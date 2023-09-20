Press Release: Parrot, WISeKey and SEALSQ announce an exciting step forward in their collaboration to enhance the security and interconnectivity of Parrot drones using WISeKey's satellite network and SEALSQ semiconductors

PARIS / GENEVA, September 20, 2023 - Parrot, Europe's leading commercial microUAV group, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a recognized global cybersecurity company, together with SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), its semiconductors subsidiary, today announced an exciting step forward in their collaboration to enhance the security and interconnectivity of Parrot drones using WISeKey's satellite network. The strategic partnership aims to harness the potential of WISeKey global satellite network (WISeSat) to increase drone coverage and control, enabling pilots to operate and observe drones no matter their geographic distance.

The worldwide commercial drone market is projected to see an exponential growth from $4 billion to over $40 billion by 2025. Key sectors such as public safety, security, defense, and inspection are at the forefront of this growth. On top of privacy, encryption and security, many professionals seek long distance control capabilities and multiple pilots credential management for their drone operations.

"The use of WISeKey IoT satellite network and Parrot professional drones embedding a SEALSQ Secure Element will be a unique and innovative response to the multiple challenges of drone operators, especially in applications like military or smart farming. We are thrilled to continue our innovative partnership with Parrot to set new standards of security and interoperability in the drone industry," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ.

"As drone use continues to grow exponentially within the professional sector, the importance of having a secure drone infrastructure becomes significantly more important and concerning for the professional sector. Parrot understands the immense need and challenge for cutting edge cybersecurity standards and capabilities to ensure the ongoing protection of valuable data. Having been at the forefront, leading this challenge, innovating 'security by design' in our systems as standard to secure digital identity, firmware and sensitive data, we believe this new dimension of our partnership with WISeKey, our security partner, will contribute to deliver even greater peace of mind to all stakeholders whether it is our professional users, defense, public safety or enterprise & government authorities," commented Chris Roberts, VP / Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Parrot.

Of note, WISeKey's other subsidiary WISeSat AG focused on the development of innovative satellite technology, through its WISeSAT ultra-secure picosatellite solution, offers the first cost effective and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth using picosatellites and low-power sensors. WISeSAT aims is to answer the needs of any large IoT deployment in smart farming, energy, logistics and more. Interactions between sensors, gateways, ground stations and satellites require trust. WISeSAT fulfills all digital security requirements (Certificate-based Authentication (PKI), Authorization, Encryption and Integrity) by using various keys and cryptographic mechanisms (symmetric and asymmetric) and by protecting them with Secure Elements.

Parrot professional drones, renowned for their security, ultra-compact design, ruggedness, and powerful capabilities, will greatly benefit from this partnership that will allow greater coverage and broadcast of the signals between drone, cloud and remote control, extending the drone capabilities in a unique way.

This collaborative effort is expected to have a significant impact on the future of the global drone industry, with the potential to redefine standards of functionality and security. Stay tuned for more updates as we redefine the sky together.

About Parrot:

Parrot is Europe's leading commercial microUAV group. With a strong international presence, the Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of micro-UAV equipment and image analysis software (photogrammetry) dedicated to companies, large groups and government organizations. Its offer is mainly centered on three vertical markets: Defense and Security, 3D Mapping Inspection and Geomatics, and Precision agriculture.

About SEALSQ:

A flagship subsidiary of the WISeKey Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) specializes in crafting solutions rooted in Semiconductors, PKI, Provisioning services, and pioneering Post-Quantum technology hardware/software products. From Multi-Factor Authentication devices and Home Automation to sophisticated IT infrastructures and Industrial Control Systems, SEALSQ is at the forefront. The focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) aims to construct cryptographic methods resilient against formidable quantum computer attacks. Dive deeper into our innovations at www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

