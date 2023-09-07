YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Introduces an Array of Nine New Menu Items

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the launch of nine new menu items which will be available starting from Friday, September 8th across all of its nine store locations except La Mirada, CA.

The new menu items are an eclectic array of options supplementary to Yoshiharu's flagship ramen, ranging from seafood-centric bowls, musubis, appetizers, entrees, and an incremental kids' meal offering:

Ginger Pork Plate

King Oyster Mushroom

Yoshi Poke Ramen

Yoshi Poke Bowl

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

Tuna or Ribeye Onigiri

Chicken and Korokke Musubi

Chicken Katsu with or without curry

Chicken Katsu Burger Kids Meal

"Our unwavering commitment towards culinary innovation revolves around offering authentic Japanese dishes outside of traditional ramen for our patrons," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. "We've handpicked each new menu item to ensure we are offering popular dishes that are a crowd favorite and will ultimately grow our same store sales figures looking ahead. From the inception of dishes to their final presentation on the plate, every menu item showcases our dedication to sourcing fresh and quality ingredients to create an authentic Japanese flavor that satisfies every palette."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

