained recovery in new listings throughout the quarter, and by the development of high value added products for both users and car dealers. Real Estate also posted a double-digit growth in the period, driven by France and Kleinanzeigen. Jobs was slightly positive, driven by Spain's steady performance despite lapping tougher comparisons;
  • Transactional revenues grew by 53% year-on-year, with strong revenue growth in all markets;
  • Advertising revenues were down 6% year-on-year, as a result of an overall weaker advertising market, especially in automotive display advertising, and the rebranding and domain switch at Kleinanzeigen.

Gross operating profit (reported EBITDA) amounted to 177 million euro, up 21% year-on-year, representing a 38.0% margin, up 3 percentage points year-on-year. This was the result of (i) the positive topline evolution, (ii) lower marketing spend across markets, driven by different phasing, spend discipline and prioritisation, partly offset by higher spending at Kleinanzeigen and mobile.de, and (iii) cost discipline. This was partly offset by (i) higher personnel costs, due to the continued build-up of global capabilities, with the implementation of new operating models for support functions and Product and Technology teams, the annualisation of the previous year's investment in product enhancements and in sales and customer support operations, particularly in legacy eBay Classifieds markets, to support new business models, (ii) higher direct costs from transactional services, in line with the adoption of the service and revenue growth, (iii) higher level of share based compensation, and (iv) the (3) million euro expense related to the French DST.

Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta, comments:

"We delivered another strong set of results in the second quarter, achieving double digit revenue growth across our core business with excellent performance at mobile.de, which, together with successful cost discipline, has resulted in a marked improvement in our EBITDA and margins. We continue to execute our business and strategic roadmap, making good progress in the verticalisation and optimisation of our organisation to drive even greater innovation and efficiency, while improving our products and services for end users. These results position us well to reach the top end of the previously announced financial targets for the full year. I continue to be proud of the progress our teams are making and am confident we are on the right track to achieve our long-term goals, creating value for our shareholders and benefits for all our stakeholders."

1 Excluding Kufar and Mexico

Highlights of Q2 2023

Strong Q2 2023 results performance in a soft macro environment

Strong double digit revenue growth in Core markets: +14% year-on-year, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de

  • Double digit growth in Classifieds (+17%), with double digit growth in Mobility (+23%) and Real Estate (+11%)
  • Consumer Goods transaction revenues growth up +53% yoy, with strong revenue growth in all Core markets
  • Advertising revenues down 6% yoy

Total consolidated revenues at €465m, up +12%1 yoy

Reported EBITDA margin of 38.0%, up 3pp yoy, despite business mix evolution, the impact of the French Digital Services Tax and higher share-based compensation

Total consolidated EBITDA of €177m

Strong cash flow generation and improvement of debt profile:

  • Adjusted NCF from operating activities: €135m2
  • Significant debt repayment: €120m in the quarter, prioritising floating debt
  • Year-end 2023 leverage target reached at the end of Q2 (3x net debt/EBITDA)
  • Credit rating upgrades from Moody's and Fitch

Further successful execution of our Growing at Scale strategy

Business integration on track, with further roll out of new operating models for support functions, and synergy targets confirmed

Verticalisation3 of Adevinta's operations ongoing:

  • Finalisation of organisational design
  • Progress on structuring future ways of working

Towards convergence for generalist platforms starting with leboncoin and Kleinanzeigen

Continued focus on operational excellence

  • Successful rebranding of Kleinanzeigen
  • Increased monetisation in key verticals
  • Strong ramp-up of transactional services
  • Financial discipline

Outlook

2023 outlook improved

  • Double digit Core markets revenue growth
  • Reported EBITDA at the top end of the previously announced €620m to €650m range
  • Further deleveraging expected, towards 2x net debt/EBITDA in the medium term

Long-Term ambition for Core markets confirmed

  • 2023-2026 annual revenue growth between 11% and 15%
  • 2026 EBITDA margin: 40-45%

1 Excluding Kufar and Mexico
2 Net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for CAPEX and IFRS 16 lease payments
3 Alignment of the organisational structure with the Group strategy, based on three key pillars: Mobility, Re-commerce and Real Estate & Emerging Verticals

Financial performance

Second quarter Year-to-date
yoy %20222023€ million20232022yoy %
11%417465Operating revenues90180412%
21%146177EBITDA32227119%
34.9%38.0%EBITDA margin35.7%33.7%
Operating revenues per segment
9%126137France2692469%
29%80104mobile.de19414930%
11%178198European Markets38534711%
-21%3024International Markets4758-20%
-10%33Other and Headquarters770%
80%-10Eliminations-1-265%
EBITDA per segment
-1%6564France1211200%
46%4362mobile.de1137942%
13%7383European Markets15714012%
0%1212International Markets23230%
6%-47-45Other and Headquarters-91-921%
JVs: OLX Brazil and Willhaben
7%2729Proportionate share of revenues555011%
798%-213Proportionate share of EBITDA2213682%

Operating revenues by category

Second quarter Year-to-date
yoy%1 20222023€ million20232022yoy%1
15%313359Online classifieds revenues69060116%
52%1624Transactional revenues493156%
-8%8679Advertising revenues155167-7%
43%23Other revenues7541%
12%417465Operating revenues90180413%

1 Excluding Kufar and Mexico.



Presentation of the Q2 2023 Results

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 31 August 2023 at 07:00 CEST

Report for the second quarter of 2023, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 31 August 2023 at 08:30 CEST

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/irand on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22wdwdst. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004
USA: +1 718 705 87 96
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
Other countries: +39 02 802 09 11

Confirmation password: Adevinta2023Q2

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

-end-

Contact information:

IR contacts
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
ir@adevinta.com
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

Media contact
Vaishali Lakhanpal
Corporate Communications
vaishali.lakhanpal@adevinta.com
press@adevinta.com

***
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily.

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Adevinta Q2 2023 Quarterly report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb42bc2f-1909-4d90-b7cd-b1f398c65f51)
  • Adevinta Q2 2023 Results Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9dfb135-f879-4bbd-803c-07586bdcc97b)
  • Adevinta Q2 2023 Financials and analytical information (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f27f3e2-b810-4524-ae23-7bba11a91626)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.