STRAX: Urbanista Malibu Solar Charging Speaker Wins 17 Media Awards at IFA 2023 Trade Show

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, which recently launched the Urbanista Malibu solar charging speaker powered by Powerfoyle solar cell material - wins 17 media awards at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin, including Trusted Reviews Best in Show, TechRadar Best of IFA and Gadgety Awards Best of IFA.

In August, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista, launched Urbanista Malibu together with Swedish innovation company Exeger. Following the previous highly successful launches of the Los Angeles solar charging headphones in 2021 and Phoenix earphones in 2022, the addition of the Malibu speaker to the brand's family of solar powered products completes its offering in the segment. At IFA 2023 in Berlin, one of the world's largest trade shows for consumer electronics, Urbanista Malibu won a total of 17 media awards as the best of IFA 2023 from several tech reviewers.

"I am excited to see our ground-breaking Urbanista Malibu solar charging speaker being recognized by numerous leading global tech media at IFA 2023. We see great potential in this unique speaker product and I believe these awards are validation of the continued success we are seeing with Urbanista's solar powered audio products and our sustainable technology partnership with Exeger, further cementing Urbanista's position as the leader in the category in the audio space." says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.

About Urbanista Malibu

Urbanista Malibu is the world's first solar charging outdoor activity speaker powered by Powerfoyle solar cell technology. The speaker features a seamlessly integrated Powerfoyle solar cell that can convert all forms of light, indoor or outdoor, into clean device-powering energy. Located on the top of the speaker, the solar cell extends the speaker's playtime when exposed to light.

Made out of recycled plastic and fabrics, the IP67-rated Malibu speaker is fully waterproof and protected against sand, dust and dirt, keeping the music going all day long, whatever the conditions. The speaker also supports stereo pairing for connecting two Malibu speakers together for bigger stereo sound.

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian design tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

