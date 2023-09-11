Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe (464/23)

With effect from September 12, 2023, the subscription rights in Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 21, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CISH TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847838 Order book ID: 303527 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 12, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CISH BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847846 Order book ID: 303528 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB