Bellevue Asset Management AG: Infrastructure investment comeback - a mega trend over the next decade and which companies stand to benefit from it

12.09.2023
Infrastructure investment comeback - a mega trend over the next decade and which companies stand to benefit from it

Market Report 
2023-09-12 
Market commentary, September 12, 2023 
Infrastructure investment comeback - a mega trend over the next decade and which companies stand to benefit from it 
Renewable energy, energy security, electrification, deglobalization, and digitalization are some of the biggest 
challenges the world faces today and massive government as well as private-sector investment programs will be needed to 
meet these challenges. Birgitte Olsen, Head of Entrepreneur Strategies at Bellevue Asset Management, explains which 
industries and companies stand to benefit the most from this secular theme. 
Business fixed investment had been on a steady downward trend for the past few decades, especially in Europe and the 
US. Whereas capital expenditures by industrial companies in the US had increased by more than 5% p.a. from 1980 to 
2001, annual capex growth slowed to less than 3% during the subsequent two decades. There was even a period of extreme 
underinvestment in many industries in the aftermath of the 2007/08 financial crisis, a situation that is now being 
corrected. Fixed capital investment for the period from 2019 to 2024 has been forecast to increase at an unusually high 
rate of 8.7% per year. 
A new mega trend 
In the wake of the massive federal investment agenda in the US, a new mega trend is now under way. The Inflation 
Reduction Act (IRA) that was signed into law in August 2022 will be a major driver of this mega trend. Over the next 
ten years, approximately USD 300 bn will be spent on deficit-reducing measures and USD 369 bn will be invested in 
energy security and climate change mitigation projects in the US. Then there's the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which 
includes more than USD 50 bn in federal funding to revitalize domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing activities 
in the US, and which is expected to unlock almost as much in related private-sector investment. In view of those 
numbers, we are probably still in an early stage of the capex cycle. According to financial market strategist and 
historian Russell Napier, we are on the cusp of a capital investment boom and a reindustrialization of Western 
economies. 
Downward trend in US capital investment stopped? 
Annual growth rate (CAGR) of US industry capital expenditures through different periods 
[*Bank of America estimate: 8.1-9.3% 
Chart: themarket.ch - Source: Bank of America Global Research] 
Europe has reached a turning point too 
Huge investment programs are also being launched in the EU - first and foremost, the European Green Deal and the 
European Chips Act. The vast Green Deal alone sets aside EUR 600 bn for projects designed to modernize the EU economy 
and make it more resource-efficient and competitive. Under the European Chips Act, the EU is investing more than EUR 43 
bn to boost its competitiveness and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications while reducing the 
Continent's strong dependence on Asian and Chinese suppliers. The deal is expected to stimulate a similar amount of 
private-sector investments over the long term. Additional billions of dollars are expected to be spent on the 
construction of new battery gigafactories. According to a McKinsey research report, the investment volumes in this area 
will double by 2025. That is necessary because, as early as 2030 according to one PwC report, almost every second car 
sold will be a battery-powered or electric car. 
Investment opportunities 
The dynamics and sheer scale of these developments offer investors a wide range of opportunities, also in Switzerland 
and across Europe. For us as fundamentally oriented stockpickers, the transformation of the global infrastructure 
landscape is a key factor in the positioning and management of Bellevue's Entrepreneur Funds. In the Bellevue 
Entrepreneur Swiss Small & Mid Fund, up to 30% of the portfolio companies are direct or indirect beneficiaries of this 
long-term trend. These include VAT, Inficon, Belimo, LEM, Gurit and Huber + Suhner. Below are three exciting examples: 
IoT: a vital technology for Industry 4.0 
After decades of globalization, company managers now want to take back control over their supply and value chains and 
increase the resilience of their business operations. This reconfiguration can be traced, among other factors, to the 
emergence of new geopolitical risks, strategic and national interests, an increased awareness of sustainability issues, 
and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. A particularly important driver behind this movement has been the onward 
march of digitalization and ever-increasing automation, two processes that facilitate the relocation of production 
processes to higher-cost regions (a practice known as nearshoring and reshoring). The Internet of Things (IoT) plays a 
key role in this wide-scale trend. IoT enables companies to connect their production sites and systems into an 
integrated platform, making seamless communication and efficient monitoring and control possible. IoT connection 
density is constantly increasing in step with the steadily expanding number of IoT applications. And these IoT 
solutions are becoming more and more sophisticated. The Swiss company U-Blox, a leading provider of IoT products and 
services, is in an excellent position to benefit from this growing opportunity. The company's top- and bottom-line 
potential is still underestimated by investors, so the stock has tremendous upside potential from a valuation 
perspective. 
New winners thanks to the energy transformation 
Energy security is another critical issue. The world needs more energy here and now to bolster energy security and 
energy supply independence and, from a longer-term perspective, to ensure a sustainable future. Burckhardt 
Compression's technologically advanced compressor solutions are indispensable for its customers active in the natural 
gas, solar photovoltaics, or hydrogen markets. Huge investments are being made worldwide to promote the energy 
transition. With a global market share of 40% to 50%, it is not surprising that Burckhardt reported a record order 
intake of CHF 1.3 bn in its latest fiscal year. Its growing hydrogen business offers particularly interesting 
opportunities. Increasing demand for hydrogen as a source of clean energy and the need for hydrogen liquefaction by 
means of compression for ease of transportation and storage translate into attractive growth opportunities for 
Burckhardt Compression. Global hydrogen production capacity is projected to increase 10-fold by 2030. 
Logistics: an indispensable part of any organization 
In every country where construction spending on new manufacturing facilities is increasing as a result of reshoring and 
nearshoring projects, new intralogistics capacity covering a company's entire value chain are needed. These 
far-reaching shifts in business processes and material flows require sophisticated solutions, and leading 
intralogistics experts such as Interroll and Kardex stand to profit as a result. Both are niche players that help firms 
to automate their warehousing, provisioning, and material flow systems, something that has become increasingly 
important in terms of efficiency and cost. Growing demand in this field can be traced to a variety of factors, 
including government incentives to promote the domestic development of strategically relevant technology and the 
general need for more secure and efficient logistics operations. 
Conclusions 
We are witnessing a new capex boom in the West that is both strategic and political in nature. The ongoing global 
infrastructure investment cycle is a mega trend that will accompany us for at least the next ten years. Companies that 
- figuratively speaking - create and market "shovels" for this new gold rush in the form of innovative technology, 
must-have services and smart solutions - logistics specialists, energy infrastructure specialists, and IoT solution 
providers, for example - clearly stand to benefit. 
 
Author: Birgitte Olsen 
Birgitte Olsen, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager European Equities, joined Bellevue Asset Management in 2008. Prior to 
that she spent nine years at Generali Investments in Cologne, where she managed European equity portfolios. She was as 
a fund manager (Germany and Scandinavia) at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich from 1997 to 1998. Birgitte Olsen began 
her career in the financial sector in 1994 as a sell-side analyst at Bellevue Bank covering the insurance and 
pharmaceutical sectors. She holds a degree in finance and accounting from the University of St. Gallen. 
Contact 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich, 
Tanja Chicherio, tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch 
www.bellevue.ch 
Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare 
strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, 
a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value 
added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 8.1 bn at the end of June 2023. 
Disclaimer: This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is 
a citizen or resident of any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, 
availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information and data presented in this document are not 
The information and data presented in this document are not to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments.

