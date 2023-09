Dr. Bernd Heim (Gurupress.de) - Uniper stock closed the last trading week with a drop of 9.6%, falling to 5.46€. In the current month, the share price has already recorded a decline of 10.2%. This negative trend comes at a time when Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck, is calling for structural changes in the German economy. A complex picture emerges, in the context of political call for cooperation. Current Price: 5.46 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...