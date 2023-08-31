Acer Empowers Young Computer Scientists at the International Olympiad in Informatics 2023

SZEGED, HUNGARY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Acer Inc. announced that it is powering the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Hungary by providing PC solutions for all the contestants and onsite staff. Acer has been a constant partner of the IOI contests since 2018, enabling young computer scientists to formulate algorithms and programming tasks using Acer laptops and for staff members onsite to conduct pre-event tests and evaluate algorithms submitted by contestants, ensuring a smooth-running competition throughout the week-long event.

In collaboration with the Hungarian Ministry of Economic Development, the Acer laptops will be donated to local schools after the contest to continue supporting students and teachers in fostering a positive learning environment and stimulating innovation. Approximately 400 participants, including contestants and helpers, from 90 countries around the world are attending the IOI 2023.

"Acer has always believed in the transformative power of education and technology, working tirelessly to break barriers and connect people through our products and solutions," said Emmanuel Fromont, Corporate Vice President and President of EMEA Operations, Acer, "As the official sponsor of this year's Olympiad, we are thrilled to equip the contestants once again with our PC solutions including the latest line-up of powerful Aspire notebooks, enabling them to tackle challenging algorithms with ease."

Acer is committed to contributing toward social responsibilities with education as one of its key focuses. As a global technology company, Acer seeks to promote digital equity, and continue breaking the barriers between people and technology.

