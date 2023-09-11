SoftwareOne Holding AG: SoftwareOne named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed services for the 4th consecutive year

STANS, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The company continues to make ongoing investments in its global ITAM and FinOps operations, as well as its IP and sustainable solutions which contribute to its continued success.

Shadi Khoshab, Global Director, ITAM & Software Portfolio Management, SoftwareOne comments: "Being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year, we feel, is a testament to our daily dedication to providing first-class services. SAM is evolving into a strategic business intelligence function, extending beyond traditional asset management".

Khoshab adds: "Organisations' SAM teams need to step up and excel in supporting diverse areas such as SaaS management, FinOps, Security, Sustainability, and more. At SoftwareOne, we're thrilled to offer unmatched expertise, innovation, and customer-centric service to support and bring value to our clients."

According to the report: "By 2026, growth in spend and complexity will drive 40% of organizations to utilize continuous software asset management (SAM) managed services from expert third parties, up from 20% in 2023."

"Through 2026, organizations that deploy a cloud financial operations discipline (FinOps) will generate 30% more savings on their cloud infrastructure and platform services (CIPS) costs than those who did not."

Bernd Schlotter, President of Services, SoftwareOne says: "Gartner remains a trusted advisor for many organisations undergoing the due diligence of selecting a partner to manage their software and cloud estates. When these organizations research who they should partner with on their ITAM and Cloud journeys, we believe SoftwareOne will be an Ideal choice amongst its peers."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, By Yoann Bianic, Stephen White, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, 5 September 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

To read the report, click here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications - and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes - SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softwareone-named-a-leader-in-the-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-software-asset-management-managed-services-for-the-4th-consecutive-year-301923080.html