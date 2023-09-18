Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has installed its state-of-the-art Parking Ventilation Controls at the distribution center in Richmond, BC of one of the world's largest parcel delivery companies.

The facility, which is owned and operated by an international property management company, sees steady daily traffic of delivery vans in its enclosed garage. Ventilation fans had been running at full speed during most of the day drawing a significant amount of electricity. AirTest's proprietary multi-protocol carbon monoxide and NO2 sensors were installed to monitor the emissions of the vehicles to regulate the ventilation requirement. The goal of the AirTest system is to ensure a safe working environment while providing opportunities to reduce fan speeds when the emissions are low.

Lorne Stewart, CEO, commented "AirTest has been installing parking garage ventilation controls for over 20 years, primarily on the west coast of North America. Our latest version of the sensors provides the ability to communicate with all building management systems, including BacNet, ModBus and others, or to operate on a stand-alone basis. This installation is the first for a property management group that is one of the largest in North America, who own and operate hundreds of facilities. We anticipate that this successful install will open a new market for our systems."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181027