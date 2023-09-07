Conformal Coating Market worth $1.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Conformal Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is approximated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The conformal coatings market is driven by increasing demand for electronics protection but faces challenges such as complex application processes. The industry offers opportunities in emerging sectors like renewable energy yet struggles with environmental regulations that push for sustainable coating formulations. Continuous technological advancements contribute to improved coating performance, while material costs can hinder affordability (restraint). The market's growth prospects are further buoyed by expanding automotive and aerospace sectors (opportunities), but the need for skilled application expertise remains a challenge. Overall, the conformal coatings market is poised for growth due to its pivotal role in electronics reliability and performance enhancement, amidst a backdrop of evolving industry demands and regulatory dynamics.

By Type, Acrylic accounted for the largest share in 2022.

The growth of acrylic conformal coatings is driven by their versatile protective capabilities, ease of application, affordability, and strong adhesion to various substrates. Their effective dielectric properties, resistance to moisture and humidity, and fast cure times further enhance their appeal. As industries like consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and renewable energy expand, acrylic coatings find increased demand due to their adaptability and ability to address evolving protection needs. This combination of factors positions acrylic conformal coatings as a pragmatic choice for electronics reliability and performance enhancement.

By End-Use Industry, Automotive has the largest market share in 2022.

In the automotive industry, the application of conformal coatings is driven by their ability to protect sensitive electronic components from the harsh and dynamic conditions within vehicles. These coatings act as a shield against moisture, chemicals, temperature variations, and vibrations, thereby enhancing the longevity and reliability of automotive control systems, sensors, entertainment systems, and other electronics. As the automotive sector advances with innovations in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected technologies, the demand for conformal coatings continues to grow to ensure the seamless operation and durability of electronic components in this evolving landscape.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR for the Conformal coatings market in 2022

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in 2022, in this market. Rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has led to the proliferation of industrial electronics and automation systems. Conformal coatings play a crucial role in safeguarding these components in harsh industrial environments, contributing to their longevity and consistent performance. The Asia-Pacific region is a global hub for electronics manufacturing, encompassing industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and more. As the demand for electronic devices and components continues to surge, the need for reliable protection against environmental factors like moisture, dust, and chemicals has driven the demand for conformal coatings.

Market Players

The Conformal coatings market comprises major players such as Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Sealed Air (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), Chase Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller (US) and DOW (US) among others are covered in the Conformal coatings market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Conformal coatings market.

