Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JB90 | ISIN: SE0011762517 | Ticker-Symbol: 7R3
Frankfurt
11.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,045 Euro
+0,001
+2,74 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2023 | 09:46
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Clean Industry Solutions Hld Europe (464/23)

With effect from September 12, 2023, the subscription rights in Clean Industry
Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including September 21, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CISH TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847838              
Order book ID:  303527                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 12, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Clean
Industry Solutions Hld Europe will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CISH BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847846              
Order book ID:  303528                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.