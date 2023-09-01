TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Showcases World's Largest QD-Mini LED TV with a 115-Inch HVA Screen and Full Range of Display Innovations at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, today exhibited its latest breakthrough display technologies, including the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV made possible by TCL CSOT's impressive 115-inch screen, at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show taking place from today to September 5 in Berlin, Germany.

"With tireless dedication and continuous innovation, we are thrilled to return to IFA once again with our latest display technologies, facilitating a more sustainable and connected community," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. "Specifically, our display technology enabled the introduction of TCL's 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV, considered the world's largest of its kind, providing users with an unparalleled viewing experience and demonstrating TCL CSOT's technical expertise in the field of ultra large-scale displays."

The phenomenal display boasts a cinema-grade ultra-wide color gamut of up to DCI 99%, delivering extensive color details that enable content to be near-indistinguishable from reality. Equipped with HVA technology and Mini LED backlighting, it features a native contrast ratio of 7000:1 and an ultra-high display brightness of up to 5000 nits. Its optimal 8-domain multiplex design display panel ensures a wider viewing angle, presenting a truly immersive experience.

Catering to the growing demand for larger screens and more immersive experiences, the 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV is not only ideal for home theaters but also the ultimate choice for gamers. Its top-tier configuration includes 4K resolution and a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, providing an uninterrupted gaming experience in fast-paced games such as shooters, action, and racing.

In addition, it incorporates world-leading low reflection and soft light screen technology to address the issue of visual fatigue caused by screen reflection. The display screen surface is treated to achieve an exceptionally low level of reflectance, enhancing image detail while mitigating the negative impact of ambient light reflection on the human eye.

Alongside the world's largest QD-Mini LED screen, TCL CSOT is also showcasing a series of exceptional display innovations as part of its comprehensive portfolio, including:

TCL CSOT's latest 32" 8K Wide View Light Field Display , which is applied in the medical industry, enables the human eye to directly perceive a realistic 3D image with more than 60° of viewing angle and 120 viewing points, without the need for any additional auxiliary equipment.

, which is applied in the medical industry, enables the human eye to directly perceive a realistic 3D image with more than 60° of viewing angle and 120 viewing points, without the need for any additional auxiliary equipment. TCL CSOT's first 14-inch notebook featuring a-Si in-cell active pen technology , integrating positive liquid crystal and photo alignment based on a-Si FFS technology. It boasts a response time of just 20ms, while offering a high-precision touch experience compatible with 120Hz finger touch and 240Hz active pen touch.

, integrating positive liquid crystal and photo alignment based on a-Si FFS technology. It boasts a response time of just 20ms, while offering a high-precision touch experience compatible with 120Hz finger touch and 240Hz active pen touch. 17" IGZO Printed Foldable OLED Display , which features the self-luminous inkjet printing OLED technology and the new Oxide compensation circuit technology to create a vibrant color screen display. It supports split screen and multi-functional usage in the form of notebook, pad, monitor and more.

, which features the self-luminous inkjet printing OLED technology and the new Oxide compensation circuit technology to create a vibrant color screen display. It supports split screen and multi-functional usage in the form of notebook, pad, monitor and more. 2K WQHD LTPS OLED Narrow Border Display, which delivers a vivid and vibrant picture quality with a peak luminance of up to 1400nit and 68.7 billion color gamut. TCL CSOT is the pioneer in achieving PWM dimming up to 1920Hz, significantly reducing eye sensitivity derived from daily light use and offering enhanced eye protection.

During IFA 2023, visitors are welcome to explore and experience TCL CSOT's advanced display technologies and innovations in Hall 21A at Messe Berlin.

Exhibits mentioned above include prototypes and demonstrations that are not currently for sale in market. Readers are advised to contact local TCL offices for more information.

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199873/image_5003518_43994292.jpg

