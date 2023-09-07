Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023

WKN: A3DE48 | ISIN: US98740Y1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.09.23
15:39 Uhr
0,350 US-Dollar
-0,068
-16,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.09.2023 | 14:38
175 Leser

(0)

YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Introduces an Array of Nine New Menu Items

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the launch of nine new menu items which will be available starting from Friday, September 8th across all of its nine store locations except La Mirada, CA.

The new menu items are an eclectic array of options supplementary to Yoshiharu's flagship ramen, ranging from seafood-centric bowls, musubis, appetizers, entrees, and an incremental kids' meal offering:

  • Ginger Pork Plate
  • King Oyster Mushroom
  • Yoshi Poke Ramen
  • Yoshi Poke Bowl
  • Salmon Sashimi Bowl
  • Tuna or Ribeye Onigiri
  • Chicken and Korokke Musubi
  • Chicken Katsu with or without curry
  • Chicken Katsu Burger Kids Meal

"Our unwavering commitment towards culinary innovation revolves around offering authentic Japanese dishes outside of traditional ramen for our patrons," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. "We've handpicked each new menu item to ensure we are offering popular dishes that are a crowd favorite and will ultimately grow our same store sales figures looking ahead. From the inception of dishes to their final presentation on the plate, every menu item showcases our dedication to sourcing fresh and quality ingredients to create an authentic Japanese flavor that satisfies every palette."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree and John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
YOSH@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Yoshiharu Global Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781351/yoshiharu-introduces-an-array-of-nine-new-menu-items

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
