ADEVINTA IBERICA SLU: Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports strong results in Q2; improves outlook for 2023

- +14% year-on-year revenue growth in Core markets, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de
- Total consolidated revenues at €465m, up +12%1 yoy
- Total consolidated EBITDA of €177m and reported margin of 38.0%
- 2023 outlook improved and long term ambition confirmed
Oslo, 31 August 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) ("Adevinta' or "the Company") reported another set of strong results in the second quarter of 2023, with a 14% year-on-year revenue growth for its Core Markets. This can be attributed to outstanding performance of mobile.de, supported by continued strong results in other segments.
- Online classifieds revenues improved by 17%, once again supported by continued strong double-digit revenue growth in Mobility, mostly driven by mobile.de, which benefited from the successful new price increase implemented in April 2023, the recovery of dealer listings, mainly driven by the easing of comparatives and lower demand whilst we also saw sustained recovery in new listings throughout the quarter, and by the development of high value added products for both users and car dealers. Real Estate also posted a double-digit growth in the period, driven by France and Kleinanzeigen. Jobs was slightly positive, driven by Spain's steady performance despite lapping tougher comparisons;
- Transactional revenues grew by 53% year-on-year, with strong revenue growth in all markets;
- Advertising revenues were down 6% year-on-year, as a result of an overall weaker advertising market, especially in automotive display advertising, and the rebranding and domain switch at Kleinanzeigen.
Gross operating profit (reported EBITDA) amounted to 177 million euro, up 21% year-on-year, representing a 38.0% margin, up 3 percentage points year-on-year. This was the result of (i) the positive topline evolution, (ii) lower marketing spend across markets, driven by different phasing, spend discipline and prioritisation, partly offset by higher spending at Kleinanzeigen and mobile.de, and (iii) cost discipline. This was partly offset by (i) higher personnel costs, due to the continued build-up of global capabilities, with the implementation of new operating models for support functions and Product and Technology teams, the annualisation of the previous year's investment in product enhancements and in sales and customer support operations, particularly in legacy eBay Classifieds markets, to support new business models, (ii) higher direct costs from transactional services, in line with the adoption of the service and revenue growth, (iii) higher level of share based compensation, and (iv) the (3) million euro expense related to the French DST.
Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta, comments:
"We delivered another strong set of results in the second quarter, achieving double digit revenue growth across our core business with excellent performance at mobile.de, which, together with successful cost discipline, has resulted in a marked improvement in our EBITDA and margins. We continue to execute our business and strategic roadmap, making good progress in the verticalisation and optimisation of our organisation to drive even greater innovation and efficiency, while improving our products and services for end users. These results position us well to reach the top end of the previously announced financial targets for the full year. I continue to be proud of the progress our teams are making and am confident we are on the right track to achieve our long-term goals, creating value for our shareholders and benefits for all our stakeholders."
Highlights of Q2 2023
Strong Q2 2023 results performance in a soft macro environment
Strong double digit revenue growth in Core markets: +14% year-on-year, driven by continued outstanding performance at mobile.de
- Double digit growth in Classifieds (+17%), with double digit growth in Mobility (+23%) and Real Estate (+11%)
- Consumer Goods transaction revenues growth up +53% yoy, with strong revenue growth in all Core markets
- Advertising revenues down 6% yoy
Reported EBITDA margin of 38.0%, up 3pp yoy, despite business mix evolution, the impact of the French Digital Services Tax and higher share-based compensation
Strong cash flow generation and improvement of debt profile:
- Adjusted NCF from operating activities: €135m2
- Significant debt repayment: €120m in the quarter, prioritising floating debt
- Year-end 2023 leverage target reached at the end of Q2 (3x net debt/EBITDA)
- Credit rating upgrades from Moody's and Fitch
Further successful execution of our Growing at Scale strategy
Business integration on track, with further roll out of new operating models for support functions, and synergy targets confirmed
Verticalisation3 of Adevinta's operations ongoing:
- Finalisation of organisational design
- Progress on structuring future ways of working
Towards convergence for generalist platforms starting with leboncoin and Kleinanzeigen
Continued focus on operational excellence
- Successful rebranding of Kleinanzeigen
- Increased monetisation in key verticals
- Strong ramp-up of transactional services
- Financial discipline
Outlook
2023 outlook improved
- Double digit Core markets revenue growth
- Reported EBITDA at the top end of the previously announced €620m to €650m range
- Further deleveraging expected, towards 2x net debt/EBITDA in the medium term
Long-Term ambition for Core markets confirmed
- 2023-2026 annual revenue growth between 11% and 15%
- 2026 EBITDA margin: 40-45%
2 Net cash flow from operating activities adjusted for CAPEX and IFRS 16 lease payments
3 Alignment of the organisational structure with the Group strategy, based on three key pillars: Mobility, Re-commerce and Real Estate & Emerging Verticals
Financial performance
|Second quarter
|Year-to-date
|yoy %
|2022
|2023
|€ million
|2023
|2022
|yoy %
|11%
|417
|465
|Operating revenues
|901
|804
|12%
|21%
|146
|177
|EBITDA
|322
|271
|19%
|34.9%
|38.0%
|EBITDA margin
|35.7%
|33.7%
|Operating revenues per segment
|9%
|126
|137
|France
|269
|246
|9%
|29%
|80
|104
|mobile.de
|194
|149
|30%
|11%
|178
|198
|European Markets
|385
|347
|11%
|-21%
|30
|24
|International Markets
|47
|58
|-20%
|-10%
|3
|3
|Other and Headquarters
|7
|7
|0%
|80%
|-1
|0
|Eliminations
|-1
|-2
|65%
|EBITDA per segment
|-1%
|65
|64
|France
|121
|120
|0%
|46%
|43
|62
|mobile.de
|113
|79
|42%
|13%
|73
|83
|European Markets
|157
|140
|12%
|0%
|12
|12
|International Markets
|23
|23
|0%
|6%
|-47
|-45
|Other and Headquarters
|-91
|-92
|1%
|JVs: OLX Brazil and Willhaben
|7%
|27
|29
|Proportionate share of revenues
|55
|50
|11%
|798%
|-2
|13
|Proportionate share of EBITDA
|22
|1
|3682%
Operating revenues by category
|Second quarter
|Year-to-date
|yoy%1
|2022
|2023
|€ million
|2023
|2022
|yoy%1
|15%
|313
|359
|Online classifieds revenues
|690
|601
|16%
|52%
|16
|24
|Transactional revenues
|49
|31
|56%
|-8%
|86
|79
|Advertising revenues
|155
|167
|-7%
|43%
|2
|3
|Other revenues
|7
|5
|41%
|12%
|417
|465
|Operating revenues
|901
|804
|13%
1 Excluding Kufar and Mexico.
Presentation of the Q2 2023 Results
Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 31 August 2023 at 07:00 CEST
Report for the second quarter of 2023, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.
Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 31 August 2023 at 08:30 CEST
The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.
The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/irand on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22wdwdst. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.
Dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004
USA: +1 718 705 87 96
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
Other countries: +39 02 802 09 11
Confirmation password: Adevinta2023Q2
A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.
-end-
***
***
