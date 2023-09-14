Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
14.09.2023 | 16:12
Plintron awarded Most Innovative Marketing by a Digital Brand - LATAM -2023

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has been awarded Most Innovative Marketing by a Digital Brand - LATAM -2023 at the Global Brand Awards announced by the Global Brands Magazine.

Plintron Logo

London based Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications, conducts a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and a unique vision. This is the 11th Edition of the Awards.

The Technology Awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries. An external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees. Plintron was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique service delivery towards evolving technology sectors. Plintron was awarded this honour for its exceptional Branding Activities, Digital and Offline Marketing campaigns in the LATAM region.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron said, "Being awarded The Most Innovative Marketing by a Digital Brand, is an affirmation of our recognition and visibility in LATAM as a leading Digital Communications and SaaS brand."

Plintron provides MVNA and MVNE solutions in Mexico, Colombia, Chile and many other countries spread across all major continents.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including the MVNA/E of the Year for 2 successive years at the MVNO World Congress,

www.plintron.com

Media Contact:

Shamik Biswas
marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plintron-awarded-most-innovative-marketing-by-a-digital-brand--latam--2023-301927996.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
