Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
11.09.23
08:42 Uhr
5,541 Euro
-0,104
-1,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
PR Newswire
11.09.2023 | 13:12
Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: PAAMC HK Honored with 3 Prestigious IAMAC Recommendations

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., is proud to announce that for the 3rd consecutive year, we have been honored to be included in "IAMAC Recommendations - Most Highly Regarded Insurance Asset Management Investment Partners 2022", with 3 recommendations this year.

PAAMC HK was included in 3 recommendations in the Overseas Business Partners category - "Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management", "Outstanding Overseas Trustees of China's Insurance Asset Management", and "Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management - Open Market Operations"[i]. Participants include 104 securities companies, public fund managers, futures companies as well as overseas institutions.

Announced on 6 September 2023, the IAMAC recommendations are based on a survey of 154 large insurance companies and insurance asset managers in China, regarding the participants' investment business and their services provided to insurance companies. The recommendations uphold the principle of "Fairness, Justice and Non-profit", with participation on a voluntary basis, and insurance companies complete the survey independently. The recommendations are weighted and calculated in multiple dimensions based on the survey results combined with relevant data.

It has been held for 9 consecutive years and is widely recognized as the most prestigious recommendations in the industry. PAAMC HK was also included in the recommendations in the past two years.

Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK, said,

"We are thrilled to receive the prestigious recommendations for the third consecutive year. We would like to thank IAMAC for the recognition and thank all our insurer partners for their unwavering confidence in us. This endorsement validates our team's continuous dedication and the resilience we have demonstrated amidst a year filled with challenges. We are excited about the investment opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to delivering exceptional returns and creating sustainable value for our esteemed insurer partners."

With strong capabilities in investment research and portfolio management capabilities, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. Attesting to the investment strength of our team and strategic efforts, we have been recognized with numerous esteemed accolades. With a solid client base and a close tie with China insurer partners, PAAMC HK sees significant opportunities for further synergistic collaboration in various aspects.

[i] Source: Insurance Asset Management Association of China

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paamc-hk-honored-with-3-prestigious-iamac-recommendations-301923239.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
